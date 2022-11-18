Save up to $200 with these Tire Rack Black Friday deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter has officially arrived, so for many of us it's time to switch up our vehicles with a fresh new set of tires. Luckily, there are a handful of Black Friday deals to be had at Tire Rack. They include prepaid rebate cards, mail-in rebates and one even offers a gift card to the Notre Dame bookstore. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. A few of these are expiring soon, so don't wait!

Bridgestone

This promotion lasts until December 15th and could get you up to $70 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $100 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Continental

Expiring at the end of the month, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $70 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select passenger Continental tires.

Cooper

This one is pretty niche, but if you're looking for a set of Cooper Tires you could be eligible to get up to a $100 virtual gift card to the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore for Notre Dame merch. This deal applies only to select tires and lasts until December 31. See which tires are eligible right here.

Firestone

Need a set of Firestones? If you purchase a set of four select Firestone tires, you might be eligible to receive a $60 Firestone prepaid card by mail, but only until December 15. You can even get an additional $30 when you use a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Falken

Picking up a set of qualifying Falkens can get you an instant $80 instant rebate as of this writing. This deal, though, doesn't have a listed end date, so if you want to take advantage of the rare instant money-back deal, we recommend doing it quickly before it expires.

Michelin

Are you a Michelin person? We've got a deal to help you receive up to a $70 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account when you purchase a set of select Michelin passenger or light truck tires. This one is only good until December 9th, so don't wait!

BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich fans need not worry, you may be eligible to receive up to a $70 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account when you purchase a select set of 4 BFGoodrich All-Terrain or Performance tires. Or if you're looking for passenger, light truck or UTV tires, you could get up to a $50 reward card instead.

Pirelli

If you prefer rolling on Pirellis, check out this deal that could net you a $70 Pirelli Mastercard Prepaid Card by online or mail-in rebate when you pick up a new set of 4 Pirelli Scorpion or winter tires. This one only lasts until December 1st.

Goodyear

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until December 31. You can increase your rebate by a whopping $140 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

