With so many options available online, though, it can be quite difficult to choose the phone mount that perfectly suits your needs. Don’t worry, though, because we’ve made a list of the top bike phone mounts in 2022, along with a buyer's guide to learn more about how you can take your phone on the go without it falling off your bike or out of your pocket.

TruActive Bike Phone Mount: Our pick

The ROCK BROS Bike Phone Mount is made from composite carbon leather and offers you a ton of storage space to hold your things as you ride. The phone mount itself is compatible with devices measuring up to 6.5 inches, making it great for various kinds of Androids and iPhones. It has a feature-packed, user-friendly design that includes reflective tape on the sides of the bag, two soft rubber zippers, and concealed earphone holes for tangle-free headphone listening. The mount bag includes a highly sensitive thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) window which lets you conveniently use your smartphone while on your bike, and its waterproof design can help protect it on rainy days.

The ORIbox Bike Phone Mount offers wide compatibility with bikes and various other vehicles sporting handlebars. Made from high-quality silicone, it can securely fit smartphones and devices up to 6.5 inches, offering you easy access on the bike. This mount’s soft silicone design offers shock absorption and helps protect your device while on the move. You can rotate and adjust your phone to your desired angle for more convenient use, and this bike phone mount is designed in such a way that it won’t block any buttons, allowing you to use your phone just as you would when not behind the handlebars.

The Lamicall Bike Phone Mount is a universal cell phone holder that can fit any phone or device up to 6.8 inches. It’s great for use with motorcycles, scooters, dirt bikes, and ATVs as well, and its 360-degree rotation lets you angle it any way you want for convenient accessibility as you ride. This bike phone mount is designed with holder grips and silicone rubber pads at each corner to ensure your phone fits perfectly and is protected while on the go, no matter how rough things get. You can place your phone in it either horizontally or vertically, but no matter your preference, it’s easy to adjust.

The Roam Bike Phone Mount can accommodate all smartphones and devices up to 3.5 inches wide to keep your gadgets secure while out riding. Made from premium plastic and reinforced with a silicone net, this mount can stand up to the elements and is adjustable to fit handlebars of various sizes. It has been engineered for all your adventures, from off-road trails to smooth roads, and absorbs impacts to protect your device as you ride. It also offers 360-degree rotation, allowing you to adjust the angle of your phone to make your ride more convenient for you.

The TruActive Bike Phone Mount is a premium phone holder for bicycles and motorcycles that boasts many features. This includes a secure grip, a custom fit for your phone, and non-slip, anti-vibration padding that provides stability no matter the terrain you’re riding on. It's also made from durable materials, offering you use for many rides to come. The mount is designed with a universal fit that’s suitable for smartphones and devices up to 6.7 inches. It also comes with two bolt sizes for attaching it to any set of handlebars, and included are six different color bands to customize your phone’s security. Thanks to its secure, versatile design, this bike phone mount is our top pick.

Buying guide: Bike phone mounts

Having a bike phone mount can make your rides a lot more convenient, but it's difficult to find one that’s right for your needs. That’s where we come in — check out some important things you’ll have to consider to find a high-quality bike phone mount in 2022:

What are the different types of bike phone mounts?

Ram mounts

Ram mounts hold your smartphone in an X-shaped grip. These bike phone mounts are flexible and clench your smartphone tightly.

Universal mounts

Universal bike phone mounts come with two grips on each side to easily fit a smartphone of any size. These mounts are great for use with mountain bikes.

Phone mounts with a case

These bike phone mounts come with an attached smartphone case. With this type of mount, all you need to do is remove your smartphone from its case and place it in the mount’s case.

Mounts with a waterproof bag

This type of bike phone mount features a waterproof design and can be fully covered or transparent.

Things to consider before buying a bike phone mount

Compatibility

It’s important to understand if your phone is compatible with the bike phone mount you’re looking at. Phone mounts are available in different sizes and dimensions and can clasp phones of various sizes. There are universal phone mounts as well, which can fit smartphones of almost all kinds and sizes.

Material durability

A bike phone mount should be able to withstand rough conditions. Manufacturers typically design phone mounts from silicone, metal, or hard rubber for increased durability. You should consider how you ride and select a suitable bike phone mount that’s made from a durable material.

Flexible features

Some bike phone mounts are flexible and able to rotate in any direction, letting you adjust them to suit your requirements. This is not a mandatory factor to consider, though, and features mostly in high-end models.

Affordability

Affordability is important to consider before buying a bike phone mount. Phone mounts are available for different prices, so before buying one you should assess your needs and budget and select the mount that suits your needs.

How are bike phone mounts useful?

Bike phone mounts can be very useful for people who want to keep their phones in view while on the go, and they’re great for rideshare/delivery drivers and people who want to track their cycling for fitness. Some people also use bike phone mounts to listen to music as they ride, as this lets them conveniently change songs and see what’s playing once they stop riding.

Where can I put a bike phone mount?

You can install a bike phone mount on the handlebars of your bike with the help of a clutch clamp and brake. This allows you to quickly check Google Maps or listen to music without needing to take your phone out of your pocket. Make sure that your bike phone mount is strong enough to support your device and keep it in place, even when you’re riding at high speeds.

Bike Phone Mount FAQ's

Q: Do all bike phone mounts provide protection against water?

Not all bike phone mounts provide protection against water. Waterproof phone mounts usually feature a bag that offers a protective film for your device.

Q: Is my bike phone mount suitable for all kinds of bikes?

Not all bike phone mounts are suitable for use on all bikes. If you’re looking for versatility, then consider buying a universal mount. The main thing you’ll need to consider with a universal mount is whether the mounting clamp is large enough to fit the handlebars of your bike.

Q: What is the benefit of a bike phone mount?

Buying a bike phone mount may like seem an odd choice, but it can allow you to use the apps on your phone as you ride and provide easy accessibility to your device whenever you want it.