The best Yeti coolers of 2024

If you have some refreshments or food you want to keep cold and fresh, then consider getting a cooler. Yeti makes high-end coolers that can hold large amounts of ice along with cold beverages. Just fill it up with ice then put whatever you want inside. They make large coolers, great for tailgating, and smaller portable coolers, which are great for work, travel, camping, and more. Here are the best Yeti coolers that are currently for sale online.

PROS CONS Durable construction

Durable construction 5-year warranty No accessories included

No accessories included Carrying straps not as sturdy

$200.00 at Yeti

The Roadie Hard Coolers from Yeti use PermaFrost insulation and an interlock lid system to keep your food and refreshments at cool and protected from extreme temperatures. Reviews are pleased with the compact smaller sizes and the maneuverability of the larger sizes with wheels, but reviews are mixed on the quality of the straps.

Key Specs

Sizes Available: 15, 24, 32, 40, 60

Warranty: 5-year warranty

DoubleDuty Strap

LipGrip Handles

BestDam Drain Plug

PROS CONS Sturdy

Sturdy Strong latching system Can get very heavy when full

Can get very heavy when full Can be difficult to carry

$275.00 at Amazon $275.00 at Yeti

The Yeti Tundra coolers have a heavy-duty RotoMolded construction that makes it durable and can withstand most situations. It uses PermaFrost Insulation and a FatWall design that is bear-proof to keep your items cold and secure. Users are impressed with the amount of colors to choose from and how well it works, but some say it takes at least two people to carry when fully stocked.

Key Specs

Sizes Available : 15,24, 32, 40, 60

: 15,24, 32, 40, 60 Warranty : 5-year warranty

: 5-year warranty T-Rex lid latches

Vortex drain system

Bear-resistant non-slip feet

PROS CONS Portable

Portable Carrying straps

Carrying straps Compact size Only 3 sizes available

Only 3 sizes available Limited capacity

$250.00 at Amazon $250.00 at Yeti

This Yeti Hopper Soft Cooler is one of the more portable options from Yeti. It has long and sturdy straps that make it easy to carry your frozen items along with you. Customers are pleased with the ice retention and how portable the cooler is, but mixed feelings on the ease of opening and closing the zipper.

Key Specs

Sizes Available : 8, 12, 18

: 8, 12, 18 Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty HydroLok Zipper

ColoCell Insulation

Wide-mouth opening

Leakproof

PROS CONS Portable

Portable Lightweight

Lightweight Convenient Only 2 sizes available

Only 2 sizes available Limited capacity

$275.00 at Amazon $275.00 at Yeti

This Yeti Hopper Cooler comes in the form of a backpack and you can easily take it anywhere. It’s great to bring along on camping trips, hikes or other outdoor adventures. Reviews have many positive things to say about how well the backpack cooler works and how sturdy it is, but there are mixed thoughts on the weight capacity it holds.

Key Specs

Sizes Available: M12, M20

Warranty: 3-year warranty

MagShield Access

Ergonomic Backpack Straps

DryHide Shell

PROS CONS Stainless steel body

Stainless steel body Large capacity

Large capacity Very durable Heavy

Heavy Expensive

Expensive Only 1 size available

$800.00 at Yeti

This stainless steel cooler from Yeti is one of the most durable coolers they have. It only comes in one size but has a large capacity with enough room to hold up to 64 pounds of ice. Reviews offer high praise for the quality of this cooler but there are some negative comments about how heavy it can be when fully loaded and the price tag.

Key Specs

Sizes Available: 55

Exterior Dimensions: 24.8” x 16.7” x 17.4”

Interior Dimensions: 19.5” x 12” x 14”

Warranty: 5-year warranty

Stainless steel body

PROS CONS Keeps ice frozen for longer

Keeps ice frozen for longer Keeps food and beverages cold for longer

Keeps food and beverages cold for longer 3 sizes available Cost

$15.00 at Amazon $15.00 at Yeti

This Yeti ICE can be added to your cooler and will help your bags of ice freeze much faster and stay frozen for longer. Reviews are highly impressed with the quality and size of this product, but a few mixed opinions on how well it cools.

Key Specs

Material : Plastic

: Plastic Sizes Available : 1 lb, 2 lbs, 4 lbs

: 1 lb, 2 lbs, 4 lbs Warranty: 5-years

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose the right cooler?

When choosing the right cooler, you have to think about the occasion in which you will use it. If you are taking it on a road trip, having a picnic or going camping the type of cooler you will need can vary. The amount of food or beverages you plan on storing is another important factor.

What makes Yeti coolers so special?

Yeti is popular for making high-quality products for those who enjoy the outdoors, so it’s no surprise that they make great coolers. Each Yeti cooler

What does the number in the name of the coolers mean?

The name that Yeti coolers have in their names refers to the amount of quarts they can hold.