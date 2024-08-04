The best Yeti coolers of 2024

If you have some refreshments or food you want to keep cold and fresh, then consider getting a cooler. Yeti makes high-end coolers that can hold large amounts of ice along with cold beverages. Just fill it up with ice then put whatever you want inside. They make large coolers, great for tailgating, and smaller portable coolers, which are great for work, travel, camping, and more. Here are the best Yeti coolers that are currently for sale online.
Yeti Roadie Hard Cooler - Starts at $200.00
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
The Roadie Hard Coolers from Yeti use PermaFrost insulation and an interlock lid system to keep your food and refreshments at cool and protected from extreme temperatures. Reviews are pleased with the compact smaller sizes and the maneuverability of the larger sizes with wheels, but reviews are mixed on the quality of the straps.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 15, 24, 32, 40, 60
- Warranty: 5-year warranty
- DoubleDuty Strap
- LipGrip Handles
- BestDam Drain Plug
Yeti Tundra Hard Cooler - Starts at $275.00
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
The Yeti Tundra coolers have a heavy-duty RotoMolded construction that makes it durable and can withstand most situations. It uses PermaFrost Insulation and a FatWall design that is bear-proof to keep your items cold and secure. Users are impressed with the amount of colors to choose from and how well it works, but some say it takes at least two people to carry when fully stocked.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 15,24, 32, 40, 60
- Warranty: 5-year warranty
- T-Rex lid latches
- Vortex drain system
- Bear-resistant non-slip feet
Yeti Hopper Flip Soft Cooler - Starts at $250.00
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
This Yeti Hopper Soft Cooler is one of the more portable options from Yeti. It has long and sturdy straps that make it easy to carry your frozen items along with you. Customers are pleased with the ice retention and how portable the cooler is, but mixed feelings on the ease of opening and closing the zipper.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 8, 12, 18
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- HydroLok Zipper
- ColoCell Insulation
- Wide-mouth opening
- Leakproof
Yeti Hopper Backpack Soft Cooler - $275.00
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
This Yeti Hopper Cooler comes in the form of a backpack and you can easily take it anywhere. It’s great to bring along on camping trips, hikes or other outdoor adventures. Reviews have many positive things to say about how well the backpack cooler works and how sturdy it is, but there are mixed thoughts on the weight capacity it holds.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: M12, M20
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- MagShield Access
- Ergonomic Backpack Straps
- DryHide Shell
Yeti V Stainless Steel Cooler - $800.00
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
This stainless steel cooler from Yeti is one of the most durable coolers they have. It only comes in one size but has a large capacity with enough room to hold up to 64 pounds of ice. Reviews offer high praise for the quality of this cooler but there are some negative comments about how heavy it can be when fully loaded and the price tag.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 55
- Exterior Dimensions: 24.8” x 16.7” x 17.4”
- Interior Dimensions: 19.5” x 12” x 14”
- Warranty: 5-year warranty
- Stainless steel body
Yeti ICE - Starts at $15.00
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
This Yeti ICE can be added to your cooler and will help your bags of ice freeze much faster and stay frozen for longer. Reviews are highly impressed with the quality and size of this product, but a few mixed opinions on how well it cools.
Key Specs
- Material: Plastic
- Sizes Available: 1 lb, 2 lbs, 4 lbs
- Warranty: 5-years
Frequently Asked Questions
How to choose the right cooler?
When choosing the right cooler, you have to think about the occasion in which you will use it. If you are taking it on a road trip, having a picnic or going camping the type of cooler you will need can vary. The amount of food or beverages you plan on storing is another important factor.
What makes Yeti coolers so special?
Yeti is popular for making high-quality products for those who enjoy the outdoors, so it’s no surprise that they make great coolers. Each Yeti cooler
What does the number in the name of the coolers mean?
The name that Yeti coolers have in their names refers to the amount of quarts they can hold.
More top picks
- The best car accessories of 2024
- Stanley Quencher 2.0 vs. Yeti Rambler: Battle of the beverage titans
- Must-have camping gear from REI for your next adventure reviewed
- Car camping gear guide: 24 essentials to make the outdoors even more enjoyable
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue