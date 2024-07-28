If you're looking for a high-quality bag for everyday use or outdoor adventures, then Yeti has you covered. They have small bags for casual use, backpacks for outdoor use and backpacks with built-in coolers. Yeti bags are a bit pricey but come with many great features, and lengthy warranties, to make them worthy of the high cost. Here are the best Yeti bags that are currently for sale online.

PROS CONS Easy to carry

Easy to carry Puncture-resistant

Puncture-resistant Waterproof Can be heavy when full

Can be heavy when full No zipper

$130.00 at Amazon $130.00 at Yeti

This Camino Carryall Tote Bag from Yeti has a sturdy and comfortable strap to take it anywhere. Customers are highly impressed by the styling and how portable the bag is, but there are a few complaints about the bag not having a zipper.

Key Specs

Sizes Available : 20, 35, 50

: 20, 35, 50 Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty Waterproof

Puncture-resistant ThickSkin shell

Deployable dividers

PROS CONS Built-in cooler

Built-in cooler Large amount of looks to choose from Limited weight capacity

Limited weight capacity Only 2 sizes available

$275.00 at Amazon $275.00 at Yeti

The Yeti Hopper Cooler is a backpack with a built-in cooler that you can take anywhere. It's great for hikes, camping trips or other outdoor adventures you may be on. Users offer high praise about the cooling and how durable the backpack is, but there are mixed thoughts on the weight capacity.

Key Specs

Sizes Available : M12, M20

: M12, M20 Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty MagShield Access

Ergonomic Backpack Straps

DryHide Shell

PROS CONS Extra outside storage pockets

Extra outside storage pockets Large capacity Not many interior pockets

Not many interior pockets Not waterproof

$200.00 at Amazon $200.00 at Yeti

The Crossroads Backpack from Yeti is built with TuffSkin nylon that is abrasion-resistant and water-resistant. Reviews have many positive things to say about the storage capacity and the styling of the backpack, but many customers wish there were more interior pockets.

Key Specs

Sizes Available : 22L, 27L, 35L

: 22L, 27L, 35L Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty SideHustle pockets

Flip-top vault pocket

PROS CONS Compact size

Compact size Carrying straps

Carrying straps Portable Limited capacity

Limited capacity Only 3 sizes available

$200.00 at Amazon $200.00 at Yeti

The Yeti Hopper Soft Cooler is very portable and lightweight. It features sturdy straps that make the bag easier to carry so you can bring your frozen food and refreshments along. Customers are pleased with the portability and ice retention of the cooler, but mixed feelings about the difficulty of opening and closing the zipper.

Key Specs

Sizes Available : 8, 12, 18

: 8, 12, 18 Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty HydroLok Zipper

ColoCell Insulation

Wide-mouth opening

Leakproof

PROS CONS Waterproof

Waterproof Leakproof

Leakproof Durable Expensive

Expensive Only 1 size available

$300.00 at Amazon $300.00 at Yeti

This Yeti Waterproof Backpack has a heavy-duty zipper that is waterproof and leakproof and it can remain dry while being fully submerged in water. Reviews have many positive things to say about the waterproof capability of the backpack, but there are mixed opinions on the high price.

Key Specs

Sizes Available : 28L

: 28L Warranty : 3-year warranty

: 3-year warranty Waterproof and leakproof zipper

Puncture resistant

DryHaul shoulder straps

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose the right Yeti bag

Yeti has so many sizes and types of bags to choose from that you could become overwhelmed by the variety, but there are a few things to narrow your search. These bags aren’t cheap so make sure you get one you use often. Another thing you should consider is the size you choose and how many things you need to carry along with you.