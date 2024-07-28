If you're looking for a high-quality bag for everyday use or outdoor adventures, then Yeti has you covered. They have small bags for casual use, backpacks for outdoor use and backpacks with built-in coolers. Yeti bags are a bit pricey but come with many great features, and lengthy warranties, to make them worthy of the high cost. Here are the best Yeti bags that are currently for sale online.
Yeti Camino Carryall Tote Bag - Starts at $130
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
This Camino Carryall Tote Bag from Yeti has a sturdy and comfortable strap to take it anywhere. Customers are highly impressed by the styling and how portable the bag is, but there are a few complaints about the bag not having a zipper.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 20, 35, 50
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- Waterproof
- Puncture-resistant ThickSkin shell
- Deployable dividers
Yeti Hopper Backpack Soft Cooler - $275
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
The Yeti Hopper Cooler is a backpack with a built-in cooler that you can take anywhere. It's great for hikes, camping trips or other outdoor adventures you may be on. Users offer high praise about the cooling and how durable the backpack is, but there are mixed thoughts on the weight capacity.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: M12, M20
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- MagShield Access
- Ergonomic Backpack Straps
- DryHide Shell
Yeti Crossroads 22L Backpack - $200
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
The Crossroads Backpack from Yeti is built with TuffSkin nylon that is abrasion-resistant and water-resistant. Reviews have many positive things to say about the storage capacity and the styling of the backpack, but many customers wish there were more interior pockets.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 22L, 27L, 35L
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- SideHustle pockets
- Flip-top vault pocket
Yeti Hopper Flip Soft Cooler - Starts at $200
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
The Yeti Hopper Soft Cooler is very portable and lightweight. It features sturdy straps that make the bag easier to carry so you can bring your frozen food and refreshments along. Customers are pleased with the portability and ice retention of the cooler, but mixed feelings about the difficulty of opening and closing the zipper.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 8, 12, 18
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- HydroLok Zipper
- ColoCell Insulation
- Wide-mouth opening
- Leakproof
Yeti Panga 28L Waterproof Backpack - $300
|PROS
|CONS
|
|
This Yeti Waterproof Backpack has a heavy-duty zipper that is waterproof and leakproof and it can remain dry while being fully submerged in water. Reviews have many positive things to say about the waterproof capability of the backpack, but there are mixed opinions on the high price.
Key Specs
- Sizes Available: 28L
- Warranty: 3-year warranty
- Waterproof and leakproof zipper
- Puncture resistant
- DryHaul shoulder straps
Frequently Asked Questions
How to choose the right Yeti bag
Yeti has so many sizes and types of bags to choose from that you could become overwhelmed by the variety, but there are a few things to narrow your search. These bags aren’t cheap so make sure you get one you use often. Another thing you should consider is the size you choose and how many things you need to carry along with you.
More top picks
- Stanley Quencher 2.0 vs. Yeti Rambler: Battle of the beverage titans
- Best camping coffee makers 2024: Guide to Yeti, AeroPress, Stanley and more
- Must-have camping gear from REI for your next adventure reviewed
- The best car accessories of 2024
- Best trunk organizers for 2024
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue