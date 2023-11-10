Best white elephant gifts for any budget

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The goal of a white elephant gift exchange is for everyone to have a good time, and leave with a fun gift. Most Yankee Swap-style parties will have an agreed-upon budget for the group to follow and with that in mind, we’ve compiled an eclectic mix of quality, fun, quirky, unusual, and useful gifts for $50 or less.

Best white elephant gifts under $50

Best white elephant gifts under $40

Best white elephant gifts under $30

Best white elephant gifts under $20

Best white elephant gifts under $10

FAQs

How to play white elephant: Everyone going to the white elephant gift exchange party should bring a wrapped gift. We recommend agreeing upon a budget ahead of time that everyone sticks to as well. Everyone should keep what they bought a secret. Each guest is assigned a random number. If you have 20 guests there should be 20 numbers. Number 1 goes first. They pick a random gift and unwrap it. Guest with the number 2 can either steal the opened gift or choose a new gift to open. If you have a gift stolen then you get to pick another gift from the pile of unwrapped gifts. Continue in numbered order until all guests have had a chance to open or steal a gift. If a gift is stolen twice, then it is "locked" and cannot be stolen again.

