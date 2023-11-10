Best white elephant gifts for any budget

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The goal of a white elephant gift exchange is for everyone to have a good time, and leave with a fun gift. Most Yankee Swap-style parties will have an agreed-upon budget for the group to follow and with that in mind, we’ve compiled an eclectic mix of quality, fun, quirky, unusual, and useful gifts for $50 or less.
Best white elephant gifts under $50
- JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - $49.95 (17% off) - Noise-canceling headphones are great, perhaps essentially, for the working-from-homers. A great gift.
- JBL Go 3 waterproof and dust-proof portable speaker - $49 - White elephant gifts don't have to be gag gifts, they can be cool/useful gadgets like this portable Bluetooth speaker.
- Stanley 40oz stainless steel vacuum insulated water bottle - $45 - Stanley is an iconic brand with a lifetime warranty. Everyone could use a large reusable water bottle to stay hydrated on the go and this one comes in a lot of great color options.
- WeatherTech CupFone - $44.95 - An adjustable universal cup holder for your iPhone or other smartphones.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $43.99 - OK, maybe not the most practical white elephant gift suggestion, as you need a Nintendo Switch to enjoy it, but it's under $50 and an absolute banger, 10-out-of-10, must-have, game.
- Lego Icons Orchid 10311 - $40 (20% off) - Lego is fun at any age. This handsome Orchid will look great on display and you can’t kill it.
Best white elephant gifts under $40
- LEGO Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 42161 - $39.99 (20% off) - The 20% discount brings this great Lego model under $40!
- Weighted Blanket - $39.99 - Serious comfort and warmth. There are a variety of weights and sizes to choose from. This one weighs 20 lbs. and is designed to fit a Queen-size bed.
- Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat, Foot, and Calf Massage Functions - $39.99 - Game-changing if you work on your feet or suffer from foot problems like plantar fasciitis.
- Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger w/ Fast Charging Capability - $34.99 - Wireless charging for the win. This is a great piece of tech that we couldn't recommend more for Apple users.
- Timex Unisex T2N647 Weekender 38mm Black Nylon Slip - $33.59 - The Timex Weekender is a classic piece of affordable kit. A good everyday wear watch. We like the cream dial w/ olive green nylon strap but there's a variety of strap and dial options.
- Yeti 14oz. Stainless steel Rambler with lid and handle - $30 - Everyone can use a good reusable cup. Great for hot or cold drinks. Dishwasher safe.
Best white elephant gifts under $30
- Rechargeable electric corkscrew wine bottle opener - $29.99 (40% off) - A handy kitchen tool that you'll love using.
- Lego Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM 76918 - $29.01 (17% off) - Whether it’s Technic or Speed Champions, like this set, Lego has a TON of great car sets that would look good on any bookcase or desk.
- Electric Table Top S’mores Maker - $27.99 - Nostalgic fun that you can take anywhere and enjoy without the smoke.
- Cards Against Humanity - $29 - A fun irreverent party game, recommended for ages 17 and up.
- An oversized sherpa-lined fleece hoodie blanket for adults - $23.00 (38% off) - ‘Tis the season to be cozy! The sale price has this one under $25!
- Anker Portable Charger - $21.99 - A great power bank that's compatible with a variety of smartphone brands and models.
Best white elephant gifts under $20
- Stress Relief Pig Toy, pack of two - $18.99 (5% off) - This weird-looking pig toy is a lot of fun to slap around.
- RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool - $15.99 (21% off) - A great addition to any tool or glove box. The magnet and light make it great for picking up things in hard-to-reach places.
- SipCaddy shower beer or wine holder - $14.99 - This one is pretty self-explanatory. It could also be used to hold toiletries, like a shampoo bottle, if you really wanted.
- A french fry and sauce holder that fits in your car’s cupholder - $12.59 - Don’t eat and drive distracted but when you pull over you can enjoy the convenience of this awesome cup holder accessory.
- UNO card game - $10.99 (22% off) - A fun game for everyone 7 and up.
- Light-up LED Lightsaber Chopsticks - $10.97 - You might not be able to play with your food but no one said you can’t play with your utensils, right?
Best white elephant gifts under $10
- Damaged Screw Extractor Set - $9.99 - Practical? Yes. Fun? Depends on your definition. A great find for under $10.
- VANYUST S22 Portable Mini Power Bank w/ fast charging - $9.29 (42% off) - Portable charging power for under $10 is pretty appealing. However, when the big discount expires this one will have to be removed from the under $10 list.
- White Unicorn Popper Toy - $9 (10% off) - Silly, fun, and totally frivolous. These are classic traits for a white elephant gift. Other creatures, like a Penguin, are available if you don't like Unicorns.
- Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie, Black - $8.99 (55% off) - Comfy beanie for cold-weather gift-givers. Carhartt is a great American brand and is rarely on sale for this much. A steal if you can get it for under $10!
- Mini Waffle Maker - $8.98 - For foodies that want to make tiny snacks.
FAQs
How to play white elephant: Everyone going to the white elephant gift exchange party should bring a wrapped gift. We recommend agreeing upon a budget ahead of time that everyone sticks to as well. Everyone should keep what they bought a secret. Each guest is assigned a random number. If you have 20 guests there should be 20 numbers. Number 1 goes first. They pick a random gift and unwrap it. Guest with the number 2 can either steal the opened gift or choose a new gift to open. If you have a gift stolen then you get to pick another gift from the pile of unwrapped gifts. Continue in numbered order until all guests have had a chance to open or steal a gift. If a gift is stolen twice, then it is "locked" and cannot be stolen again.
