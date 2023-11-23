Best Walmart Black Friday deals on jump starters, handheld vacuums, generators and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've been thinking about waiting until Black Friday to start looking for the best-of-the-best holiday deals this year, think again! The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun and it has tons of incredible deals already available in pretty much every category you could ever ask for. This year, we've partnered up with the rollback-retailer to bring you "30 Days of Deals," including some of the biggest discounts you'll find on things like tech, auto accessories and more.

In this list, you'll find some fantastic Walmart Black Friday deals on a jump starter, portable vacuum, generator, dash cam and more that could save you hundreds of dollars! Check out these great deals and more throughout our Black Friday weekend coverage to save a bundle on all different kinds of product categories.

$55.99 at Walmart

Long gone are the days of needing to flag down a stranger for a jump if you've got a dead car battery. Now, as long as you have a portable jump starter like this on hand, you can take care of the problem yourself! This AVAPOW 3000A jump starter can start an 8L gas or diesel engine. Even better, it holds up to 50 jumps on a single charge. Last but not least, it comes with its own jumper cables, charging cables and a carrying case.

$23.39 at Walmart

This camping stove is great to bring with you on outdoorsy excursions. It's made of stainless steel and features vents near the bottom which "can improve air circulation and help fuel burn more completely," which in turn produces less smoke. It's easily foldable making it super easy to bring with you and the whole stove weighs just 0.88 ounces.

$38.99 at Walmart

A handheld vacuum is an invaluable tool to have, not only for house cleaning, but car cleaning as well. This one by NEXPOW weighs just 2.6 lbs, can produce up to 10,000PA of suction power and comes with 3 nozzles and a removable HEPA filter.

$69.99 at Walmart

A dash cam is great for helping to catch quick and easy footage of your drives, but perhaps more importantly, it can help provide video to protect against accused wrongdoing in traffic disputes. This NEXPOW cam covers all the bases, featuring a 155° front camera, 160° rear camera, and 165° inside camera. All cameras record in HD, with the front cam specifically able to record in 4K. It features a parking mode, a G-sensor which locks the footage whenever the cam detects a collision or sudden shake and your purchase comes with a 24-month warranty. While this camera is undoubtedly a fantastic value, it's important to note that this particular model doesn't support Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectability. However, if you don't need instant access to your videos, then the removal of those features in this model can certainly help you save a ton of cash.

$197 at Walmart

This one is for the parents out there. If you've been looking for a solid convertible car seat from a well-known brand at a decent price, then this one is well worth a look. This seat, like many others like it, "grows with your child" and can change from a rear-facing harness meant for children 5-40 lbs, to a forward-facing harness for kids from 22 - 65 lbs, to a highback booster seat for kids from 40 - 100 lbs. It features rotating cup holders, storage pockets and the "Simply Safe Adjust Harness System" which is easily adjustable. Also, as you might expect, the cover is easily removable for cleaning.

$139 at Walmart

Obviously, not every tire will work for every vehicle, but if you happen to be in the market for a 235/70R16 106T Light Truck and SUV Tire, then you can save some cash with this deal. Walmart has a ton of other tire deals available right now too, if this one doesn't work for you. As always, please be sure to confirm what size and kind of tire you need before making a purchase.

$999 at Walmart

In this day and age, losing power can be a huge issue, so keeping a generator ready to go can turn an outage from a potential emergency into a mild inconvenience. Additionally, portable generators can also be used for camping, tailgating, a job site, and more. This one from Westinghouse produces up to 12,500 peak watts of power and 9,500 running watts of power. It's a dual fuel device so it can run on propane or gasoline, providing a ton of flexibility to users. It "runs for up to 12 hours on a 6.6 gal. fuel tank with built-in fuel gauge; up to 7 hours on a 20 lb. propane tank" making it a reliable solution for all-day use.