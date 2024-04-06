Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you carry items in the bed of a pickup truck or on the roof of your vehicle, then you’ll need to keep your cargo tied down and secure. With tie-down straps, you can keep whatever is in the bed of your truck in place and prevent it from tipping over or falling off. They are easy to install and every pickup truck owner should have a set. They are also helpful for tying objects down to the roofs of cars and SUVs as well. These are the best tie down straps that are for sale on Amazon.
Cartman 1" x 12' Lashing Straps Cargo Tie-Down Strap - $14.39
Key Features
- 6 pack with carry bag
- Adjustable strap length
- Working load limit: 200 lbs
- Maximum break strength: 600 lbs
- Strong corrosion-resistance
- Solid cast metal clamp
The Cartman Lashing Straps Cargo Tie-Down Strap are 1” x 12” in size and have a working load capacity of 200 pounds and a maximum break strength reaching up to 600 pounds. They also come with a solid cast metal clamp and have strong corrosion resistance. These straps are great for those with light-duty loads and don’t have anything too heavy to move around.
TorkStrap M500 Platinum Spring Loaded Tie Down Straps - $39.95
Key Features
- 1” x 10’
- Working load limit: 1,500 lbs
- Maximum break strength: 2,250 lbs
- Steel spring-loaded straps
- Always tight tork strap
- Limiter band
These TorkStrap M500 Platinum have a working load limit of 1,500 pounds and a maximum break strength of 2,250 pounds. These straps have steel springs in the inside that allow them to reach over 100 pounds of tension with just one pull.
Stanley S1007 Black/Yellow 1.5" x 16' Ratchet Tie Down Straps - $20.51
Key Features
- 1.5” x 16’
- Working load limit: 1,100 lbs
- Maximum break strength: 3,300 lbs
- Vinyl-coated J-hooks
- Ergonomic ratchet handle
The Stanley Ratchet Tie Down Straps have a working load limit of 1,100 pounds and a maximum break strength reaching up to 3,300 pounds. These straps use an ergonomic ratchet handle with an angular grip to make it easier to use.
Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps - $34.90
Key Features
- 1” x 15 ft
- Working load limit: 607 lbs
- Maximum break strength: 1,823 lbs
- Ergonomic paddle handle
- Coated S-hooks with safety clips
- Water-resistant canvas storage bag
The Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps have a working load limit of 607 pounds and a maximum break strength of 1,823 pounds. The ergonomic paddle handle and coated S-hooks with safety clips make it easier to tie-down and secure your cargo. A water-resistant storage bag is also included with your purchase.
Augo Ratchet Straps Heavy Duty - $29.99
Key Features
- Working load limit: 733 lbs
- Maximum break strength: 2,200 lbs
- Ergonomic handle with spring-loaded latch release
- Reinforced stitching
These AugoRatchet heavy-duty ratchet straps have a working load limit of 733 pounds while having a maximum breaking strength reaching a limit of 2,200 pounds.
How to use tie-down straps
Tie-down straps clamp onto your truck bed or roof rack and will pin down whatever cargo is underneath. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Harbor Freight on how to properly set up and use a ratchet strap.
Ratchet straps vs tie-down straps
Tie-down straps, or cam buckle straps are great for tying down smaller objects such as bikes that don't need to be carried for a long distance. They are cheaper on average and have smaller load capacities. With ratchet straps, these can carry larger loads due to their heavy-duty straps and are UV ray, corrosion and weather-resistant. These straps cost more and are thicker than ratchet straps.
Tie-down straps vs tonneau covers
Tonneau covers are attached to the truck bed and cover up everything inside while keeping them safe from inclement weather conditions and potential thieves. Tie-down straps are used to keep cargo in place and prevent it from falling off while driving. Tonneau covers are great at keeping things hidden away but have limited space due to the height of the cover while tie-down straps are meant to tie down taller objects.
