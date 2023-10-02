Best Target Circle Week Deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Day 2 (or as the real Bezos-heads are calling it "Big Deal Days") is just around the corner, and that means all of your favorite retailers are getting in on the deal action as well. Target Circle Week is Target’s answer to Amazon’s October Prime Day, and it's going on from now until October 7. You'll need to be a Target Circle member to take advantage of most of the deals, but you can quickly sign up right here. If you want to see all of the top deals available right now, and there are a lot of them, you can peruse those at your leisure right here. Otherwise, we've gathered a few of our favorite Outdoor Living and Home sales from the big red retailer just below to get you started on your hunt.

$59.47 at Target

This charcoal grill is is foldable, lightweight, and affordable. It's a great grill to bring with you on camping trips or while tailgating thanks to its size. It features a unique air ventilation design, allowing the charcoal to burn faster, easy installation and assembly, and a totally removable charcoal mesh. It's about 19 inches long, 12 inches wide and 8 inches tall.

$299.99 at Target

Have you ever wanted your very own pizza oven? Apparently, they're available to buy for a pretty reasonable price. That was sure news to us. This one by Westinghouse features stainless steel construction, and it's ready to use in just 15 minutes. According to the product listing, it'll take just 90 seconds to cook a pizza! The whole oven weighs just 25 pounds, so it's not hard to imagine lugging it around with you to campsites or a friend's house. It also comes apart quickly and easily for cleaning.

$289.99 at Target

This grill is a more traditional propane grill that features a 24-inch x 5-inch warming rack and chrome-played metal cooking grates sized about 24 inches x 16.5 inches giving the user 516 total square inches of cooking area. It also includes two side-prep tables for the ever-important grillin' beers (or, you know, condiments and things like that), and the right side-table even has a burner inside. Naturally, the cooking grates are made of food-grade chrome-plated metal making it very tough to rust, peel or bend. It features an electronic ignition system, so it's dead simple to start and works with a standard 20-pound propane tank.

$122.99 at Target

Who doesn't love smoked meats? This grill does double duty as both a traditional grill as well as a meat smoker. It's made with black-coated steel meant for years of use. The lid features a built-in thermometer so you'll always know what temperature your meats are cooking at. The bottom of the device is fitting with two rolling wheels for easy transportation, and there's a steel firebox attached to the side for smoking. There's also a side vent for adding more coals, if that's your thing.

$197.99 at Target

A fire pit can add instant vibes to your backyard or patio. This one includes a 50,000 BTU stainless steal burner, white fire glass, a protective cover and adjustable feet. The base is made of stamped steel with a weather-protected black finish, and the whole thing runs on a standard propane tank. Last but not least, it also features a hidden control panel and automatic shutoff.

$153.99 at Target

Don't need the vibes, but just need the heat? Then this propane patio heater is what you're looking for. It's made of premium steel with a 32-inch reflector that helps warm a space up to 15 feet in diameter. It pumps out 48,000 BTU of heat and also features an "anti-toppling design to turn the heater off automatically if it tips over by accident." The heater is easy to operate with an adjustable knob, and the ignition system works with the press of a button. It runs on a standard propane tank.

$79.99 at Target

Air fryers are hotter than ever, and this one isn't just an air fryer but a toaster oven as well! It uses "Fry Force 360° technology" to cook food evenly. This cooker provides 13 one-touch cooking functions, making it easier than ever to cook. It fits six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza!

$299 at Target

This Dyson V8 Origin deal is a great one. If you've never used a Dyson vac before, you're in for a real treat. There's a reason it seems like every other vacuum available nowadays is coming in this style. This vac is totally cordless and will last up to 40 minutes on a full charge, depending on the suction mode. It also weighs under 6 pounds and it comes with a 2-year warranty.

