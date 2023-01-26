The best RV tankless water heater in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Glamping in an RV can completely change a person's experience of the great outdoors. RVs provide plenty of creature comforts that you just can't get with a traditional tent setup, not the least of which is running water. While most RVs have water tanks, you'll likely have to do a bit more accessorizing if you want to heat that water up enough to do something like shower. An RV tankless water heater can do exactly that. There are plenty of options out there, so we've wrangled up some of the most popular and accessible heaters in this list below.

Key Features

2.64 GPM (Gallons Per Minute) of instant hot water are produced

Only heats the water when it's being used - no need for preheating

6-in-1 multiple protection includes flame-out protection, anti-freezing protection, over-heating protection, air flow pressure switch protection and more

Utilizes an electronic ignition system and plugs into a standard 120V outlet

Compact design made for saving space

Features a digital temperature display

Camplux offers 24 hour customer service

This Camplux heater provides 2.64 gallons per minute of hot water. Like all tankless water heaters, there's no need for the water to pre-heat, which means it provides instant hot water whenever you need. This one features six types of protection including flame-out protection, anti-freeze protection, over-heating protection and more. It even has a digital temperature display built right in!

Key Features

Provides instant hot water with no wait

Features a forced exhaust structure and dust net to keep the air clean as it moves through the tankless water heater

Utilizes low water pressure startup

Heated with propane

"Flame Out Protection" automatically turns off the unit if the flame gets snuffed out

"Water & Gas Linkage Control" turns off the heat if you run out of water, so you don't use up all your propane or damage the heater

"Frost Protection" automatically heats the water if the temperature is 43°F or less

Temperature range from 95°F - 123°F

Applicable water pressure from 14.5 PSI - 116 PSI

The RecPro option has lots of great features such as a forced exhaust structure and dust net for keeping the air clean as it moves through the heater, low water pressure startup, "flame out protection" and more. It'll even automatically turn off the heat if you run out of water so you don't use up your propane or damage the heater. This unit can provide heat from 95°F - 123°F with water pressure from 14.5 PSI - 116 PSI.

Key Features

Features a high altitude suitability mode, providing usability as high as 9,800 feet

Staged combustion technology prevents water from getting too hot in the summer and saves on propane

Produces 2.9 GPM (Gallons Per Minute) of hot water. The supply of hot water lasts over 20 minutes

Includes a built-in pressure release valve

Features a wired (2 meters) remote controller

CSA certified with multiple protection features: built-in forced exhaust fan, stable combustion, automatic gas shut-off and anti-freeze

If you're looking for an RV water heater that'll stay consistent in high altitudes, this Fogatti option is worth a look. It provides usability as high as 9,800 feet. It also features staged combustion technology to prevent water from getting too hot in warm days and will also save you propane. It produces 2.9 gallons per minute of hot water, has a built-in pressure release valve and even features a (wired) remote controller.

Key Features

Features an onboard microprocessor to control things like flow rate and outgoing hot water temperature to keep it consistent

Consumes half the propane gas that a six-gallon tank water heater would

Includes a digital user control panel that allows the user to adjust the temperature from 95°F to 124°F and displays error codes

This water heater "fits in any tank water heater cut-out opening and weights 32 lbs"

The Girard water heater could be a great choice if you're trying to save on propane. This model consumes only about half the propane than a six-gallon tank water heater would. The onboard microprocessor helps to control things like flow rate and outgoing hot water temp and it also has a digital control panel that allows the user to adjust the water temperature from 95°F to 124°F. It also displays error codes if there's ever an issue.

Key Features

2.4 GPM (Gallons Per Minute) capacity

Delivers hot water on demand "even when the ambient temperature drop to 32°F"

Built-in sensors automatically turn the heater off if the water temp goes above a safe limit

" Specially designed for retrofit applications and use(d) as a replacement door for Suburban 4/6 Gallon Water Heater models. This door fits the required dimension of 16.14-inches x 16.14-inches"

Utilizes Furrion VibrationSmart technology to be able to withstand vibrations caused by rocky or uneven terrain

Covered by Furrion's 2-year warranty

If you're planning an extra rugged trip, this Furrion tankless water heater is worth a look. It features VibrationSmart tech to help it withstand vibrations caused by rough terrain. It has a 2.4 gallon per minute capacity, can deliver hot water even when the ambient temperature reaches freezing (32°F), and it's specifically designed for retrofit applications and can be used as a replacement door for Suburban 4/6 gallon water heater models. The best part? It's covered by a 2 year manufacturer warranty.

What is an RV tankless water heater?

An RV tankless water heater is just like it sounds. Rather than heating water in a tank, tankless water heaters heat the water instantly as it's moving through the system so no tank is needed. In theory, this system can offer an unlimited supply of hot water (or, at least, it can heat as much water as you have available in your RV).

Why do you need a tankless water heater?

While it's certainly not a necessity to have a hot water heater for an RV, it can definitely make your trips a lot more pleasant. Sure, it's possible to shower with cold water, but it's certainly not fun. As for what makes a tankless water heater more desirable than a traditional heater, the big benefit is that they're often smaller than traditional heaters, which is extremely helpful in a space as compact as an RV. Also, as mentioned above, they heat water instantly rather than requiring the user to wait for a tank of water to heat up.

How does a tankless water heater work?

Water is heated on its way through the pipes of the heater, rather than in a large tank like a traditional water heater.

How do you use a tankless water heater?

First, you'll need to get it installed. How do you install a tankless water heater? Well, unfortunately it can vary depending on the heater. If you're uncomfortable doing this yourself, we recommend speaking to a mechanic familiar with tankless water heating systems.

Pros and cons of using a tankless water heater?

Of course the biggest pro of using a tankless water heater is that you'll have hot water on your excursions! Going the tankless route ensures an "unlimited" and instant supply. However, tankless water heaters can be expensive and a pain to install, so you'll have to weigh the convenience against your budget and your comfort level with moderate-lift DIY projects.

How much is a tankless water heater?

As you can probably tell from our selections, you'll be able to find water heaters available in a wide range of price options. In general, you can probably find one anywhere from $100 for a budget option to $1,200+ for something a bit more high-end.

More top picks