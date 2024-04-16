The best silicone wiper blades of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Windshield wipers are one of the most important parts of a vehicle. They're essential for helping ensure the driver maintains good visibility in bad conditions. During rain storms, they wipe away water and with the help of your wiper fluid, they help clear dirt and debris from your windshield. Regular rubber wiper blades that come standard on vehicles are good at removing water but can struggle to work as well in extreme heat or cold temperatures. Silicone wiper blades cost a little more, compared to traditional wiper blades, but they are better at enduring extreme temperatures. Here are the best silicone wiper blades that are currently available for sale on Amazon.
Rain-X 830126 Silicone Endura Wiper Blades - Starts at $26.48
The Rain-X Silicone Endura Wiper Blades offer great all-weather performance and can withstand inclement weather conditions and extreme temperatures ranging between -20° F to 194° F. They use advanced beam blade technology that utilizes pressure points on the blades to hug the curvature of the windshield to prevent streaks.
Key Features
- Sizes range from 14” to 28”
- Advanced beam wiper blade technology
- Long-lasting squeegee
- Made with resilient silicone rubber
- Consistent all-weather performance
- Can withstand temperatures between -20° F to 194° F
WowWiper Silicone Wiper Blades - Starts at $14.44 (15% off)
These WowWiper Silicone Wiper Blades offer strong water repellency and make little noise when they are being used. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase of these wipers to go along with their 60-day unconditional warranty.
Key Features
- Sizes range from 20” to 28”
- Adds maximum driving visibility
- J-hook wiper arm
- High carbon memory steel sheet
- 1-year warranty
Piaa 95053 Super Silicone Wiper Blade - Starts at $27.39
The Piaa Super Silicone Wiper Blade offers instant water beading with its water-repellent silicone barrier. These blades have a durable powder-coated steel frame that adds resistant to UV rays, rust and corrosion.
Key Features
- Sizes range from 12” to 26”
- Low-profile design
- Powder coated frame
- UV-resistant
- Instant water beading
Motium Super Silicone Windshield Wiper Blades - Starts at $22.99
The Motium Super Silicone Windshield Wiper Blades are made from pure silicone that offers great performance and durability. They have water-beading properties and an aerodynamic shape to prevent debris from building up around the blades.
Key Features
- Sizes range from 18” to 26”
- Resistant to extreme hot and cold temperatures
- Aerodynamic design
- Water beading properties
- J-hook wiper arm
- Easy installation
5 Plus® Silicone Wiper Blades - Starts at $19.99
The 5 Plus Silicone Wiper Blades will provide good visibility through heavy rain, snow, dust and fog.
Key Features
- Sizes range from 18” to 28”
- Crystal-clear visibility in harsh weather
- Quick installation
- Scientific fluid profile
- Zinc alloy metal base
How to install windshield wipers
Windshield wipers are a simple DIY process on your vehicle and no extra tools are required on most occasions. Here is our tutorial on how to install wiper blades and washer fluid.
How often should windshield wipers be replaced?
Windshield wipers should be replaced annually in normal conditions but may need to be replaced earlier than that if they leave streaks across the windshield or make a lot of squeaking sounds when in use.
Silicone vs rubber windshield wiper blades
Regular wiper blades made from rubber get the job done on most occasions, but silicone blades last longer, can withstand harsh temperatures without losing performance and have water-beading properties. Rubber blades are cheaper and won’t leave residue film on the windshield that needs to be cleaned off like silicone blades.
