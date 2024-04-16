The best silicone wiper blades of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Windshield wipers are one of the most important parts of a vehicle. They're essential for helping ensure the driver maintains good visibility in bad conditions. During rain storms, they wipe away water and with the help of your wiper fluid, they help clear dirt and debris from your windshield. Regular rubber wiper blades that come standard on vehicles are good at removing water but can struggle to work as well in extreme heat or cold temperatures. Silicone wiper blades cost a little more, compared to traditional wiper blades, but they are better at enduring extreme temperatures. Here are the best silicone wiper blades that are currently available for sale on Amazon.

$26.48 at Amazon

The Rain-X Silicone Endura Wiper Blades offer great all-weather performance and can withstand inclement weather conditions and extreme temperatures ranging between -20° F to 194° F. They use advanced beam blade technology that utilizes pressure points on the blades to hug the curvature of the windshield to prevent streaks.

Key Features

Sizes range from 14” to 28”

Advanced beam wiper blade technology

Long-lasting squeegee

Made with resilient silicone rubber

Consistent all-weather performance

Can withstand temperatures between -20° F to 194° F

$14.44 at Amazon

These WowWiper Silicone Wiper Blades offer strong water repellency and make little noise when they are being used. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase of these wipers to go along with their 60-day unconditional warranty.

Key Features

Sizes range from 20” to 28”

Adds maximum driving visibility

J-hook wiper arm

High carbon memory steel sheet

1-year warranty

$27.39 at Amazon

The Piaa Super Silicone Wiper Blade offers instant water beading with its water-repellent silicone barrier. These blades have a durable powder-coated steel frame that adds resistant to UV rays, rust and corrosion.

Key Features

Sizes range from 12” to 26”

Low-profile design

Powder coated frame

UV-resistant

Instant water beading

$22.99 at Amazon

The Motium Super Silicone Windshield Wiper Blades are made from pure silicone that offers great performance and durability. They have water-beading properties and an aerodynamic shape to prevent debris from building up around the blades.

Key Features

Sizes range from 18” to 26”

Resistant to extreme hot and cold temperatures

Aerodynamic design

Water beading properties

J-hook wiper arm

Easy installation

$19.99 at Amazon

The 5 Plus Silicone Wiper Blades will provide good visibility through heavy rain, snow, dust and fog.

Key Features

Sizes range from 18” to 28”

Crystal-clear visibility in harsh weather

Quick installation

Scientific fluid profile

Zinc alloy metal base

How to install windshield wipers

Windshield wipers are a simple DIY process on your vehicle and no extra tools are required on most occasions. Here is our tutorial on how to install wiper blades and washer fluid.

How often should windshield wipers be replaced?

Windshield wipers should be replaced annually in normal conditions but may need to be replaced earlier than that if they leave streaks across the windshield or make a lot of squeaking sounds when in use.

Silicone vs rubber windshield wiper blades

Regular wiper blades made from rubber get the job done on most occasions, but silicone blades last longer, can withstand harsh temperatures without losing performance and have water-beading properties. Rubber blades are cheaper and won’t leave residue film on the windshield that needs to be cleaned off like silicone blades.