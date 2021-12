America loves trucks. According to Edmunds, which has tracked the best-selling vehicles by state based on new vehicle registrations, 40 out of 50 U.S. states’ best-selling vehicle is a pickup. Most often, that’s the Ford F-Series, but occasional Chevy, Ram and even Toyota top the lists.

Here, we’ve compiled the best-selling vehicles by state, including the four runners-up for each state. Interestingly enough, only one EV shows up in a state’s top five (Tesla Model 3 in California). Read on below to see what’s most popular in your state.

Alabama

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota Camry, GMC Sierra and Ram 1500/2500/3500

Alaska

Ram 1500/2500/3500, followed by Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Toyota RAV4

Arizona

Ram 1500/2500/3500, followed by Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Tacoma

Arkansas

Ram 1500/2500/3500, followed by Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Toyota Camry

California

Honda Civic, followed by Toyota RAV4, Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Tesla Model 3

Colorado

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Tacoma and Toyota 4Runner

Connecticut

Honda CR-V, followed by Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford F-Series

Delaware

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4

Florida

Toyota Corolla, followed by Ford F-Series, Toyota RAV4, Chevy Silverado and Toyota Camry

Georgia

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Camry

Hawaii

Toyota Tacoma, followed by Toyota 4Runner, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla and Honda CR-V

Idaho

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado, Toyota RAV4 and GMC Sierra

Illinois

Ford F-Series, followed by Honda CR-V, Chevy Silverado, Toyota RAV4 and Chevy Equinox

Indiana

Chevy Silverado, followed by Ford F-Series, Chevy Equinox, Ram 1500/2500/3500 and Honda CR-V

Iowa

Chevy Silverado, followed by Ford F-Series, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Equinox and GMC Sierra

Kansas

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, GMC Sierra and Toyota RAV4

Kentucky

Chevy Silverado, followed by Ford F-Series, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Camry

Louisiana

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, GMC Sierra and Honda Accord

Maine

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota RAV4 and GMC Sierra

Maryland

Toyota RAV4, followed by Ford F-Series, Honda CR-V, Toyota Camry and Chevy Silverado

Massachusetts

Toyota RAV4, followed by Honda CR-V, Ford F-Series, Jeep Cherokee and Chevy Silverado

Michigan

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Equinox, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado and Chevy Blazer

Minnesota

Chevy Silverado, followed by Ford F-Series, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V

Mississippi

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota Camry and GMC Sierra

Missouri

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, GMC Sierra and Honda CR-V

Montana

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Toyota RAV4

Nebraska

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Jeep Cherokee and GMC Sierra

Nevada

Ram 1500/2500/3500, followed by Ford F-Series, Toyota RAV4, Chevy Silverado and Toyota Tacoma

New Hampshire

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Toyota RAV4, Ram 1500/2500/3500 and Honda CR-V

New Jersey

Honda CR-V, followed by Honda Civic, Toyota RAV4, Jeep Cherokee and Honda Accord

New Mexico

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Toyota Tacoma

New York

Honda CR-V, followed by Toyota RAV4, Jeep Cherokee, Ram 1500/2500/3500 and Chevy Equinox

North Carolina

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V

North Dakota

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, GMC Sierra and Chevy Equinox

Ohio

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado, Honda CR-V and Chevy Equinox

Oklahoma

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Toyota RAV4

Oregon

Toyota RAV4, followed by Ford F-Series, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota Tacoma and Subaru Forester

Pennsylvania

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Chevy Silverado

Rhode Island

Toyota RAV4, followed by Honda CR-V, Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander

South Carolina

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4

South Dakota

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Jeep Cherokee

Tennessee

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4

Texas

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, GMC Sierra and Toyota RAV4

Utah

Ford F-Series, followed by Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Tacoma

Vermont

Ford F-Series, followed by Toyota RAV4, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra

Virginia

Ford F-Series, followed by Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500/2500/3500

Washington

Toyota RAV4, followed by Ford F-Series, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester

West Virginia

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Tacoma

Wisconsin

Ford F-Series, followed by Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500/2500/3500, Chevy Equinox and Honda CR-V

Wyoming

Ram 1500/2500/3500, followed by Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra and Toyota Tacoma

Washington D.C.

Toyota RAV4, followed by Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Toyota Camry and Honda Civic

Puerto Rico

Toyota RAV4, followed by Toyota Yaris Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Tacoma

