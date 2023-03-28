Best RV mattresses of 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

RVs can be a second home for families and friends who love to travel. They are meant to be a house on wheels that can be taken anywhere in the country. They usually come with a kitchen, couches, a bathroom and a bed, and sleeping in the bed of an RV can be more cost-effective and practical than checking into a hotel. RV mattresses tend to be thin and a bit uncomfortable, so it would be wise to upgrade. The length of a RV mattress is a few inches shorter than a regular mattress, though, so make sure you get the right size. Here is a list of some of the best RV mattresses available now on Amazon:

$699.99 at Amazon

Key features

Gel-infused memory foam cushion

Absorbs excess heat and stays cool

Arrives vacuum sealed in a box

Medium firmness and suitable for all sleepers

CertiPUR-US certified

GhostBed makes a 10-inch mattress that has a great blend of luxury and comfort. It has a gel-infused memory foam cushion that absorbs excess heat and keeps the mattress cool throughout the night. It’s not too soft and not too hard, so it’s suitable for any type of sleeper. Its easy to move around as it arrives vacuum sealed inside a box. It is also CertiPUR-US certified, which is a certification program for top-rated mattress foam.

$210.04 at Amazon

Key features

Soft, yet durable feel

Made with high-quality and dense comfort foams

Support coil system

CertiPUR-US certified

10-year limited warranty

The Zinus RV Mattress is another CertiPUR-US certified mattress for its durability, comfort and quality. It's made with high-quality foam layers and durable coil. It also has a breathable and soft-knitted cover. It arrives rolled up in a box, and once it's removed it will reach its original shape in 72 hours. Even though this RV mattress is very durable, it comes with a 10 year limited warranty just in case it runs into any issues.

$110.25 at Amazon

Key features

Best selling air mattress on Amazon

Waterproof and puncture-resistant

Comes with patch kits

Built-in air pump

Reaches full inflation in 2 minutes

Endorsed by the International Chiropractors Association

1 year warranty

The King Koli Luxury Air Mattress is the #1 best selling camping air mattress on Amazon currently. It's also the only air mattress to receive an endorsement from the International Chiropractors Association for promoting better spinal alignment and healthier sleep. It's fully-flocked on the top and sides and has a skid-resistant bottom layer. It's waterproof and puncture-resistant and even comes with patch kits in case it springs a leak. It has separate knobs for inflation and deflation and reaches full inflation in 2 minutes.

$279.00 at Amazon

Key features

Made with green tea infused AeroFusion memory foam

Cooling gel

Graphene technology cover

Inner cover is flame-retardant and free of fiberglass

CertiPUR-US certified

10-year limited warranty

The Coolsence RV Mattress is made to fit RVs, but could also be used at home. The memory foam of this RV mattress is infused with green tea and has deodorant-like properties to prevent odors. The memory foam also has cooling gel to keep the mattress cool throughout the night. The graphene technology cover has anti-odor qualities as well, far-infrared features for better blood circulation and is anti-static. It’s CertiPUR-US certified and comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

$439.00 at Amazon

Key features

Special sizes specifically fitted for RVs

Includes gel memory foam

Cotton and polyester cover

Cover is machine-washable

CertiPUR-US certified

30 year limited warranty

DynastyMattress has mattresses that are specifically designed for RVs as well as regular mattresses. This RV mattress has gel memory foam that compresses weight evenly and adds a cooling effect. The cover is easy to clean due to it being machine-washable. The product listing has some confusion about warranty length, but after doing some digging the official warranty is for 30 years.

Why buy a RV mattress?

When buying a mattress for a RV, its best to consider what you'll get out of it and what your budget is. The standard mattress that comes with a RV bed is not that great, so its reasonable to want an upgrade. Mattresses can be pricey, and cheaper ones don't last too long. The mattresses in this list are some of the best available on the internet, and they all have qualities that make them stand out from competitors.

Pros and cons of a RV mattress

The biggest benefit of a RV mattress is getting a good night's rest in the comfort of your own camper. Another major upside is never needing to pay up to hundreds of dollars a night for a hotel and being able to pull over and sleep anywhere.

The cons of an RV mattress can be seen in the pricing, as they can get pretty expensive for the higher-quality options. For those who travel often, it would be a great investment, but for those who don't, not so much.

Is an RV queen mattress the same as a regular queen mattress?

A queen-sized RV mattresses and a regular queen-sized mattress are the same width, but the RV variant is normally 6 inches shorter. If a standard mattress is placed in an RV, it may hang over the edge. The average queen-size is 60" x 80" and a RV queen-size is 60" x 74". The RV queen-size is also lighter than a traditional queen so it's easier to fit into the RV.