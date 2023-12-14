Best RC cars for 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

RC cars are a fun and cost-effective way to enjoy cars and the mechanics behind them. They can cost anywhere from around $40 on the cheaper end and reach up to $1,000 for a more premium vehicle. You can buy one that is pre-assembled or start with a kit and build your own. Radio-controlled cars are operated by an electric motor inside of the car and a remote control with radio transmissions that communicate with the car to make it drive. Most RC cars are powered by batteries but there are a few options out there that are powered by fuel. Here are the best RC cars available for sale currently on Amazon.

$69.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:16 scale car

RC monster truck

Top speed of 25 MPH+

4WD

2.4 GHz radio controll

Lasts up to 40 minutes on a single charge

Great for off-roading

This Deerc Remote Control Car has an upgraded design that increases it’s performance. The car uses a 380 motor that reaches up to 21,500 RPM and can hit a top speed of 25 MPH. Two batteries power this RC truck and can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

$75.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:16 scale car

Low voltage protection

Spring shock absorbers

Top speed of 20 MPH

Made with PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)

The Supdex High-Speed RC Drifting Car uses a proportional throttle and can hit a top speed of 20 mph. This RC car is equipped with low-voltage protection that will cut the power in half when the battery is below 6.5v and shut off completely when below 6v.

$82.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Aluminum ringed shocks

4WD

3-wire metal gear servo

Splash waterproof ESC

Low voltage cutoff

Top speed of 22.3 MPH

This Haiboxing All-Terrain RC Car is powered by a 380 motor that provides a solid all-around driving experience. The 4WD and splash waterproof ESC let you enjoy driving on rough terrains while still being competent on other surfaces.

$124.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:10 scale car

Lightweight body design

Double wishbone suspension

Racing radial tires

2-channel radio system

The Tamiya Toyota GR Supra uses the shaft-driven 4WD TT-02 chassis. The motor is located on the right side while the battery is on the left side of the vehicle for better weight distribution and to increase stability. The identical right and left suspension arms and uprights make the car easier to assemble.

$292.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Replica

AWD

2.4 GHz radio system

Top speed of 30 MPH+

Waterproof electronic speed control

This Traxxas Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a 1:10 scale C8 Corvette you can buy without skyrocketing interest rates and dealer markup. It uses a 12T 550 motor and can reach a top speed of just over 30 MPH.

$419.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:8 scale car

4WD

Double wishbone suspension

Universal swing shafts

Gear differentials on center, front and rear

The Kyosho Inferno NEO RC car has an engine that uses nitro fuel instead of electric batteries. This RC buggy uses a double wishbone suspension to increase handling and universal swing shafts to improve crash resistance and minimize drive loss.

$499.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1:8 scale car

4WD

Top speed of 70 MPH

Large waterproof receiver box

Spektrum 2.4 GHz 3-channel radio

Brushless motor

The Arrma RC Car Typhoon 6S V5 BLX Buggy uses a LiPo (lithium polymer) battery with an optional pinion gear and can reach a blazing top speed of 70 MPH. This brushless RC car has been updated with premium components and smart technology made by Spektrum.

How to operate a RC car

Make sure you read through the instructions on the packaging for whatever RC car you choose. First, you want to ensure it’s fully assembled and the batteries are placed inside the motor and remote. If you have a fuel-powered RC car make sure to fill it up before starting it. Now it’s time to start your engine and start driving.

What is the difference between a regular RC car and an RC drift car?

RC drift cars are custom-made to have less grip so they can drift, powerslide and do donuts. Regular RC cars are built with speed and handling in mind and perform like a traditional sports car.

Regular RC cars vs off-road RC cars

Regular RC cars are meant to drive over leveled surfaces such as concrete, asphalt or on a track. Off-road RC cars have larger tires, higher ground clearance and more rugged suspension to take on rough terrains, dirt and mud.