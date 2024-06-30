If you have a pickup truck and use your bed for carrying cargo, you will need something to help keep your load secure. Some large objects need extra support to keep them in place so they don’t fall off during transport, and ratchet straps can help you do that. Ratchet straps are a type of tie-down strap made with polyester webbing and have a buckle so you can loosen or tighten the strap if needed. These straps can be used to secure furniture, equipment, motorcycles, ATVs, kayaks or whatever else you need to haul with you. Here are the best ratchet straps that are currently for sale on Amazon.
Fortem Ratchet Straps - $21.98 (27% off)
These ratchet straps from Fortem have ergonomic handles and strong S-hooks to easily tie down your cargo. User reviews praise these ratchet straps for their durability and how easy they are to use.
Key specs
- Quantity: 4
- Working Load Limit: 550 lbs
- Maximum Break Strength: 1,650 lbs
- Dimensions: 1” x 15’
Stanley S1007 Black/Yellow 1.5" x 16' Ratchet Tie Down Straps - $18
These Stanley Ratchet Tie-Down Straps use an ergonomic ratchet handle with an angular grip to make it easier to use. The straps have a weather-resistant webbing that makes them better at withstanding inclement weather conditions over time. Customers are satisfied with how well these straps perform and how durable they are but opinions are mixed on the strap thickness.
Key specs
- Quantity: 2
- Working Load Limit: 1,100 lbs
- Maximum Break Strength: 3,300 lbs
- Dimensions: 1.5” x 16’
Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps - $25.90
These Rhino USA Ratchet Straps have double diamond stitching, making them durable and long-lasting. Users appreciate the quality and how easy these straps are to tighten, but there are a few complaints about having difficulty releasing them.
Key specs
- Quantity: 2
- Working Load Limit: 1,736 lbs
- Maximum Break Strength: 5,208 lbs
- Dimensions: 1.6” x 8'
Augo Ratchet Straps Heavy Duty - $31.99
These heavy-duty ratchet straps from AugoRatchet have sturdy straps that can hold down cargo while withstanding harsh winds and excessive motion. User reviews have many positive things to say about how easy these straps are to attach and the durability of the straps, but opinions are mixed on the ease of release.
Key specs
- Quantity: 4
- Working Load Limit: 733 lbs
- Maximum Break Strength: 2,200 lbs
- Dimensions: 1” x 15’
US Cargo Control E-Track Ratchet Straps - $68.99
These E-Track Ratchet Straps from US Cargo are made with high-quality material and end fittings that are zinc plated, automatic locking and corrosion-resistant. Users offer high praise for the quality of these straps and how impressed they are with the value for the money.
Key specs
- Quantity: 8
- Working Load Limit: 1,467 lbs
- Maximum Break Strength: 4,400 lbs
- Dimensions: 2" x 8'
Frequently Asked Questions
How to use ratchet straps
Ratchet straps wrap around your truck bed and secure your cargo to keep it in place while driving. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Essential Craftsman on How to Use a Ratchet Strap.
Ratchet straps vs cam buckle straps
Cam buckle straps are easy to use and are lightweight so they are best suited for securing items that aren’t too large or heavy. On the other hand, ratchet straps are much stronger and can handle much heavier load capacities, but are more difficult to use.
Ratchet straps vs bungee cords
Bungee cords are another type of strap used to tie down light cargo. They are elastic and can be stretched to fit over any cargo you may have, but the weight limits they can handle and the durability of their straps are much less than what ratchet straps can handle.
