Best Prime Day 2021 car tech deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the best car technology deals to come out of Prime Day 2021? Well, look no further. If you're on the hunt for car electronics and accessory deals, check out this list below with some of the best Prime Day deals we could find. If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2021 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow.

Echo Auto - $14.99 (70% off)

Does your car have bluetooth but is lacking a touchscreen? This Echo Auto can turn your phone into your car’s infotainment system. It features 8 microphones that can hear you speak over road noise and music, and comes with an easy to use vent mount. Plus, right now it’s only $15, which is less money than I spent on tacos this weekend. Check to make sure it’s compatible with your car before you buy.

Craftsman Air Compressor - $99 (40% off)

Sure, Craftsman isn’t what it used to be, but for $99, do you care? I sure don’t. This made-in-the-USA portable air compressor features a 6 gallon capacity with 150 max PSI so you’ll have no trouble filling up your tires at a moment’s notice. And since it is oil-free, maintenance, or the lack thereof, will be painless.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Box - $63.30 (50% off)

The NOCO Boost Plus is nearly always one of the best-selling portable jump starters on Amazon. This little pack can hold up to 20 jump starts on a charge, and it works on “gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.” It’s not just a jump starter, either. The NOCO Boost Plus also doubles as a portable power bank and an LED flashlight with 7 light modes. With over 40,000 ratings on Amazon, the pack is still sitting at a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, and at 50% off it’s hard to beat.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat | Ride Rear Facing Longer with Extend2Fit, Amazon Exclusive - $114.99 (43% off)

A convertible car seat that’s designed to grow with your child. Converts from a rear-facing harness (up to 50 lbs) to a forward-facing harness (up to 65 lbs). Features a 10-position adjustable headrest, steel-reinforced frame, and Extend2Fit adjustable extension panel for 5” of additional legroom. Currently with a 4.9 out of 5 star rating with over 49,800 global ratings.

CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $61.99 (38% off)

The Chortau dual dash cam is equipped with a 1080p front camera and a waterproof back camera. The front cam captures video with a 170° wide-angle lens while the rear cam features a 130° lens. Like the other cams in the list, this one features loop-recording and G-sensor technology. The biggest ding against this cam that we can see is that it unfortunately can only handle a 32GB SD card, but thanks to the loop recording, that makes the storage capacity of the SD card matter less than ever. After 11,000 Amazon reviews this cam is sitting at a cumulative score of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

EPAuto 12V DC Portable Air Compressor Pump - $28.97 (33% off) at Amazon

This portable air compressor pump is nearly always the best-selling one on Amazon. It plugs right into your 12V DC lighter port and comes with valve adapters for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more. The pump features automatic turn off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved and even has a built-in LED flashlight to make topping off your tires in the dark that much easier. Keep in mind, this pump is meant to work with cars and smaller, so if you have a big truck, you may want to look for something a little heavier duty.

CHERYLON 150W/8000Pa Car Vacuum - $23.19 (46% off)

This Cherylon vacuum features a 150W copper motor, aluminum alloy fans, and a stainless steel HEPA filter that can be washed over 500 times. The vac has a 16.4 foot power cable that connects to your car's 12V lighter port, so you should have plenty of cord clearance to get to any nook or cranny you'll need to. It also comes with 3 additional nozzles and a carrying bag. At nearly 50% off today, if you're in the market for a car vacuum, this isn't one you should ignore.

Cradream Drift RC Car Remote Control Monster Truck 1:14 Scale - $26.00 (35% off)

A very different kind of "car tech," this RC car features “front headlights, frame, cockpit, shock absorbers and 4 huge anti-crash wheels.” It includes a 2.4Ghz anti-interference controller with a range of up to 165 ft. The car is powered by 2 interchangeable batteries that take about 4 hours to fully charge and can be used for 20 minutes at max speed or 35 minutes at normal speed. If you’re looking for a fast, affordable car toy, this could be a great choice.