Driving a car in cold weather is manageable when your vehicle has sufficient heat. Sometimes, there may be complications with the HVAC system impacting the supply of heat to the cabin, which can make car rides much more uncomfortable. Or you may be out camping and just want to stay warm in your vehicle. With a portable car heater, you can add warmth to your interior and defrost the windows. Many heaters take a bit of work to install but will keep you warm when you need it. They not only work for cars but can be used for trucks, RVs and garages as well. Here are the best portable car heaters that are currently for sale online.

$69.99 at Amazon

PROS CONS Upgraded oil pump

Upgraded oil pump LCD monitor and remote control

LCD monitor and remote control Adjustable power output Not leakproof

This Hcalory Diesel 12-volt heater can heat up your car or RV easily. It can be controlled by the LCD monitor or remote control that is provided. Users are impressed with the heating and how efficient the fuel consumption is, but there are complaints about the reliability of the ignition.

Key specs

Power Output: 5-8 kW

Voltage: 12v

Capacity: 10L (2.6 gallons)

Energy-efficient fuel pump

Overheating protection

Intelligent temperature control

PROS CONS Simple installation

Simple installation Efficient fuel consumption Odor

Odor Not leakproof

$85.99 at Amazon

This Vevor Diesel Heater is easy to install and works for a wide variety of vehicles. It’s suitable for cars, trucks, RVs and boats. Customers offer high praise for the heat and energy efficiency form the heater but there are a few complaints about an unpleasant smell and potential leaking.

Key specs

Power Output: 8 kW

Voltage: 12v

Capacity: 1 gallon

Overheating protection

Low energy consumption

PROS CONS Large capacity

Large capacity Works in extreme cold and extreme heat Smaller power output

Smaller power output Not leakproof

$149.99 at Amazon

This 12v Wayska Diesel Heater offers quality heat without consuming fuel too quickly. This heater can operate at temperatures between -40°F to 122°F. Users are impressed by the efficiency of the heater but mention issues with the glow plug and leaking.

Key specs

Power Output: 5 kW

Voltage: 12v

Capacity: 15L

Fuel Consumption: 0.2 - 0.5

PROS CONS Comfortable

Comfortable Lightweight Takes some time to warm up

$21.90 at Amazon $21.90 at Walmart

If you don’t want to install a diesel heater in your vehicle, you can always keep it simple with this heated blanket from Stalwart. Just plug it into your cigarette lighter or AUX port then it’s ready. Users mention they are pleased with the build quality and how comfortable the blanket is, but there are mixed opinions on the heating element.

Key Specs

Material: Polyester

Voltage: 12v

Dimensions: 59” x 43”

8 color combinations to choose from

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose the right portable car heater

When trying to decide what type of car heater to purchase, consider how much heat you need to warm your vehicle. If you are in a colder region during the winter time, then you’ll want to go with a diesel heater. The power of the heater you choose depends on how cold it is in your area and the size of the vehicle you plan to heat.

How to use a diesel car heater

Before getting started, make sure you thoroughly go over the instructions. You also need to make sure your diesel heater is filled with fuel before installing it. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Kiwi EV Adventures on how to install a diesel heater in a car.

Are portable car heaters safe?

If installed properly and all safety precautions are followed, then they can be used without issue. Diesel heaters can’t be used in an enclosed space as it could cause carbon monoxide poisoning so you have to leave a gap in the window for proper ventilation. You always have to have it secured in place when using it. If you plan to drive with it installed it has to be somewhere in or on the vehicle where it will remain secure.

Regular heat vs portable heater

Portable heaters can be a great short-term solution for providing heat to a vehicle but they aren’t the same quality or as convenient as standard heat that comes standard in a car.