Best plug-in hybrid cars, SUVs and minivans for 2024

We’re fans of electric vehicles, but they have their shortcomings. They’re not available in as wide of a range of body styles as gas-powered cars, and they’re still limited by range and charging infrastructure. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) offer a great compromise, though, allowing for all-electric driving, but also having a gas engine for when you need more power or to travel long distances. Choosing a plug-in hybrid vehicle also allows more options; for instance, you can’t get an all-electric minivan in the U.S. … yet.

But with those extra PHEV offerings, it might be difficult to know where to start shopping. We’ve narrowed it down a bit, bringing you the best plug-in hybrids for 2024, as voted on by Autoblog staff, in various segments to help you pick a great PHEV based on your budget and needs.

Best luxury plug-in hybrid large/midsize SUV: Volvo XC90 Recharge

Despite showing its age, the Volvo XC90 remains an excellent three-row crossover in terms of design, comfort and safety, and the XC90 Recharge plug-in hybrid only improves the formula with both power and efficiency. Interestingly, with the gas motor powering the front axle and the e-motor powering the rear, the XC90 Recharge operates as a rear-wheel-drive car when only using electric power, and front-wheel-drive when only using gas. The powertrain is good for 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque, with a 5-second 0-60 time. It can travel 32 miles on electricity alone.

Runner-up: Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

Best mainstream plug-in hybrid large/midsize SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Do you want an American PHEV with style, refinement and off-road capability? The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe combines all that with a turbocharged 2.0-liter and electric motor good for 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, as well as an electric range of 26 miles. That means you can enjoy your favorite trails in near silence and make fewer trips to the gas pump on the way there.

Runner-up: Kia Sorento Plug In-Hybrid

Best luxury plug-in hybrid compact/subcompact SUV: Volvo XC60 Recharge

Volvo borrows the formula from the XC90 and places it in a smaller package to get the XC60 Recharge. It has the same 455 horsepower and 523 pound-feet of torque, but it drops the 0-60 time to 4.5 seconds while offering 35 miles of electric range. You can even pony up for the Polestar Engineered trim to get the Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, 21-inch forged wheels and unique styling.

Runner-up: Lexus NX 450h+

The Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid builds upon the conventional hybrid with a much larger battery, good for 34 miles of electric range. All-wheel drive is standard, and its traditional six-speed automatic transmission gives it a familiar feeling of shifting gears, even in electric mode. It’s big for its segment, which benefits both the cargo volume (a segment-leading 39.6 cubic feet) and rear passenger space. We’re also fond of the attractive and easy-to-use twin digital displays, as well as the excellent driver assistance technology.

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most practical small SUVs out there, and the Prime plug-in hybrid powertrain is efficient, offering an excellent 42 miles of electric range, with great fuel economy once you’ve used up the battery. We also like the long-term ownership prospects, thanks to Toyota’s reputation for reliability and resale value — as well as a loyal customer base.

Runner-up: Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Best luxury plug-in hybrid sedan: Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid

The Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid is an excellent driver’s PHEV, with performance the focus of this powertrain. With a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 and new, more powerful electric motor, the 4 E-Hybrid is good for a total system output of 463 horsepower and 479 pound-feet, and hits 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds, while the 4S E-Hybrid is good for 536 hp, 553 lb-ft and a 3.5-second sprint. The optional Active Ride suspension takes things even further, giving this sedan supreme adaptability.

Runner-up: BMW 750e xDrive

Best mainstream plug-in hybrid sedan: Toyota Prius Prime

Yeah, the Prius Prime might be the only entry in this segment, but it’s a good one, especially since the recent update did wonders in terms of aesthetics and drivability. It can go between 39 and 44 miles depending on trim level on electricity alone, and accelerates well when you call upon the gas engine with a stomp of the right pedal. It’s compact, and its racy roofline limits its cargo space to 20.3 cubic feet with the rear seats up, but its size and shape help keep it efficient and easy to maneuver in crowded environments.

Best plug-in hybrid minivan: Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

Like the Toyota Prius Prime sedan, the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is a class of one in the PHEV minivan segment. That said, we love it. It’s good for electric driving in most commuting and in-town situations, with 32 miles of electric range. It’s a road trip warrior, with up to 520 miles of range overall. It gets an impressive 82 mile-per-gallon equivalent when charged, and an also-impressive 30 mpg when the battery’s depleted. It’s a comfortable living space for seven passengers, with lots of family-friendly features and an optional rear-seat entertainment system. You can’t get all-wheel drive or the Stow ‘n’ Go second-row seats with the hybrid, but we think its many benefits are an easy trade.