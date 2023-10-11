Best October Prime Day Deals at Home Depot 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Whatever you want to call it, October Prime Day, Prime Day 2, Fall Prime Day, or Big Deal Days, the big sales event from Amazon, now live, is an unofficial start to the Holiday shopping season. But the online retail giant isn't the only place to find good deals on tools, appliances, and tech. If you want to get an early jump on your 2023 Holiday shopping, Home Depot is a great place to start. Today, you'll be able to shop for Home Depot sales on refrigerators, tools, and more.
36 in. 28 cu. ft. Smart Side-by-Side Stainless Steel Smart Refrigerator, Standard Depth - $1,098 (save $401, 27% off)
Key Features:
- Modern design with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish
- Wi-Fi so you can control and monitor your fridge remotely
- In-door ice maker frees up shelf space
- All-around cooling designed to keep all shelves cooled evenly
- Gallon door bins for larger items help clear up interior shelf space
27 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless with Internal Dispenser, ENERGY STAR - $1,598 (save $801, 33% off)
Key Features:
- Fingerprint-resistant finish
- Factory-installed ice maker with water filtration system
- Internal water dispenser
- Spill-proof shelves for easier cleanups
28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser in PrintProof Stainless Steel - $2,098 (save $1,001, 32% off)
Key Features:
- Double freezer drawers
- Tall ice and water dispenser for easier filling of larger containers
- Door cooling + system blasts cool air to all areas of the fridge
- SlimSpace Plus delivers more useable storage space thanks to the hidden water filtration system
More Fridge Deals:
- 22 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator in Stainless Steel with Spill Guard Glass Shelves from Whirlpool - $1,398 (save $601, 30% off)
- Frigidaire 36 in. 25.6 cu. ft. Side by Side Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, Standard Depth - $1,048 (save $451, 30% off)
- LG 26 cu. ft. Smart InstaView Counter Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator in PrintProof Stainless Steel - $2,198 (save $1,301, 37% off)
- Whirlpool 36 in. 19.4 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, Counter Depth - $1,698 (save $901, 35% off)
15 Amp Corded 12 in. Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with XPS technology, Blade Wrench and Material Clamp - $499 (save $100, 17% off)
Key Features:
- 15-Amp 3,800 rpm motor
- Compact and lightweight (58 lbs) design for easier transport and storage
- Dust bag and material clamp included
- Dust collection system captures over 74% of dust generated
M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (8-Tool) with Three 4.0 Ah Batteries, 1 Charger, 2 Tool Bag - $599 (save $400, 40% off)
Key Features:
- Includes 8 tools, 3 batteries, a charger, and 2 tool bags
- Fully compatible with the M18 system, which includes over 175 tools
- All-weather performance
20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with 5.0Ah Battery 1.7AH Battery and Charger - $399 (save $450, 53% off)
Key Features:
- 20V Max XR brushless 3-tool kit
- 1 1/2-inch hammer drill/driver
- 1 1/4-inch 3-speed impact driver,
- 1 7.25-inch circular saw
- Two compact batteries with charger, and 1 bag
- $600 value if tools are purchased separately
More Home Depot Tool Deals:
- Milwaukee 10-tool kit with 2 Batteries, Charger, and 2 Tool Bags with a value of $1,099 for the total kit if purchased separately - $649 (save $450, 41% off)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless combo kit w/ 9 tools, 2 batteries, a charger, and 2 tool bags with a value of $1,300 if purchased separately - $599 (save $200, 25% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Maximum TOUGHSYSTEM Lithium-Ion 6-Tool Cordless Combo Kit and 20V Max XR Brushless Reciprocating Saw (Tool Only) - $799 (save $130, 14% off)
WashTower Stacked SMART Laundry Center 4.5 Cu.Ft. Front Load Washer & 7.4 Cu.Ft. Electric Dryer in Graphite Steel - $1,598 (save $801, 33% off)
Key Features:
- Centrally located control panel at convenient height
- Single unit tower design can free up floor space for sink or storage
- Certified asthma and allergy friendly by the AAFA
- Energy Star rated
- ThinQ App for remote monitoring
WashTower Stacked SMART Laundry Center 5.0 Cu.Ft. Front Load Washer & 7.4 Cu.Ft. Electric Dryer in Black Steel w/ Steam - $1,898 (save $1,001, 35% off)
Key Features:
- 5.0 cu.ft. capacity washer
- 7.4 cu.ft. capacity dryer
- AAFA certified with "Allergiene Cycle" to remove 95% of pet dander
- ThinQ App compatible
- 10-year limited warranty
More Home Depot Appliance Deals:
- GE 4.5 cu. ft. Water Level Control Top Load Washer in White - $598 (save $251, 30% off)
- GE 7.0 cu. ft. Vented Pet Pro Gas Dryer in White - $898 (save $401, 31% off)
- GE Profile 2-in1 washer/dryer - 4.8 cu. ft. UltraFast Combo Washer & Dryer with Ventless Heat Pump Technology in Carbon Graphite - $2,608 (save $291, 10% off)
- Samsung 7.5 cu. ft. Stackable Vented Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry in Brushed Black - $628 (save $371, 37% off)
- LG 5.0 cu. ft. Stackable Front Load Washer in Middle Black with 6 Motion Cleaning Technology - $728 (save $371, 34% off)
