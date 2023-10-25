Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When working on a car in the garage, it’s always a good idea to use a mechanic creeper. The name is a bit odd, but everyone is somewhat familiar with the device with wheels on the bottom that mechanics use to get under vehicles while working on them. They can come with a low-profile design, as a stool or even as a floor mat. Here are the best mechanic creepers that are currently available on Amazon.

$56.22 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling garage shop creeper on Amazon

Maximum weight capacity of 300 lbs

Converts from creeper to seat

Vinyl padded seat cushion and headrest

6 swivel casters

This Pro-LifT Mechanic Creeper is the best-selling garage shop creeper on Amazon currently. It has a folding design that can easily convert from a low-profile creeper to a rolling seat. It has a vinyl padded seat cushion and headrest to keep you comfortable while you are working. The maximum capacity of this creeper is 300 lbs.

$48.49 at Amazon

Key Features

Dual-side storage trays

Made with blow-molded plastic

360° swivel casters

Carrying handle

1-year manufacturer warranty

This Big Red Torin Blow Molded Plastic Rolling Garage/Shop Creeper lets you work in your garage more easily and comfortably. This creeper is 40” in length and has 360° swivel casters that make maneuvering this creeper simple. A 1-year manufacturer warranty is included with your purchase of this creeper.

$49.99 at Amazon

Key Features

18” x 40”

Special molding process

⅞” floor clearance

Built-in shoulder recess

Made with high-quality polyethylene

Maximum weight capacity of 330 lbs

This M-Auto Mechanic Roller Creeper With Padded Headrest is an 18” by 40” creeper that has ⅞” ground clearance. This creeper is built with high-quality polyethylene plastic and six multi-terrain swivel casters that are resistant to oil, grease and chemicals.

$36.83 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with tubular steel

Tool tray for extra storage

Fully padded seat

360-degree swivel casters

1-year limited warranty

This Big Red Torin Red Rolling Creeper Garage/Shop Seat is made with tubular steel and has a comfortable seat that is fully padded. There is a tool tray located below the seat to store items you need to keep handy while working. This creeper comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

$24.04 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with polyester

Soft foam filler

Resistant to punctures, oil and water

Easy to maneuver

Easy to clean

Storage bag included

Nadoba Portable Folding Creeper Pad is a different type of creeper from the rest. It’s a polyester mat that can rolled out on the ground and is easier to store due to it being foldable. This creeper pad is resistant to punctures, oil and water.

What are the benefits of a mechanic creeper?

Mechanic creeper seats can be very helpful if you do a lot of work in your garage or in a shop. The low-profile creepers let you access the underbody of cars much easier and wheels allow you to move around when needed. Stool creepers allow you to work on other parts of the car while removing the need to continuously kneel down. Creeper pads can be used in shops, garages and even in the home without leaving marks on your floor.