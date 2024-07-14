Nighttime driving can be challenging, especially considering how bright headlights have become. If you often drive at night, you might consider getting a pair of glasses designed to fight glare. Night driving glasses usually come with an amber, or yellow, tint and anti-reflective properties, which helps reduce glare from bright lights. This enhances contrast and improves visibility in low-light conditions. Most of these glasses are inexpensive and are widely available. Here are some of the best glasses for night driving currently for sale at Amazon.

PROS CONS Comes with 2 pairs

Comes with 2 pairs Ultra-lightweight

Ultra-lightweight Sleek design May not fit everyone

May not fit everyone Large frames may not suit everyone's style

$29.99 at Amazon

These glasses from Livho are able to minimize glare and brighten visual areas to help you see better while driving at night. The durable stainless steel hinges make the glasses easy to open and close. User reviews praise these glasses for the comfort provided by the one-piece nose pad and their style, but have mixed opinions on their performance and blue light filtering.

Key specs

Frame Material: TR90

TR90 Lens Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Protection: UV400

PROS CONS Fits well over regular glasses

Fits well over regular glasses Wrap around design Durability

Durability Glare reduction fro streetlights

$24.95 at Amazon

These Urumqi yellow tint glasses have a special anti-reflective coating that offers decent glare reduction from oncoming traffic headlights and bright streetlights. The TR90 frame and lenses made from TAC (Tri Acetate Cellulose) make these glasses very durable. Customers are impressed by the quality and fit of these glasses but expected more from the glare deduction of these glasses.

Key specs

Frame Material: TR90

TR90 Lens Material: TAC

TAC Protection: UV400

PROS CONS Ergonomic comfort

Ergonomic comfort Won't irritate your skin Uncomfortable for those with smaller faces

Uncomfortable for those with smaller faces Durability

$25.99 at Amazon

These Gaoye Glasses use their yellow lens technology to enhance vision at night and cut through glare to give you a sharper view. Reviews have many positive things to say about the comfort and the low strain on the eyes while wearing these glasses but have mixed opinions on their blue light-blocking ability.

Key specs

Frame Material: TR90

TR90 Lens Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Protection: UV400

PROS CONS Adjustable nose pad

Adjustable nose pad Scratch-resistant

Scratch-resistant Lightweight Wide frames

Wide frames Durability

$24.00 at Amazon

These glasses from RockNight are great for driving at night and are also competent for outdoor activities as well. These glasses have vacuum coating technology that offers anti-glare, anti-fog and anti-oil properties. Users offer high praise for the comfort and adjustable fit but opinions vary on the vision of these glasses.

Key specs

Frame Material : TR90

: TR90 Lens Material : Al-Mg metal (Aluminum magnesium alloy)

: Al-Mg metal (Aluminum magnesium alloy) Protection: UV400

Frequently Asked Questions

How effective are night driving glasses?

According to visioncenter.org, night driving glasses offer better contrast in certain conditions, reduce glare and are available in various shades. One of the drawbacks they face is that the yellow lenses reduce the amount of light that reaches the eyes, this can be useful during the day but harmful at night. Another thing to be aware of is that studies suggest that these glasses may not really increase night vision capabilities at all.

Do you need a prescription for night driving glasses?

No, you don’t need a prescription from an eye doctor for night driving glasses and they can be purchased online or over the counter, but they can still be bought at a traditional eyeglasses store.

Can I wear night driving glasses over my prescription glasses?

Yes, there are many brands where the night glasses are designed to fit over your regular glasses.

Can I get my prescription added to a pair of night driving lenses?

Yes, there are prescription night driving glasses. Most night driving glasses don't come with a prescription, but if you would like to have them with a prescription then speak with an eye doctor first before ordering a pair.

Polycarbonate vs TAC

Polycarbonate or PC glasses are more flexible than standard glasses lenses and are very durable. This material naturally blocks UV light without the need of special coatings. The biggest drawback of polycarbonate glasses is that they are susceptible to scratches more than other materials, TAC lenses are lighter and are generally more comfortable to wear for longer periods. They are cheaper than polycarbonate glasses, but they are less durable and break easier which is why they cost less.

What is UV400 protection?

UV400 protection is a coating that sunglasses have that can block out most UV rays up to 400 nanometers in wavelength.