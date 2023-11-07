Best early Black Friday deals on car trash cans

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let's face it, maintaining a spotless car interior can be challenging to say the least. Even at our absolute most careful, our vehicles often end up cluttered with empty water bottles, stray french fries, and endless CVS receipts. If you have kids, the struggle becomes even more real. Luckily, there's an affordable and easy-to-implement solution to this issue: A portable car trash can!

Investing in a compact, portable trash can for your vehicle can is one of the most affordable ways to instantly improve your driving experience. With a designated space for all your garbage, you can keep your car interior cleaner for longer periods and avoid the shuffle of clutter you hear from the back seat during every turn. Not only do car trash cans help you reduce mess, they're also kid-friendly (an easy place to get rid of snack wrappers and napkins) and easy to maintain. It doesn't get much simpler than emptying them out once they're full. Some are even washable!

Thanks to Black Friday creeping up on us, there are already tons of great Early Black Friday deals on solid car trash cans. We've gathered some of our favorites just below!

$9.17 at Amazon

2-gallon capacity

Made from polyester

Elastic opening

3 side pockets

2 side handles

Leakproof design

Designed with convenience in mind, this EPAuto car trash can is a must-have. With its elastic opening featuring a secure lid and practical storage pockets, it effortlessly contains messes while keeping your car interior clean of clutter. The design is even leakproof, so while we wouldn't recommend throwing full water bottles in, it should save you from the occasional drips.

$4.99 at Amazon

Number 1 best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon

2-gallon capacity

Rubber opening

4-side magnetic buckles

2-side supporting braces

3 mesh pockets

If you're looking for the best-value car trash can on the market, you're looking for the Hotor Trash Can, the #1 best-selling automotive garbage can on Amazon. It features a 2-gallon capacity, 3 mesh pockets and a rubber opening to keep your vehicle clean and clutter-free.

$19.98 at Amazon

2.5-gallon capacity

Made with 500D polyester

Adjustable tissue holder

Washable trash liner

Collapsible design

Leakproof

The Farsala All-In-One Car Trash Can is crafted from high-quality durable 500D polyester and has an impressive 2.5-gallon capacity. Its built-in tissue holder allows you to store your Kleenex and reach them easily to reduce clutter and the removable liner is totally washable and re-usable without creating the need to remove the entire can.

$9.99 at Amazon

Pack of 2

700-milliliter capacity

Environment friendly

Compact design

Universal fit

Odorless

While this one isn't technically on "sale," $9.99 for 2 of these impressive products is the lowest price we can find online and about 50% lower than the last time we featured this product. These Sinsen trash recepticles aren't your typical garbage collectors, but they might be even more convenient. They feature a compact design that almost looks like water bottle and they have a 700-milliliter (or .18 gallon) capacity. As you might have noticed, this solution is much smaller than the other options on our list, but it's also much more stealthy. If you're primarily picking up receipts and small wrappers from your floor then this might be the trash can for you.

$23.95 at Amazon

2.5-gallon capacity

Made from high-quality Oxford material

2-side mesh storage pockets

Waterproof

Leakproof liner

Conceals odors

With 2.5 gallons of capacity, the Lusso Gear Car Trash Can is another big boy. It's made from high-quality Oxford material and can conceal odors to prevent your car from smelling funky if you haven't emptied it in a while. The liner is leakproof and removable, and it features 2-side mesh storage pockets, an adjustable strap and flip top lid.

More top picks

