The best dog ramps for cars in 2024

If you have an older dog, or a dog with health or mobility issues, you should consider getting a dog ramp. These ramps can make it easier for your dog to get up and down when entering or exiting a car, SUV or truck. Dog ramps can also be used for helping your dog get onto a couch or into a bed. And there is nothing that says cats can't also use these ramps. Here are the best dog ramps for cars that are for sale online.

The Coziwow quad-folding dog ramp has a large enough weight capacity to support dogs of any size. It’s also one of the more affordable dog ramps out there. It has a sand-proof surface for your dog to walk on and a non-slip surface on the bottom to prevent it from sliding.

Key Specs

Weight limit: 198 pounds

Material: Skid-proof sandpaper

Length: 62”

Width: 15.7”

Item weight: 10 pounds

This HerCcreta Ramp is currently the best-selling Dog Car Ramp on Amazon. It has a high-quality fabric carpet filled with dense anti-tear plastic fibers that can withstand your pet's paws.

Key Specs

Weight limit: 250 pounds

Material: High-traction fabric with an aluminum body

Length: 63”

Width: 17”

Item weight: 13.5 pounds

This Step Ramp from Gen7Pets can reach 72” in length when fully extended and 36” when folded. The rubber grippers on the bottom increase stability when the ramp is in place. A 6-month limited warranty is included with your purchase of this ramp.

Key Specs

Weight limit: 250 pounds

Material: Artificial grass

Length: 72”

Width: 16”

Item weight: 16.8 pounds

This PetSafe Ramp has one of the highest weight limits as it can support up to 400 pounds. This ramp slides out after it’s placed and is able to extend from 39” up to 71”.

Key Specs

Weight limit: 400 pounds

Material: High-traction surface and aluminum

Length: 39” to 71”

Width: 17”

Item weight: 13 pounds

This pet stair and ramp Combination from Pet Gear comes with a removable carpet tread that is comfortable for your dog's paws so they can securely get up and down. This dog stair and ramp is very easy to put together and the carpet is removable and machine washable.

Key Specs

Weight limit: 150 pounds

Material: Carpet tread

Length: 28”

Width: 16”

Item weight: 10.13 pounds

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of a dog car ramp?

There are many health and practical benefits to using a pet ramp for your dog. They can reduce the strain on your dog's limbs as they get up and down the ramp which is very beneficial for injured or older dogs that are old or have muscle and joint issues. They can also be beneficial for dogs with short legs that aren’t able to jump into your vehicle. These ramps can be used for cats as well!

How to install a dog car ramp?

Installation can vary so make sure you read the instructions of your product thoroughly before getting started. Most ramps just need to be placed on the trunk or seats of the car you want your dog to walk to. Then place the other end on the ground and let your pet walk on it.

