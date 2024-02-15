Best deals at Walmart for Presidents Day 2024: Up to 75% off tech, home, travel and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Presidents’ Day deals are here! Walmart is rolling back prices (up to 75% off) on everything from TVs, electronics, kitchen gadgets, and travel accessories. We assembled a list of some of the best deals currently available to help you in your deal hunting.
Presidents day deals At Walmart
Kitchen deals:
- Ailessom 6.5-QT 660W 10-Speed Stand Mixer - $98.98 (66% off)
- Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware 10 Pcs Set - $79.98 (64% off)
- Hamilton Beach 2 Slice Toaster - $16.99 (45% off)
- Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker - $169 (15% off)
- Chefman Air Fryer w/ Digital Touch Display - $99.99
Mattress deals:
- MLILY Essence Sleep 6" Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress - $128 (70% off)
- FDW Memory Foam Mattress 8-inch Twin Size Gel Mattress - $99.99 (69% off)
- Queen Mattress 12" Hybrid Gel Memory Foam Mattress - $219.99 (19% off)
- Nisien 10" CertiPUR-US Certified Memory Foam Pocket Spring Mattress - $173.99 (13% off)
- Spa Sensations Serenity by Zinus 8" Memory Foam Mattress - $198
TV deals:
- SAMSUNG 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,537 (53% off)
- VIZIO 65" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV - $348 (34% off)
- LG 48" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV - $996.99 (17% off)
- LG 70" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV - $558 (14% off)
- TCL 43" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV - $176 (10% off)
Tech and electronics deals:
- VEATOOL Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds - $19.99 (75% off)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Device with Roku Voice Remote - $49.72 (37% off)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) - $89.99 (30% off)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - $249 (25% off)
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS - $329 (18% off)
- Meta Quest 2 Wireless VR Headset - $247.96 (17% off)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $344.99 (16% off)
- Xbox Series X Video Game Console - $449 (10% off)
Travel deals:
- Universal Travel Plug Adapter With USB and Type C Ports - $16.98 (69% off)
- Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set Expandable Hardshell - $129.99 (61% off)
- 20000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank - $20.99 (58% off)
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue