Best Cyber Monday racing video game and accessory deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the best racing video game and game accessory deals discounted for Cyber Monday? Well, look no further. If you want to save on some gaming gear then check out the list below with some of the best deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated up to and throughout the actual day, so check back often! If you want to see the automotive deals we've tracked down, check out our official best Cyber Monday automotive accessory deals post right here, which will also be continually updated throughout the end of the event.

Be sure to double-check the compatibility of any game or accessory with your current console or PC before purchase. If you're looking to upgrade from a last-gen console, there's a chance you can pick up a new Xbox Series X or Playstation 5, but believe it or not, availability for these consoles is still pretty limited nearly 2 years after release; particularly for the Playstation, so you'll probably need a fair bit of luck. Thankfully, though, the majority of games being released are still cross-generational as to not leave the Xbox One and PS4 players behind. If you prefer Nintendo games, you can pick up a Switch right here as well.

"Forza Horizon 5" is basically the modern-day champ of open world racing games. Sitting at a fantastic overall score of 92 on Metacritic, this Microsoft-exclusive racer takes players to Mexico to live out their racing dreams. Much like past "Horizon" games, this one gives players a huge variety of cars to choose from (over 500), a ton of tracks nestled in unique environments, a fun (if overall insignificant) storyline, and of course, a metric ton of customization options. If you're not looking for anything specific, but rather just a great overall racer, this should be your pick, assuming you play on an Xbox or PC. If you like the sound of this but can't swing the 35 bucks, take a look at "Forza Horizon 4," another great game in the series, available now for a crazy low $22.45.

"Gran Turismo" is to Playstation what "Forza" is to Xbox, so it should be no surprise that if you play on a Sony system and you haven't yet picked up the latest "GT" game, that should probably be your go-to choice. In Autoblog's review of the game, we called it "a real contender for best in the series" thanks to its top-tier graphics, a healthy, balanced car list and deluge of things to do in-game. This listing is the standard PS5 version of the game, so if you're playing on a PS5 with the Dualsense controller, you'll get to experience some awesome haptic feedback features, allowing you to feel the road like never before. If you're a Playstation gamer who's been dragging your feet on "GT7," now is a great time to give it a try.

"F1 2022" is a great racing simulator for those who can't get enough of Formula 1. It feels fast to play, it's got plenty of sim elements if you like getting into the nitty gritty of the management side of things, and it even has a VR mode if you're playing on PC and have a headset laying around. Depending on what system you're playing on, you can grab this one for around $35 to $50 right now.

"GRID Legends" is another great "all-arounder" racing gaming and this one isn't exclusive to one console or the other. This one is firmly more on the "arcade" side rather than the "sim" side, but we think it's all the better for it. It's got an engaging and fun single-player story mode as well as cross-play capability for multiplayer, so whether you're a solo racer or like tearing up the track with friends, this one will be a solid choice. Depending on which console you'll be playing the game on, you could save up to 75%, which is an absolute steal for a game this fun.

Even if you've never touched a video game in your life, there's no doubt you've heard of "Mario Kart." The most recent installment in the series, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," is available for the Nintendo Switch, and like many of its predecessors, it continues to be the best kart racer out there, bar none. Many have tried to imitate the success of the "Mario Kart" series and some have come close, but none have quite reached the same level. "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is the biggest and likely the best in the series, too, with 48 tracks available in the base game and other 48 available as paid DLC, giving players a ludicrous 96 options to choose from. If you own a Switch and you've been avoiding this one, now is a great time to pick it up at a discount.

Looking for a replacement or second controller for your Xbox or PC? A bunch of Xbox controllers are on sale right now for up to 33% off depending on the color. Grab a robot white or carbon black controller for 35% off, a pulse red controller for 38% off, or an electric volt controller for 31% off. These controllers are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and a Windows PC.

Living out your pro racing dreams in a virtual world can get uncomfortable if you're doing it for long periods of time, that's why it's important to have a comfortable gaming chair. This one is a solid choice that's great for your gaming room, your office, or anywhere in between. It's packed with high density shaping foam, coated with synthetic leather, features rolling casters and has a 300-pound weight capacity.

Adding a wheel and pedals to your gaming setup can introduce a whole new level of realism to your games. This Logitech wheel is compatible with Xbox and PC (don't worry, there's a Playstation option just below) and it features realistic "dual-motor force feedback," "helical gears modeled after the gearing used in car transmissions," "anti-backlash tensioning" and more. It's built for "precision racing and long-lasting durability." Of course, the wheel accessory can be securely mounted to a table for use and the floor pedal unit helps to enable "a more realistic body position for driving."

This wheel will have pretty close to the same features as the above G920 model, but this one is compatible with Playstation systems. Like the last wheel, this one is built with things like solid steel ball bearings and a hand-stitched leather wheel grip to help with things like durability. There is also force feedback to help players "feel" the road while racing, and of course, this option also comes with a floor pedal unit.

If instead of fastening your wheel to a table you want to fully take your set-up to the next level, you'll probably need a stand for your wheel and pedals. This one is compatible with both of the options listed above, as well as many more. Just stick your accessories on the stand, set up your best gaming chair behind it, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better way to play racing games.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.