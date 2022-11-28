Best Cyber Monday deals on car jump starters

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cyber Monday deals have finally started to pop up. Get a jump start on your Cyber Monday savings with these awesome portable jump starter deals. Check out this list below with some of the best we could find. We'll be keeping this page updated up to and throughout the big day as well, so check back often!

Although we shared the whole crop of NOCO chargers above, if we had to pick just one, it'd be this one. Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

This NEXPOW jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

This Stanley J5C09 JUMPiT delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps. As a safety precaution, it includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection, so you won’t have to worry quite as much about user error. This starter also features a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires, a built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night, and a built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port. Keep in mind, however, that this jump starter requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

The AVAPOW 1500A is a lot like the unit above, just slightly less powerful and a little easier on the wallet. This one can jump start cars, SUVs, and boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some others, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging.

