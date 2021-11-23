Best early Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are somewhat synonymous nowadays, both can offer some truly great deals. Thanks to any number of crazy situations in the world at large, retailers this year are letting their sale prices fly earlier than ever. We've pulled together some of our favorite cyber deals for you here, as well as a few products to keep an eye on for potential sales on Cyber Monday itself. Keep in mind, many of these sales are subject to change, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated as best we can throughout the event. Happy hunting!

Key features

Features an 85" 4K resolution DolbyVision HDR screen

The Triluminos display reproduces more colors than a conventional TV for peak picture quality

Built-in Google TV

120 Hz refresh rate

Advanced X-Motion clarity

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Features two sound-positioning tweeters on each side of the TV for a more immersive sound experience

Works with AirPlay 2

If you're looking to make a big TV upgrade this year, why not take advantage of the $600 off deal on this Sony? This 85" full array LED screen has 4K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, great for gaming, as well as built-in stereo speakers. It's even compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2. Paying full price for a TV like this is tough to imagine, but a deal like this makes it tough to ignore.

Key features

Brand new GP2 engine improves the cameras performance, touch controls and frame rate over past iterations of the cam

The camera is great for high-res photos or video

Captures 23MP photos and 5.3K resolution video at 60 fps

Features 8x slo-mo capture at 2.7K

Shoots in low light with high contrast and fine detail

Can transfer photos wirelessly from the camera straight to your phone

Everyone probably knows what a GoPro is by this point, but if you don't, it's a very solid, but affordable camera, great for action sports or anything else you can think to use it for. This latest version is currently on sale for 10% off and features 5.3K video capture, 23MP photo capture and even 8x slo-mo. Of course, being a GoPro, it's also waterproof and specifically made for some pretty intense shooting. If you want to grab one at less than full price, now's the time.

Key features

Compatible with all Wi-Fi devices

Provides up to 1,750 Mbps high speed internet

Features 3 external antennas for range

Includes 4 built-in gigabit LAN ports

Includes integrated USB port

The TP-Link app allows users to easily set up and manage their network

Works with all internet service providers

Did you know that if you're currently using a router provided by your ISP, you're probably paying a rental fee for it? Nearly all ISPs allow you to use your own router with their services, so why pay them a monthly rental fee for a router that's probably only mediocre anyways? This TP-Link router can handle speeds up to 1,750 Mpbs and thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it only costs $49.99!

Key Features

Top speed of 12.5 mph

Up to 22 miles with a max load of 22 lbs on a single charge

"Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting"

11" pneumatic tires great for bumpier terrain

Features an auto-follow mode so your Segway can autonomously follow you around when you're not riding

Interacts with the Segway app to activate anti-theft functions, speed limit adjustment, self-diagnosis, adjustable ambient lights, battery status and more

A Segway self-balancing scooter is definitely an extravagance for most people, but at least it's a fun one. If you've ever thought about entering the Segway game, now could be a great time. This Ninebot S-Plus is available for 22% off thanks to the holiday. Not only will it take you from point a to point b, if you prefer, it can also just follow behind you on your way there, which might actually be even cooler than riding it in the first place.

Key features

40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K

Supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother 4K streaming experiences

Supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos Audio

Can stream live TV via Sling TV, Youtube TV and others (subscription costs may apply)

Remote features built-in Alexa services

If you're in the market for a set-top box (or in this case, a dongle) then this Fire TV Stick 4K Max is worth your attention. It streams in 4K, supports Dolby Vision, HDR, or HDR10+ and can even connect to your internet via Wi-Fi 6. This little stick could become your entire entertainment hub in no time. Check it out here.

Key features

Holds 2TB worth of data

Transfers files up to 9.5x faster than a traditional hard disk drive (HDD)

Reads up to 1,050 MB/s

Writes up to 1,000 MB/s

Uses USB Type-C for connection

In the market for a good back-up drive, or maybe just some extra digital storage space in general? By now, you probably already know all of the benefits of an SSD drive over an old-school HDD drive, but what you might not know is that SSD external drives have come down in price significantly over the past few years. With this early Black Friday discount, you can grab this one for even less than usual; 24% less to be exact!

Key features

Wireless, connect via Bluetooth

Feature Bose "lifelike sound"

Weather and sweat resistant - rated IPX4

Up to 5 hours of battery life per full charge

Built-in "beamforming microphone array" for phone calls

No buttons - uses simple touch controls

Purchase includes 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips to customize your fit and prevent the earbuds from falling out

If you haven't gotten yourself a decent pair of wireless earbuds yet, you might consider looking into these Bose Sport earbuds. They connect to your device via Bluetooth, are weather and sweat resistant, keep a charge for up to 5 hours and comes with customizable tips to make sure they stay in your ears, no matter the activity.

Key features

Uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" to learn your home and clean every corner of your rooms

Has "Automatic Dirt Disposal" that allows the bot to empty itself for up to 60 days

Connects with the iRobot HOME app to allow you to specify how to clean

Works with Google Assistant and Alexa

Features "Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes" to prevent getting tangled with pet hair

If you feel like you're constantly vacuuming your house, why not get a robot to do it for you? This Roomba not only vacuums your house, it even empties itself, making it just about as hands-off as you can get. You can grab it for a huge $250 off for a limited time.

Key features

70-inch screen size

100% color volume w/ quantum dot technology

Dual LED back lights

4K resolution

60 Hz refresh rate

Built-in Alexa capability

This 70" QLED screen is a whopping $352 off right now. As you'd probably expect, it features a 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. It even has built-in Alexa capability. If you've been looking for a new, high-quality TV, this one is worth a look.

Key features

Streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps

Premium glass lens

Uses smart auto-focus

The auto-framing feature makes sure you stay in the center of the shot

Optimized for streaming software like OBS and XSplit

Connects with USB-C

Comes with Logitech Capture Software

Video streaming is here to stay. Whether you're taking business video calls in a professional setting or have ambitions of being a professional streamer online, one thing's for certain: You'll need a solid webcam. This one streams and records in full 1080p HD resolution at 60 fps, has auto-focus and auto-framing, connects to your devices with USB-C and is already optimized for streaming software like OBS.

Key features

10.1-inch screen

1080p full HD display

32 GB of storage

Octa-core processor with 3 GB RAM

USB-C port

Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB

Includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible audiobooks)

Includes a Kid-Friendly Case as well as a 2 year replacement warranty

Like it or not, screens are now an essential part of human life and likely will be for decades to come. If you're interesting in getting your child used to the technology, but don't want to send them off wandering into the abyss unprepared and unsupervised, why not look into something like this Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, made specifically for kids ages 6-12? This tablet comes with all kinds of parental control options, a 2-year warranty and includes a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The tablet has been going on and off sale pretty erratically, so be sure to keep your eye on this one for a good deal. Of course, we'll keep this page updated with any new sales as well.

Key features

167 ppi glare-free display that "reads like real paper"

Adjustable brightness so you can be comfortable day or night

A single battery charge often lasts weeks, not hours like some tablets

8 GB of storage (good for thousands of titles)

Built-in word definitions, highlighter functionality and translation functionality

Adjustable text size

Can be paired with Bluetooth headphones for use with Audible

At this point, everyone knows what a Kindle is. If you're a reader and haven't tried one of these magical devices out, it might be time to give it a go. The screen isn't like your normal tablet screen, but is instead a glare-free display that reads like real paper. It can store thousands of books, has built-in word definitions, translation tools, adjustable text size and can even be paired with Bluetooth headphones for Audible compatibility. This is another device that's going on and off sale pretty consistently, so while it looks like it's back to full price again today, keep checking back for a good deal that will almost certainly rear its head over the next few weeks.

Key features

43-inch LED screen

4K Ultra HD resolution

Built-in Alexa voice control

Built-in Fire TV

DTS Studio Sound

If you're looking for an affordable 4K TV, look no further. This 43-inch Insignia will give you a crisp 4K picture at a super affordable price. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a more expensive option, but who needs QLED tech when you can save a few hundreds bucks, right?