Best coupes under $100K for 2024 and 2025

The list of best coupes under $100,000 these days is full of some of our favorite cars on sale, period. That’s no surprise, as we’re all huge fans of sporty vehicles with questionable utility here at Autoblog. This list is capped at $100,000, largely to keep things in the reasonably attainable realm. If you want and can afford a McLaren 750S coupe, we’re not going to tell you no, but the decisions get much more difficult when it might be an only car or you’re working with a tight budget.

Of course, the definition of a “coupe” is even a controversial one these days. We have crossover coupes and plenty of four-door sportbacks that manufacturers like to call coupes, but we’re going to keep things simple here. If it has two doors and a hardtop, then it can be on this list. There’s a lot of commonalities between the cars on offer with rear-wheel drive and potent engines being a consistent theme. Most are designed with fun in mind, but don’t forget that style is one of the biggest reasons to choose a coupe over a comparable sedan or hatchback. Whatever your budget might be in the $30,000-$100,000 range, there’s going to be a great coupe below to fit the bill.

Chevrolet Corvette

Pros: Performance for days; surprisingly upscale interior; very utilitarian for a mid-engine design

Cons: Row of climate buttons is controversial; no manual option

There isn't another car out there that can touch the Corvette in the bang-for-buck fight. And sure, we might be stretching the "coupe" definition slightly here because every Corvette has a removable roof, but it's close enough. Whether you're looking for on-track performance, a comfortable daily sports car or just the supercar looks, the Corvette is going to impress. That you can hop into one for just $69,995 to start is downright criminal. A fully-loaded 3LT might extend into the upper $80,000 range, but even that isn't a bad deal for what you're getting.

Subaru BRZ

Pros: More comfortable than GR86; super-fun to drive everywhere; affordable sports car

Cons: Interior is basic; infotainment is lacking in features and speed

It doesn’t really get much better at the BRZ’s starting price point of just over $31,000. You get a high-revving boxer-four, notchy six-speed manual transmission and a simply joyous chassis. Amenities and tech features are predictably on the low side of things, but that’s not what you’re paying for in this low-slung 2+2 sports car. The debate between the BRZ and its sister car (next on this list) the GR86 will rage on, but we tend to prefer the BRZ for its improved ride quality versus the Toyota. Regardless of which you choose, though, the BRZ and GR86 are going to bring a lot of smiles for not a lot of money.

Toyota GR86

Pros: Extremely fun to drive in any situation; smooth and powerful engine; very affordable

Cons: Rough ride on poor roads; interior is basic and cheap-looking

Most of what we said about the BRZ above applies to the GR86, too. Pick your badge preference, or maybe just pick your favorite color, and go! The GR86 is every bit as fun as the BRZ, and its stiffer rear end may just be to your liking depending on your car setup preferences. Some of the Toyota’s special editions may just be enough to swing favor in its direction, but don’t forget about the extra-spicy BRZ tS either. If you're OK with a semi-useless rear seat but a respectable amount of luggage space, this car may win you over.

Ford Mustang

Pros: Stupendous engine options; above average handling; classic and appealing design

Cons: Interior is on the cheap side; automatic could be a lot better; tech won’t be for everyone

The Mustang started to become a sports car in its previous generation where it transitioned from a solid rear axle to an independent rear suspension design. This brought the handling up to an elite level for American “muscle” cars, and with variants like the Shelby GT350, GT500 and others, you could well and truly call the Mustang a sports car. That’s true in its latest generation, too. We’d recommend opting for a standard GT, then adding the $4,995 Performance Package to the car that tacks on all the high-po goodies you can get, but the Dark Horse is the track rat coupe you want if you're going for maximum performance. As for how it handles daily activities as a coupe, it's one of the more useful ones out there with a large trunk and a rear seat suitable for small children.

Toyota GR Supra

Pros: Lightweight and playful chassis; engine is potent; spectacular looks

Cons: Poor infotainment interface that lacks Android Auto; visibility is terrible

This Toyota GR Supra will forever live under the burden of being labeled a BMW, but that doesn't make it a bad car. Quite the opposite, actually, as you'll be able to discern from the next couple of options in our list. The Supra has a firecracker of an inline-six engine, excellent manual or snappy automatic options and a lively chassis you can have some real fun with. Its interior is a bit of a coffin with terrible views out, and the tech interface is several-generations-old BMW gear, but those aren't the important parts of this equation. Among coupe options, the Supra is one of the greats today and belongs on any best-of list.

BMW 2 Series/M2

Pros: Funky but fun design; great performance machine; just as nice as a 3 Series inside

Cons: Utility is questionable; infotainment is frustrating to use

The 2 Series lineup is our favorite from BMW, largely because it's the smallest and lightest selection of cars you can pick from at the Bavarian automaker outside of the Z4. Whether it's the 230i with the M Sport add-ons or a fully-loaded M2, the 2 Series is going to be a fun coupe experience. Its looks are certainly on the controversial side, but most of us on staff like this design direction more than many of BMW's other recent designs. And while utility is a con, this coupe is more usable than most on this list since it has a proper backseat and sizable trunk. It just might be tough to use as an only-car should that be your use case.

Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class

Pros: Stellar looks; both laidback and spicy powertrain choices; segment-leading tech

Cons: Value is a tough sell; lacking in analog and physical controls

The new CLE-Class is Mercedes' replacement for the old E-Class and C-Class Coupe and Convertible models, which were cars we dearly loved. Combining them into one excellent coupe (also available as a convertible) isn't so bad either, though. Snag one with the inline-six powertrain, and you're rolling around in one of the most stylish and luxurious coupe experiences under $100,000. There's even the AMG CLE 53 that spices things up to the point an enthusiast will be excited to drive it. Of course, all of the usual Mercedes tech comes with the experience, which is a big plus if you value tech above all else. This coupe certainly isn't the most thrilling to drive on the list, but it's classic Mercedes execution to the personal luxury coupe, which is something we've always loved.

Porsche 718 Cayman

Pros: A driving masterpiece; lightweight and agile chassis; timeless design

Cons: Sure is expensive; tech is aged; four-cylinder engines are just OK

Yeah, we saved the best for last with the Porsche 718 Cayman. Many of these cars are great to drive, but none can match the Cayman when it comes to pure driving enjoyment. The price is steep, and in many cases will surpass our $100,000 limit with options, but you don't need a super-expensive Cayman to have a fantastic time. Its small stature, lightweight chassis and excellent transmission choices will keep any driver entertained for years to come. There's even a respectable amount of utility on-hand for a mid-engine car in case you wanted to daily drive or vacation in a Cayman with its big front and rear trunks. If driving is your singular priority, there isn't a better coupe to pick on this list.