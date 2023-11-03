Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Washing a car is a process that rarely ever changes. But with soft top convertibles, extra care must be taken of the roof to ensure it stays clean. By using a convertible top cleaner, you can clean and scrub your roof to make it look as good as new. They are fairly inexpensive, easy to use and won't take much time to get the job done. Here are the best convertible top cleaners that are available for sale on Amazon.

$8.13 at Amazon

Key features

Safe for all vinyl and fabric tops

No hard scrubbing necessary

Removes water, mildew, dirt, dust and bird droppings

Thoroughly cleans stubborn stains

Easy application

This Meguiar’s Convertible Top Cleaner is safe to use on all vinyl and fabric convertible tops. This cleaner is able to clean tough stains and remove dirt, grime, dust, hard water and bird droppings. This product can be used without scrubbing the roof with a brush.

$10.19 at Amazon

Key features

Deep cleans vinyl and cloth tops

Maintains tops factory appearance

No residue

Removes contaminants

Unscented

Works better with a brush

This Griot’s Garage Convertible Top Cleaner provides deep cleaning to vinyl and cloth tops. This cleaner removes contaminants and won’t leave residue behind that can attract dirt and dust. It’s not required to be used with a brush, but using one will create better results.

$21.98 at Amazon

Key features

Deep cleans canvas soft tops

Non-toxic waterbased formula

Removes contaminants and tough stains

Unscented

The Protex Convertible Soft Top Canvas Cleaner is made to remove tough stains and contaminants from canvas convertible rooftops. This cleaner removes impurities such as bird droppings, tree sap, road salt, dirt and dust.

$30.39 at Amazon

Key features

Safe to use on soft and hard top convertibles

Protectant restores the original color

Protects against staining

UV-resistant

Works effectively on clear bras

Residue-free

This 303 Tonneau Cover and Convertible Top Cleaner and Protectant Care Kit is an all-in-one package that can clean, restore and protect your convertible roof. The cleaner and protectant remove loose dirt and debris while brightening the fabric or vinyl roof surface.

$52.99 at Amazon

Key features

Protectant and cleaner

Sprayable formula

Horse hair bristle brush

Works on all colors

3 workhouse microfiber towels included

This Chemical Guys Convertible Top Care Kit comes with six total items to clean and care for your convertible roof. The kit includes a bottle of cleaner and another bottle of protectant, also included is a brush and 3 workhorse microfiber towels. This kit can be used on convertible soft tops of any fabric or color.

How to use a convertible top cleaner

Make sure you read the instructions on the packaging of the product you choose before getting started. Also, make sure the vehicle has been washed and is parked in an area safe from the elements. Once you are ready to start, spray the cleaner onto the roof of your car and wipe it down or brush it. Then wipe off the cleaner with your towel. If you have a protectant apply that after removing the cleaner and give it time to dry before removing it.

Do you have to use a protectant after applying a convertible top cleaner?

You don’t need to add a protectant, but it would be wise to use one. It creates a shield that is hydrophobic and will prevent dirt, dust and other contaminants form building up so you can go longer intervals before needing to clean your roof top.