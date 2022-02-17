Best car wax 2022 | 5 great options to add some shine to your ride

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
No matter the time of year, we're always trying to find an excuse to cruise around town and show off our rides. Naturally, only the shiniest of chariots will turn heads, so if you're like us, you'll want to make sure your car is waxed and ready for the attention. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" car wax is, and different waxes can be best for different use cases, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web. We've selected waxes from a variety of categories and prices to meet a variety of needs.
Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax - From $19.93 (34% off)
Key Features
- 16 oz. bottle
- Liquid wax
- Increased protection and shine over the original Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax
- Made for easy application and removal, even in the sun
- Uses a "pure synthetic" formula for long-lasting paint protection
- Hydrophobic polymer technology is used to increase water beading
- Safe for clear coats
- Can be hand-applied or used with a polisher
This new and improved Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax formula provides a glossier finish than ever before, increased protection and even more water beading than the previous formula. The wax promises to be easy to use even with the sun beating down and the new synthetic formula provides long-lasting protection and, of course, gives cars a great glossy shine. Importantly, this wax is "safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats" and it can be applied either by hand or with a polisher.
Chemical Guys Butter Wet Wax - $18.99 (5% off)
Key Features
- 16 oz. bottle
- Liquid wax
- Formula includes natural Carnauba, polymers and resins
- Safe for any finish - including ceramic coating (not recommended for matte finishes)
- Protects against damaging UVA and UVB rays from the sun
- Created to be used by beginners as well as pro detailers
- Produced in Southern California
- Banana-scented
The Chemical Guys' Butter Wet Wax uses a formula which features a blend of natural carnauba, polymers and resins. It promises to deliver a surface shine to your vehicle and a "deep, wet finish." The Butter Wet Wax is safe for all finishes and can be applied to your car, boat, motorcycle, and more, but it's not recommended for matte finishes. Like nearly all waxes, the Chemical Guys offering protects your finish against UVA and UVB rays and it's meant to be easy-to-use for beginners all the way up to pro detailers. It even leaves your care with a banana-like scent! This is one of the more cost-effective solutions for wax you'll find. This one is also produced right here in the U.S.A.
P21S Concours Carnauba Wax - $37.95
Key Features
- 6.2 oz. container
- Promises a "Concours look"
- Paste wax, not liquid
- Formula is a blend of Brazilian no. 1 yellow carnauba and beeswax
- Made in the United States
This P21S carnauba wax is a favorite of detailers and enthusiasts alike for its "mirror-like" shine and ease-of-use. This wax is made in the USA and is a blend of Brazilian no. 1 yellow carnauba and beeswax. The P21S offering comes in a 6.2 oz container and focuses on only the essentials as this wax includes no additives, dyes, or perfumes.
Griot's Garage Premium Carnauba Paste Wax - $33.99 (19% off)
Key Features
- 12 oz. container
- Uses hydrophobic technology for water beading
- Paste wax, not liquid
- High gloss formula
- Protective
This Griot's Garage wax is another carnauba-based wax that's easy to apply and remove, has a fast dry time, and features hydrophobic technology to increase water beading. As the packaging states, Griot's Garage claims to use "the highest grade carnauba" to offer "superior shine, protection and water-beading." This wax is strictly a finishing product and should not be considered an "all-in-one" wax.
Turtle Wax T-223 Super Hard Shell Paste Wax (9.5 oz) - $9.68
Key Features
- 9.5 oz. container
- Paste wax, not liquid
- Provides a "super hard shell" protection and shine
- The "leading car wax in the world"
- Formula lasts up to 12 months
- Made for easy application and removal
- Protects against UV rays
This Turtle Wax Super Hard Shell finish is affordable, protective, and lasts for up to 12 months. The company is so confident in their product that they're calling it the "leading car wax in the world." Like most waxes these days, it's easy to put on and remove, will guard your paint against harmful UV rays, and will give your vehicle a serious shine.
Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Paste Wax (11 oz) - $12.47 (17% off)
Key Features
- 11 oz. container
- Paste wax, not liquid
- Formula is a blend of carnauba wax and polymers
- Provides "long-lasting protection"
- Great for clear coats and other glossy paint types
- Made for easy application and removal
- Can be used by hand or with a dual action polisher
- Purchase includes a soft foam applicator
This 11 oz. container of Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus paste wax is formulated with carnauba and polymers to provide your paint with protection and of course a glossy shine. According to Meguiar's it's safe for clear coats and is made for easy application and removal. The wax can be applied by hand or with a dual action polisher. As a nice bonus, this wax comes with a soft foam applicator, so if you don't already have one, you won't have to buy one separately.
How to wax a car
Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our video series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle. Since we based these picks on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.
