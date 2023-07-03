Best car speakers for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're the kind of person who love to cruise around town with the windows down and the volume up, you know that stock car speaker systems don't always offer the best in listening quality. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your listening experience, check out this list of 5 of the best aftermarket car speakers to help your commute sound better.

$59.95 at Amazon

Key Features

4 Ohm impedance

Can handle 350 peak watts of power per pair

"Carbon and MICA reinforced IMPP Woofer Cone"

36 - 25,000 Hz frequency response

Feature a Mica Matrix cone design for better sound quality and includes heat-resistant voice coils. Each pair can handle up to 350 peak watts of power, and the speakers have an impedance rating of 4 ohms.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4 Ohm impedance

Can handle 300 peak watts

"Carbon Mica reinforced IMPP woofer cone"

40 - 36,000 Hz frequency response

These slightly smaller PIONEER speakers on our list still pack a punch with 300 watts of power and a mesh grille design to replace your stock speakers. They have a 4 Ohm impedance, can handle 300 peak watts of power, and offer a frequency response of 40 - 36,000 Hz.

$39.99 at Amazon

Key Features

100 - 18,000 Hz frequency response

Poly injection woofer cone

Sold in pairs

This BOSS audio option is a three-way 4 Ohm impedance loudspeaker with a system sensitivity of 90 dB and 300W power. They're sold in pairs and have a frequency response of 100 - 18,000 Hz

$79.95 at Amazon

Key Features

3 Ohm impedance

Carbon-injected cones

Oversized voice coils

"I-Mount" system makes it easy to flush- or surface-mount your tweeters

Creates more bass and allows air to flow better with help of carbon-injected Plus One cones. Also makes use of oversized voice oils for smoother high-end and its own "I-Mount" system for mounting your tweeters.

$49.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Feature polypropylene cones

6.5" 3-way full range speakers

Comes with its own mounting hardware

These Rockford Fosgate 3-way full-range speakers feature a vacuum polypropylene cone design with 90 Watts of power. They even come with their own mounting hardware.

If you're an audiophile and your looking to buy a car, check out these vehicles with the best sound systems.

How to choose the right car speakers

If you’re looking to upgrade your stock speakers, you'll first need to determine what you want to get out of an upgrade. Do you want more bass? You'll probably want something with a subwoofer and a lower frequency response. If you want more volume, you're likely looking for a system with a higher dB ceiling.

How to install custom car speakers?

It's absolutely possible to install custom speakers on your own, but more than likely, you'll want to hire a professional. There are a lot of wires and electronic components involved, so if that sounds intimidating, it's probably best to hire someone. For those more comfortable with taking a swing at it themselves, here is a tutorial on Youtube on how to install a full car audio system .

Are there any drawbacks to adding a custom car speaker?

Naturally, some issues can arise when upgrading from your stock car speakers to something a little louder. The biggest issue is probably installation, since they can be difficult to install or costly when you have to add in the price of a professional installer. You'll also have to keep in mind that some cities have sound ordinances and if you break one by playing your music too loud, you may get hit with a fine.

