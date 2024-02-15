Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you ever need to change a tire or do some work on your car, then consider getting a jack for your vehicle. They are easy to use and can lift up vehicles with varying weight limits depending on the jack you choose. Buying your own jack from a reputable brand is usually better than the OEM jack that comes with your vehicle because they tend to be more durable and have higher weight capacities. Here are the best car jacks that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$22.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight Capacity: 3,000 pounds (1.5 tons)

Collapsible design

Made with forged alloy steel

Extra-wide base

The Torin Big Red Steel Scissor Lift Jack is built with is a compact lift jack that is best suited for lifting one side of the car or very small vehicles. This lift has a maximum load capacity of 3,000 pounds and can lift up to 15” from the ground.

$31.71 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight Capacity: 6,600 pounds (3 tons)

Self-locking ratchet

Durable steel frame

Rustproof coating

Amazon Basics limited 1-year warranty

These Amazon Basics Steel Jack Stands come with two jacks and they can support up to 6,600 pounds. It features a self-locking ratchet to make it easier to use and doesn’t require a locking key. The jack is made from steel and has a rust-proof coating. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase.

$59.90 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight Capacity: 6,600 pounds (3 tons)

Lug wrench and ratchet included

Reliable quality

Storage bag

The Amvia Car Jack Kit can lift up to 6,600 pounds and reach a maximum lift height of 17.3”. Included in this kit along with the jack is a lug wrench, a ratchet, an owner’s manual and a storage bag.

$75 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight Capacity: 2 tons

Lifting range between 3 ½” to 14”

Extra low-profile design

Heavy-duty steel construction

Patented bypass device

The Pro-Lift Gret Low Profile Floor Jack can lift up to 2 tons and a maximum height up to 14”. This jack has an extra low profile and gets under many of the lowest cars. The patented bypass device this lift has will prevent you from over-pumping. There is also a built-in safety valve for added overload protection.

$190.33 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight Capacity: 7,000 pounds (3.5 tons)

Built-in internal safety valve

Rugged universal joint

Swivel saddle

This Blackhawk Fast Lift Service Jack can lift up to 7,000 pounds and has a lifting range from 5.5” and reaches up to 22”. The built-in internal safety valve and vent plug made the jack easier and safer to use.

How to safely use a car jack

The most important part of using a lift to jack your car up is to make sure the vehicle is turned off and the parking brake is engaged. Another key factor you have to consider is the weight of your vehicle and if your jack will be able to support it. Lifting a vehicle can be very dangerous if proper safety isn’t used. Here is a YouTube tutorial from 1A Auto Repair on how to properly and safely use a scissor jack for your vehicle.

Are there any drawbacks of car jacks?

One disadvantage to consider about car jacks is that if you happen to drive a large utility van, SUV, or a heavy-duty pickup truck then your vehicle may be too heavy to jack up yourself with most lifts.

Scissor Jack vs Floor Jack

Scissor jacks are the small lifts that come with most vehicles under the spare tire. Floor jacks are the lifts with wheels on the bottom and are much larger. According to U.S. Jack, “If you are doing tire changes or any other work on a lightweight vehicle, choose a scissor jack. If you require a more versatile jack for larger, heavier vehicles or equipment, a floor jack is the way to go”.