Your average new car features a fair amount of standard amenities, but not everyone drives a new car with the latest tech. For those looking to upgrade their rides, we've compiled a list of some aftermarket accessories that can help make any car feel more comfortable. On this list, you'll find storage solutions, tech gadgets, and more to help modernize your car and make it more enjoyable overall. Most of these products aren’t too expensive so you can make your drives more enjoyable on a budget. Here are the best car accessories currently available online.
Magnelex Car Windshield Sunshade with Bonus Steering Wheel Sun Shade - $14.39
If you park your car outside during hot spring and summer days, then you should get a sunshade for your windshield. It can protect your interior from damage caused by UV rays and helps keep your vehicle cool. Most positive reviews mention how well this sunshade keeps the heat out but opinions differ on the fit of the shade. Make sure you compare the dimensions of this sunshade with the internal dimensions of your windshield.
Key Specs
- Material: 240T reflective polyester
- Multiple sizes available
- Size chart available online
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $9.99
Keeping your car clean should be a priority for every driver. With this Hotor car trash can, you can keep the waste off the floor and out from under the seats. This trash can has received high praise from users, with a 4.5- out of 5-star rating from over 47,000 ratings.
Key Features
- Capacity: 2 gallons
- Material: Polyester
- Rubber opening
- 4-side magnetic buckles
- 4 mesh pockets
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - $23.49
Keeping gear and groceries organized and secure while traveling is a priority for many drivers but most cars don't come with a solution for this problem. This trunk organizer, with several compartments and side pockets, will help you store loose items and keep them planted as you commute. Many users who reviewed this trunk organizer wrote about how convenient it is and how well it holds up when driving.
Key Features
- Material: Oxford 600D polyester
- Weight: 3 pounds
- Number of Compartments: 9
- Water-resistant
RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear - $129.99 (35% off)
Dash cams are great in the event of an emergency. This RedTiger 4K Dash Cam offers high-resolution video so you’ll have a clear recording in the unfortunate event of a car accident. It records while driving and has parking sensors that will record a 10-second video if you are hit while the vehicle is parked. Customers appreciate the video quality of this dashcam but have noted issues with the download speed of video recordings.
Key Specs
- Front camera quality: 4K Ultra HD
- Rear camera quality: 1080p
- Mounting type: Suction mount
- G-sensor Parking Monitor
- Time-lapse 24/48H monitor
ESR for MagSafe Car Mount Charger with CryoBoost - $29.99 (40% off)
This ESR Car Mount Charger can keep your phone mounted and fully charged while on the go. The CryoBoost phone holder will prevent the phone from getting hot while sitting on the mount for a long time. Users speak highly of how strong the magnets are and how fast this unit can charge a phone, but there are some complaints about the loud noise from the cooling fan.
Key Specs
- Fast Charging: 18w power adapter (not included)
- Power Source: USB
- Compatible phones: iPhone 12 or later
- Warranty: 1-year protection plan and lifetime support
CHGeek Wireless Car Charger - $23.29 (42% off)
Part phone holder part charger this item will help you stay connected while keeping your hands on the wheel. The CHGeek phone mount and charger works for iPhone, Android and Google phones. Reviews offer positive opinions on how well the phone stays in place and the sleek design, but there are mixed opinions on the charging efficacy.
Key Specs
- Connector Type: USB-C
- Fast Charging: 15w
- One-touch release
- 3-point grip
GLK License Plate Backup Camera - $29.99
If you have an older vehicle that doesn’t come with a backup camera, then this GLK license plate camera has got you covered. Customers are impressed with how easy it is to install the camera but have mixed reviews on the video quality.
Key Specs
- Viewing Angle: 170°
- Waterproof Rating: IP67
- Housing Material: Metal
Jemluse Wireless CarPlay Adapter for Apple - $69.95
This wireless Apple CarPlay adapter lets vehicles that come with wired CarPlay use the same features without having to plug in your phone. Users offer high praise for the connectivity of this adapter but there have been a few issues noted about the sound quality.
Key Specs
- Connector Type: USB-C
- WiFi: 5.8 Ghz
- Chip: A7 Dual-Core
- Bluetooth: 5.3V
- Warranty: 1-year
Pioneer MVH-1400NEX Digital Multimedia 6.2" Display with Apple CarPlay - $299.95
If you have an older car that doesn't have CarPlay or Android Auto, then you can get an aftermarket head unit screen and install it yourself. All of the components you need for the installation are included with this product. just make sure you have a good set of tools nearby. Customers are impressed by the quality of the screen and the audio of this product but opinions vary on the instructions.
Key Specs
- Resolution: 800 x 400
- Video Encoding: MPEG-4,DIVX,WMV,MPEG-2,MPEG-1
- Connector Type: 3.5mm jack, USB
- Languages: English, Spanish, French, Chinese
- Does not play CDs
Apple AirTag - $24.00
In case you lose track of where your car is, or if it gets stolen, then an Apple AirTag can come in handy. It uses Bluetooth for finding in close range and Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding for long-distance searching. Reviews rave about how convenient these AirTags are but there are mixed opinions on the durability of them. You can also use these with your keys if you often find yourself hunting for them.
Key Specs
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0V and Ultra Wideband technology
- Battery Life: Lasts up to a year or longer
- Built-in speaker
- Connects to Find My app
Bestek 300W Power Inverter DC - $24.98
This power inverter from Bestek supplies 300w of continuous AC to DC power along with 700w of instant power. The inverter includes dual USB-A outputs and 2 AC outlets.
Key Specs
- Wattage: 300w
- Power Source: DC
- Power Cord Length: 24”
- Material: Aluminum alloy housing
- Warranty: 60 months
Frequently Asked Questions
How to install a dash cam
Every dash cam will have the instructions listen on the packaging or in a manual included with the product. For most assemblies, you have to place the suction cup or rubber strips and stick them onto your windshield. Next, you will beed to plug in the wires into the camera and to the cigarette lighter or USB port. Rear dash cams take a bit more work as they have to be mounted on the rear windshield with a wire running across the headliner of the vehicle.
Aftermarket vs OEM backup camera
The standard backup camera that most vehicles come with shows parking lines and has a parking sensor that beeps when you are getting too close to an object or another vehicle. Aftermarket backup cameras tend to offer more features and have a higher resolution compared to the average backup camera. But what gives a stock backup camera the edge is that they are pre-installed from the factory while an aftermarket camera has to be installed by a professional or by yourself.
How to install a wireless CarPlay adapter
Before getting started, make sure you have the proper cable to go into your car’s input whether you have a USB-A or USB-C. Next, turn on the adapter and search for it on the Bluetooth settings in your iPhone. Them connect them and start enjoying CarPlay without plugging in your phone.
How to use an Apple AirTag
AirTags work alongside the Find My app on Apple devices and sends the location of the tags to the app. They use a simple one-tap setuo that instantly connects the AirTag to your iPhone, iPad, iMac or Macbook.
