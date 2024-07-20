Why you can trust us

Autoblog writes about automotive accessories, outdoor gear and other lifestyle products. Our articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we select and test products.

Deals and Promotions

The best car accessories of 2024

Amp up your car owning experience with these accessories

Jul 20th 2024 at 10:30AM

Your average new car features a fair amount of standard amenities, but not everyone drives a new car with the latest tech. For those looking to upgrade their rides, we've compiled a list of some aftermarket accessories that can help make any car feel more comfortable. On this list, you'll find storage solutions, tech gadgets, and more to help modernize your car and make it more enjoyable overall. Most of these products aren’t too expensive so you can make your drives more enjoyable on a budget. Here are the best car accessories currently available online.

Magnelex Car Windshield Sunshade with Bonus Steering Wheel Sun Shade - $14.39

PROS CONS
  • Keeps interior cool
  • Resists UV rays
  • May not fit every vehicle

$14.39 at Amazon

If you park your car outside during hot spring and summer days, then you should get a sunshade for your windshield. It can protect your interior from damage caused by UV rays and helps keep your vehicle cool. Most positive reviews mention how well this sunshade keeps the heat out but opinions differ on the fit of the shade. Make sure you compare the dimensions of this sunshade with the internal dimensions of your windshield.  

Key Specs

  • Material: 240T reflective polyester
  • Multiple sizes available
  • Size chart available online

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets - $9.99

PROS CONS
  • Different sizes available
  • 4 side pockets
  • Eliminated odors when closed
  • Waterproof lining
  • Assembly required
  • Limited capacity

9.99 at Amazon

Keeping your car clean should be a priority for every driver. With this Hotor car trash can, you can keep the waste off the floor and out from under the seats. This trash can has received high praise from users, with a 4.5- out of 5-star rating from over 47,000 ratings.

Key Features

  • Capacity: 2 gallons
  • Material: Polyester
  • Rubber opening
  • 4-side magnetic buckles
  • 4 mesh pockets

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer - $23.49

PROS CONS
  • Multitude of compartments
  • Slip-resistant bottom
  • Straps may break
  • Can be difficult to carry

$23.49 at Amazon $23.49 at Walmart

Keeping gear and groceries organized and secure while traveling is a priority for many drivers but most cars don't come with a solution for this problem. This trunk organizer, with several compartments and side pockets, will help you store loose items and keep them planted as you commute. Many users who reviewed this trunk organizer wrote about how convenient it is and how well it holds up when driving.

Key Features

  • Material: Oxford 600D polyester
  • Weight: 3 pounds
  • Number of Compartments: 9
  • Water-resistant

RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear - $129.99 (35% off)

PROS CONS
  • Great video quality
  • Easy to install
  • Inconsistent download speed
  • No auto shut-off feature

$129.99 at Amazon

Dash cams are great in the event of an emergency. This RedTiger 4K Dash Cam offers high-resolution video so you’ll have a clear recording in the unfortunate event of a car accident. It records while driving and has parking sensors that will record a 10-second video if you are hit while the vehicle is parked. Customers appreciate the video quality of this dashcam but have noted issues with the download speed of video recordings.

Key Specs

  • Front camera quality: 4K Ultra HD
  • Rear camera quality: 1080p
  • Mounting type: Suction mount
  • G-sensor Parking Monitor
  • Time-lapse 24/48H monitor

ESR for MagSafe Car Mount Charger with CryoBoost - $29.99 (40% off)

PROS CONS
  • Cryo fan stops prevents overheating
  • 1,400g of holding force
  • Fan noise
  • May fall off vent on bumpy roads
  • Only works for iPhones

$29.99 at Amazon

This ESR Car Mount Charger can keep your phone mounted and fully charged while on the go. The CryoBoost phone holder will prevent the phone from getting hot while sitting on the mount for a long time. Users speak highly of how strong the magnets are and how fast this unit can charge a phone, but there are some complaints about the loud noise from the cooling fan.

Key Specs

  • Fast Charging: 18w power adapter (not included)
  • Power Source: USB
  • Compatible phones: iPhone 12 or later
  • Warranty: 1-year protection plan and lifetime support

CHGeek Wireless Car Charger - $23.29 (42% off)

PROS CONS
  • Works with iPhone, Android and Google smartphones
  • Strong grip
  • Charging issues
  • Mount may be difficult to secure

$23.29 at Amazon

Part phone holder part charger this item will help you stay connected while keeping your hands on the wheel. The CHGeek phone mount and charger works for iPhone, Android and Google phones. Reviews offer positive opinions on how well the phone stays in place and the sleek design, but there are mixed opinions on the charging efficacy.

Key Specs

  • Connector Type: USB-C 
  • Fast Charging: 15w
  • One-touch release
  • 3-point grip

GLK License Plate Backup Camera - $29.99

PROS CONS
  • Conveniently placed
  • Easy to install
  • May be hard to see in rain

$29.99 at Amazon

If you have an older vehicle that doesn’t come with a backup camera, then this GLK license plate camera has got you covered. Customers are impressed with how easy it is to install the camera but have mixed reviews on the video quality.

Key Specs

  • Viewing Angle: 170°
  • Waterproof Rating: IP67
  • Housing Material: Metal

Jemluse Wireless CarPlay Adapter for Apple - $69.95

PROS CONS
  • No more wires
  • Great sound quality
  • Drains phone battery faster
  • Can take some time to connect

$69.95 at Amazon $83.94 at Walmart

This wireless Apple CarPlay adapter lets vehicles that come with wired CarPlay use the same features without having to plug in your phone. Users offer high praise for the connectivity of this adapter but there have been a few issues noted about the sound quality.

Key Specs

  • Connector Type: USB-C
  • WiFi: 5.8 Ghz
  • Chip: A7 Dual-Core
  • Bluetooth: 5.3V
  • Warranty: 1-year

Pioneer MVH-1400NEX Digital Multimedia 6.2" Display with Apple CarPlay - $299.95 

PROS CONS
  • Brings CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars
  • Clear-resistive touchscreen
  • Multiple languages available
  • Doesn't work as well as stock CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Installation can take a while

$299.95 at Amazon

If you have an older car that doesn't have CarPlay or Android Auto, then you can get an aftermarket head unit screen and install it yourself. All of the components you need for the installation are included with this product. just make sure you have a good set of tools nearby. Customers are impressed by the quality of the screen and the audio of this product but opinions vary on the instructions.

Key Specs

  • Resolution: 800 x 400
  • Video Encoding: MPEG-4,DIVX,WMV,MPEG-2,MPEG-1
  • Connector Type: 3.5mm jack, USB
  • Languages: English, Spanish, French, Chinese
  • Does not play CDs

Apple AirTag - $24.00

PROS CONS
  • Compact size
  • Great tracking range
  • They damage easily
  • Only worth it if you have an iPhone or other Apple devices

$24.00 at Amazon $24.00 at Walmart

In case you lose track of where your car is, or if it gets stolen, then an Apple AirTag can come in handy. It uses Bluetooth for finding in close range and Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding for long-distance searching. Reviews rave about how convenient these AirTags are but there are mixed opinions on the durability of them. You can also use these with your keys if you often find yourself hunting for them. 

Key Specs

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0V and Ultra Wideband technology
  • Battery Life: Lasts up to a year or longer
  • Built-in speaker
  • Connects to Find My app

Bestek 300W Power Inverter DC - $24.98

PROS CONS
  • 2 USB-A ports
  • Built-in cooling fan
  • No USB-C ports

$24.98 at Amazon $29.99 at Walmart

This power inverter from Bestek supplies 300w of continuous AC to DC power along with 700w of instant power. The inverter includes dual USB-A outputs and 2 AC outlets.

Key Specs

  • Wattage: 300w
  • Power Source: DC
  • Power Cord Length: 24”
  • Material: Aluminum alloy housing
  • Warranty: 60 months

Frequently Asked Questions

How to install a dash cam

Every dash cam will have the instructions listen on the packaging or in a manual included with the product. For most assemblies, you have to place the suction cup or rubber strips and stick them onto your windshield. Next, you will beed to plug in the wires into the camera and to the cigarette lighter or USB port. Rear dash cams take a bit more work as they have to be mounted on the rear windshield with a wire running across the headliner of the vehicle.

Aftermarket vs OEM backup camera

The standard backup camera that most vehicles come with shows parking lines and has a parking sensor that beeps when you are getting too close to an object or another vehicle. Aftermarket backup cameras tend to offer more features and have a higher resolution compared to the average backup camera. But what gives a stock backup camera the edge is that they are pre-installed from the factory while an aftermarket camera has to be installed by a professional or by yourself.

How to install a wireless CarPlay adapter

Before getting started, make sure you have the proper cable to go into your car’s input whether you have a USB-A or USB-C. Next, turn on the adapter and search for it on the Bluetooth settings in your iPhone. Them connect them and start enjoying CarPlay without plugging in your phone.

How to use an Apple AirTag

AirTags work alongside the Find My app on Apple devices and sends the location of the tags to the app. They use a simple one-tap setuo that instantly connects the AirTag to your iPhone, iPad, iMac or Macbook.

More top picks

More Information