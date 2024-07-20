Your average new car features a fair amount of standard amenities, but not everyone drives a new car with the latest tech. For those looking to upgrade their rides, we've compiled a list of some aftermarket accessories that can help make any car feel more comfortable. On this list, you'll find storage solutions, tech gadgets, and more to help modernize your car and make it more enjoyable overall. Most of these products aren’t too expensive so you can make your drives more enjoyable on a budget. Here are the best car accessories currently available online.

PROS CONS Keeps interior cool

Keeps interior cool Resists UV rays May not fit every vehicle

$14.39 at Amazon

If you park your car outside during hot spring and summer days, then you should get a sunshade for your windshield. It can protect your interior from damage caused by UV rays and helps keep your vehicle cool. Most positive reviews mention how well this sunshade keeps the heat out but opinions differ on the fit of the shade. Make sure you compare the dimensions of this sunshade with the internal dimensions of your windshield.

Key Specs

Material: 240T reflective polyester

240T reflective polyester Multiple sizes available

Size chart available online

PROS CONS Different sizes available

Different sizes available 4 side pockets

4 side pockets Eliminated odors when closed

Eliminated odors when closed Waterproof lining Assembly required

Assembly required Limited capacity

9.99 at Amazon

Keeping your car clean should be a priority for every driver. With this Hotor car trash can, you can keep the waste off the floor and out from under the seats. This trash can has received high praise from users, with a 4.5- out of 5-star rating from over 47,000 ratings.

Key Features

Capacity: 2 gallons

2 gallons Material: Polyester

Polyester Rubber opening

4-side magnetic buckles

4 mesh pockets

PROS CONS Multitude of compartments

Multitude of compartments Slip-resistant bottom Straps may break

Straps may break Can be difficult to carry

$23.49 at Amazon $23.49 at Walmart

Keeping gear and groceries organized and secure while traveling is a priority for many drivers but most cars don't come with a solution for this problem. This trunk organizer, with several compartments and side pockets, will help you store loose items and keep them planted as you commute. Many users who reviewed this trunk organizer wrote about how convenient it is and how well it holds up when driving.

Key Features

Material: Oxford 600D polyester

Oxford 600D polyester Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Number of Compartments: 9

Water-resistant

PROS CONS Great video quality

Great video quality Easy to install Inconsistent download speed

Inconsistent download speed No auto shut-off feature

$129.99 at Amazon

Dash cams are great in the event of an emergency. This RedTiger 4K Dash Cam offers high-resolution video so you’ll have a clear recording in the unfortunate event of a car accident. It records while driving and has parking sensors that will record a 10-second video if you are hit while the vehicle is parked. Customers appreciate the video quality of this dashcam but have noted issues with the download speed of video recordings.

Key Specs

Front camera quality: 4K Ultra HD

4K Ultra HD Rear camera quality: 1080p

1080p Mounting type: Suction mount

Suction mount G-sensor Parking Monitor

Time-lapse 24/48H monitor

PROS CONS Cryo fan stops prevents overheating

Cryo fan stops prevents overheating 1,400g of holding force Fan noise

Fan noise May fall off vent on bumpy roads

May fall off vent on bumpy roads Only works for iPhones

$29.99 at Amazon

This ESR Car Mount Charger can keep your phone mounted and fully charged while on the go. The CryoBoost phone holder will prevent the phone from getting hot while sitting on the mount for a long time. Users speak highly of how strong the magnets are and how fast this unit can charge a phone, but there are some complaints about the loud noise from the cooling fan.

Key Specs

Fast Charging: 18w power adapter (not included)

18w power adapter (not included) Power Source: USB

USB Compatible phones: iPhone 12 or later

iPhone 12 or later Warranty: 1-year protection plan and lifetime support

PROS CONS Works with iPhone, Android and Google smartphones

Works with iPhone, Android and Google smartphones Strong grip Charging issues

Charging issues Mount may be difficult to secure

$23.29 at Amazon

Part phone holder part charger this item will help you stay connected while keeping your hands on the wheel. The CHGeek phone mount and charger works for iPhone, Android and Google phones. Reviews offer positive opinions on how well the phone stays in place and the sleek design, but there are mixed opinions on the charging efficacy.

Key Specs

Connector Type: USB-C

USB-C Fast Charging: 15w

15w One-touch release

3-point grip

PROS CONS Conveniently placed

Conveniently placed Easy to install May be hard to see in rain

$29.99 at Amazon

If you have an older vehicle that doesn’t come with a backup camera, then this GLK license plate camera has got you covered. Customers are impressed with how easy it is to install the camera but have mixed reviews on the video quality.

Key Specs

Viewing Angle: 170°

170° Waterproof Rating: IP67

IP67 Housing Material: Metal

PROS CONS No more wires

No more wires Great sound quality Drains phone battery faster

Drains phone battery faster Can take some time to connect

$69.95 at Amazon $83.94 at Walmart

This wireless Apple CarPlay adapter lets vehicles that come with wired CarPlay use the same features without having to plug in your phone. Users offer high praise for the connectivity of this adapter but there have been a few issues noted about the sound quality.

Key Specs

Connector Type: USB-C

USB-C WiFi: 5.8 Ghz

5.8 Ghz Chip: A7 Dual-Core

A7 Dual-Core Bluetooth: 5.3V

5.3V Warranty: 1-year

PROS CONS Brings CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars

Brings CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars Clear-resistive touchscreen

Clear-resistive touchscreen Multiple languages available Doesn't work as well as stock CarPlay and Android Auto

Doesn't work as well as stock CarPlay and Android Auto Installation can take a while

$299.95 at Amazon

If you have an older car that doesn't have CarPlay or Android Auto, then you can get an aftermarket head unit screen and install it yourself. All of the components you need for the installation are included with this product. just make sure you have a good set of tools nearby. Customers are impressed by the quality of the screen and the audio of this product but opinions vary on the instructions.

Key Specs

Resolution : 800 x 400

: 800 x 400 Video Encoding : MPEG-4,DIVX,WMV,MPEG-2,MPEG-1

: MPEG-4,DIVX,WMV,MPEG-2,MPEG-1 Connector Type : 3.5mm jack, USB

: 3.5mm jack, USB Languages : English, Spanish, French, Chinese

: English, Spanish, French, Chinese Does not play CDs

PROS CONS Compact size

Compact size Great tracking range They damage easily

They damage easily Only worth it if you have an iPhone or other Apple devices

$24.00 at Amazon $24.00 at Walmart

In case you lose track of where your car is, or if it gets stolen, then an Apple AirTag can come in handy. It uses Bluetooth for finding in close range and Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding for long-distance searching. Reviews rave about how convenient these AirTags are but there are mixed opinions on the durability of them. You can also use these with your keys if you often find yourself hunting for them.

Key Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0V and Ultra Wideband technology

Bluetooth 5.0V and Ultra Wideband technology Battery Life: Lasts up to a year or longer

Lasts up to a year or longer Built-in speaker

Connects to Find My app

PROS CONS 2 USB-A ports

2 USB-A ports Built-in cooling fan No USB-C ports

$24.98 at Amazon $29.99 at Walmart

This power inverter from Bestek supplies 300w of continuous AC to DC power along with 700w of instant power. The inverter includes dual USB-A outputs and 2 AC outlets.

Key Specs

Wattage: 300w

300w Power Source: DC

DC Power Cord Length: 24”

24” Material : Aluminum alloy housing

: Aluminum alloy housing Warranty: 60 months

Frequently Asked Questions

How to install a dash cam

Every dash cam will have the instructions listen on the packaging or in a manual included with the product. For most assemblies, you have to place the suction cup or rubber strips and stick them onto your windshield. Next, you will beed to plug in the wires into the camera and to the cigarette lighter or USB port. Rear dash cams take a bit more work as they have to be mounted on the rear windshield with a wire running across the headliner of the vehicle.

Aftermarket vs OEM backup camera

The standard backup camera that most vehicles come with shows parking lines and has a parking sensor that beeps when you are getting too close to an object or another vehicle. Aftermarket backup cameras tend to offer more features and have a higher resolution compared to the average backup camera. But what gives a stock backup camera the edge is that they are pre-installed from the factory while an aftermarket camera has to be installed by a professional or by yourself.

How to install a wireless CarPlay adapter

Before getting started, make sure you have the proper cable to go into your car’s input whether you have a USB-A or USB-C. Next, turn on the adapter and search for it on the Bluetooth settings in your iPhone. Them connect them and start enjoying CarPlay without plugging in your phone.

How to use an Apple AirTag

AirTags work alongside the Find My app on Apple devices and sends the location of the tags to the app. They use a simple one-tap setuo that instantly connects the AirTag to your iPhone, iPad, iMac or Macbook.