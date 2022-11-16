Best early Black Friday Target deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday will be here before you know it to start the holiday shopping season in earnest. If you're hoping to save on some gifts for the holidays, then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for the occasion. This one will be solely focused on Target, so if you're a fan of the big red bullseye, look no further. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout the sale, so check back often!

This portable ThisWorx vac has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. This one also comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It includes a spare HEPA filter.

This is a great all-around trunk organizer with a decent amount of space at a solid price. It has multiple compartments and side pockets, can be tied down to prevent movement while driving, is reinforced with a waterproof lining, and it can be collapsed and folded up when not in use.

The Brush Hero could be the best wheel brush ever. It's powered by water pressure and connects to any standard garden hose which provides the device with a steady torque and a powerful scrub. Brush hero is designed for maximum scrub and minimum splash. In addition to cars, it can also be used on bikes, motorcycles, patio furniture, etc. The set includes "soap with dispenser, interior spray, microfiber towel, bag, and 3 extra car rim brush heads."

This seat gap filler was featured on Shark Tank and is meant to save your change, keys, and other assorted knick knacks from falling in between your seats. You can pick up this 2-pack at Target right now for just $24.99.

We'll be honest, if you have a nice selection of microfiber towels at your disposal, this is definitely going to be more of a luxury than a necessity for you, but it's still great to have. The product is exactly what it sounds like, it's a mitt made of microfiber chenille cloth sponge material for scrubbing down your car. It can be used on cars, glass and mirrors and is equipped with an elastic band on the back to help prevent it from slipping off your hand.