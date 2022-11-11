Best early Black Friday e-bike and electric scooter deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday will be here before you know it to start the holiday shopping season in earnest. If you're hoping to save on some electric scooters or e-bikes, then check out this list below with some of the best early deals we could find for the occasion. We'll be keeping this list updated prior to and throughout Black Friday, so check back often!

LED lights along the deck of the scooter … what’s not to love?! The SmooSat E9 is lightweight (14 lbs) and foldable, making it easier to carry and store. The power button allows you to set the desired speed of the scooter between three options — 5, 8, or 10 mph. The LED display mounted to the handlebars shows riders battery level and speed. The E9 Pro is designed for kids between 3' 9" and 5' 3" and has 3 adjustable handlebar heights to accommodate. It’s equipped with a 130W brushless motor and 21.6V rechargeable battery that’s rated for 5 miles of range per charge. It’s important to note, in order to engage the electric motor the scooter needs to be kick-started to 3 mph. To stop the scooter, simply press on the rear foot brake.

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap, but nearly $200 off makes this Segway a much more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, or F40. We’re currently looking at the F25 because it’s got the bigger discount ($170 off), a solid power output (300W), a great top speed (15.5 mph), and an impressive range (212.4 miles).

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders, and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit, which is also currently on sale!

Can we say that the Swagtron Swagcycle is dripping with swag? Name aside, the EB-5 Pro+ is an affordable zero-emission last-mile transport option for adult riders. Key features of this e-bike include the fact that the lightweight (37 lbs) aluminum frame is foldable for easier transport and storage, it has a top speed of 15 mph, and a removable battery with 15.5 miles of range when fully charged. The Swagcycle e-bike has a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via Bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in 3 different colors, white, pink and blue.

The Massimo electric bike is a great e-bike for kids. It has 2 speeds, up to 6 hours of battery life and works for kids ages 5 and up. The Massimo also has a seat that adjusts from 18" to 22" and sits on two 16" extra large wheels. Parents can even set the top speed for the bike, between 9 mph and 15.5 mph.

This e-bike by TotGuard is a great pick for many reasons, not the least of which is the price! The bike has 3 riding modes: e-bike, assisted bike and normal bike and the battery is even totally removable if you want to go old school and get some exercise while it charges. The battery only takes 5 hours to completely charge and provides riders with 25-30 miles in full electric mode or 50-60 miles in assisted mode. The bike is made of an aluminum alloy and features 21-speed gears to give riders a ton of options. Last but not least, the company promises to provide "lifelong free exchange and return services of the electric bicycle."

This Hiboy S2 scooter could be the last scooter you'll ever need. It has a 500W electric brushless hub motor, can hit speeds of up to 19 mph and has a max travel range of up to 25.6 miles. The max load is 220 lbs, so this is a good option for older kids and adults alike. It's also rocking 10-inch solid tires with rear dual shock absorbers to make travel over rough terrain and speed bumps a whole lot more comfortable as well as "ultra-bright headlights with a range up to 15 meters." Don't worry about braking, the Hiboy comes equipped with a double braking system with disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock tech. Like many scooters, it also comes with an app that allows you to fine tune your ride and last but not least it's even collapsible for easier storage.