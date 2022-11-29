Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still available: Generators, scooters, dash cams and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great deals to be had. We've gathered up some of our favorite deals on generators, electric scooters and dash cams below. If you missed out, be sure to snag something before it goes back up to full price!

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there. You can use it by itself or link it with another to double the power output, built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurate track voltage, and it also features an "EZ Start Dial" preventing the need for a pull cord. There's even a quiet operation mode that makes it great for camping or tailgating. Last but not least, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

A portable electrical generator is a great compromise if you don't want or need to keep a full-sized generator around. This one runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and it only weighs 39 pounds.. Like the generator above, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output and it also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

For those who don’t like the noise and exhaust of a normal generator, portable power stations may be for you. This one from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 3.5 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 31x, a camera 15x and a drone 6x, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside for a while you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. If the Explorer 300 isn’t exactly what suits your needs the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 and Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 are also great picks, worth a look.

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap, but nearly $200 off makes this Segway a much more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, or F40. We’re currently looking at the F25 because it’s got the bigger discount ($170 off), a solid power output (300W), a great top speed (15.5 mph), and an impressive range (212.4 miles).

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders, and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit, which is also currently on sale!

Can we say that the Swagtron Swagcycle is dripping with swag? Name aside, the EB-5 Pro+ is an affordable zero-emission last-mile transport option for adult riders. Key features of this e-bike include the fact that the lightweight (37 lbs) aluminum frame is foldable for easier transport and storage, it has a top speed of 15 mph, and a removable battery with 15.5 miles of range when fully charged. The Swagcycle e-bike has a 4.1-star average rating from nearly 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

The Segway Ninebot S Kids is a great transportation toy for children 8+, able to reach speeds of up to 8.7 mph with a max range of 8 miles on a single charge. You can connect a phone via Bluetooth to be able to ride to your own tunes and it even features real-time intelligent voice safety reminders, encouraging riders to slow down and ride carefully. The tires are non-slip and maintenance free. It even comes in 3 different colors, white, pink and blue.

This NEXPOW jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

This deal is similar to the NEXPOW jump starter above, but if you need a bit more power, this is the one you should go for. This beast has enough power to jump most 12 volt vehicles on the road including vehicles with up to 8.0L gas and 8L diesel engines. It will also work for motorcyles, watercraft, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers, yachts, snowmobiles and more. Once charged up, the device can hold the charge for more than 3 months. It also features a built-in LED emergency flashlight with 4 modes. You can even use it to charge your USB devices like phones and tablets.

This Stanley J5C09 JUMPiT delivers 1,000 peak amps and 500 instant starting amps. As a safety precaution, it includes a reverse polarity alarm to let you know when there’s an improper connection, so you won’t have to worry quite as much about user error. This starter also features a built-in 120 PSI air compressor for inflating tires, a built-in LED light with 270° rotation in case you need a jump at night, and a built-in 12V DC outlet and USB port. Keep in mind, however, that this jump starter requires but does not include a standard household extension cord for charging.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here.

This Qifutan phone holder sets itself apart thanks to its bendable aluminum gooseneck, which allows drivers more options for phone placement than more traditional mounts. Although the photo above shows the holder attached to the windshield, there's also an option to attach it straight to the dashboard. There's even a helpful video that gives users step-by-step instructions on how to set it up. This mount even includes an anti-shake stabilizer, despite its unique design. Last but not least, like many others, it also includes a 360° rotating ball joint. The Qifutan is currently the best-selling dash-mounted holder on Amazon, with over 13,000 reviews and a 4.4 out of 5 rating.

This Cindro option is another vent-mounted phone holder, but it's made of hollow silicone rubber, intended to hold your phone more tightly than other silicone arm clips. It also has a 360° rotating ball joint, allowing drivers to adjust the position phone to their liking. With over 3,000 Amazon reviews, it's sitting at 4.4 out of 5 stars. A word of caution about the Cindro, though, this one can only be used on a traditional style horizontal air vent and can't be used on vertical or round vents.

This Suuson phone holder is great if you're the kind of person who likes options. This one can be mounted to your vent, windshield or dashboard. It employs a strong adhesive that won't leave residue and also uses a 1-step locking mechanism for ease of use. The material used can even withstand temperatures from -4°F to 203°F! Like the others, this phone holder includes a 360° ball joint, but unlike many others it also has a telescopic arm which extends from 4.43-inches to 7.31-inches, allowing for more maneuverability. The Suuson is also covered with a thick layer of silica gel to help prevent potential scratches to your phone, even during bumpy rides. It's the highest-rated mount on our list with a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars after 4,300 Amazon reviews.

This portable ThisWorx vac has a 16-foot cable that plugs into your vehicle’s 12V port. It features a 106W and 8.8 amp motor, weighs 2.4 lbs, and has a transparent trash container so you can keep an eye on everything you’re sucking up. This one also comes with three all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag, and a special filter cleaning brush. It includes a spare HEPA filter.

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

This Echo Auto can turn your phone into your car’s infotainment system. It features 8 microphones that can hear you speak over road noise and music, and comes with an easy to use vent mount. Plus, right now it’s only $14.99, which is practically less expensive than a late night trip to Taco Bell. Check to make sure it’s compatible with your car before you buy.

This is Amazon’s #1 best seller in “Detailing Tools.” We’ve used it, and we love it for its unmatched ability to clean the hard-to-reach areas of your car, like the air vents or cup holders. Because this putty-like substance doesn’t leave a residue behind, you won’t have to mop up with paper towels. It can also be used to remove dirt and dust from delicate tech gadgets like your laptop or keyboard. A great addition to your car detailing kit, or just to have around the house, especially for about $7.

Living out your pro racing dreams in a virtual world can get uncomfortable if you're doing it for long periods of time, that's why it's important to have a comfortable gaming chair. This one is a solid choice that's great for your gaming room, your office, or anywhere in between. It's packed with high density shaping foam, coated with synthetic leather, features rolling casters and has a 300-pound weight capacity.

Adding a wheel and pedals to your gaming setup can introduce a whole new level of realism to your games. This Logitech wheel is compatible with Xbox and PC (don't worry, there's a Playstation option just below) and it features realistic "dual-motor force feedback," "helical gears modeled after the gearing used in car transmissions," "anti-backlash tensioning" and more. It's built for "precision racing and long-lasting durability." Of course, the wheel accessory can be securely mounted to a table for use and the floor pedal unit helps to enable "a more realistic body position for driving."

This wheel will have pretty close to the same features as the above G920 model, but this one is compatible with Playstation systems. Like the last wheel, this one is built with things like solid steel ball bearings and a hand-stitched leather wheel grip to help with things like durability. There is also force feedback to help players "feel" the road while racing, and of course, this option also comes with a floor pedal unit.

Tire Rack Deals

Bridgestone

This promotion lasts until December 15th and could get you up to $70 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $100 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Continental

Expiring at the end of the month, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $70 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select passenger Continental tires.

Cooper

This one is pretty niche, but if you're looking for a set of Cooper Tires you could be eligible to get up to a $100 virtual gift card to the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore for Notre Dame merch. This deal applies only to select tires and lasts until December 31. See which tires are eligible right here.

Firestone

Need a set of Firestones? If you purchase a set of four select Firestone tires, you might be eligible to receive a $60 Firestone prepaid card by mail, but only until December 15. You can even get an additional $30 when you use a Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Falken

Picking up a set of qualifying Falkens can get you an instant $80 instant rebate as of this writing. This deal, though, doesn't have a listed end date, so if you want to take advantage of the rare instant money-back deal, we recommend doing it quickly before it expires.

Michelin

Are you a Michelin person? We've got a deal to help you receive up to a $70 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account when you purchase a set of select Michelin passenger or light truck tires. This one is only good until December 9th, so don't wait!

BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich fans need not worry, you may be eligible to receive up to a $70 Visa Reward Card or Visa Virtual Account when you purchase a select set of 4 BFGoodrich All-Terrain or Performance tires. Or if you're looking for passenger, light truck or UTV tires, you could get up to a $50 reward card instead.

Pirelli

If you prefer rolling on Pirellis, check out this deal that could net you a $70 Pirelli Mastercard Prepaid Card by online or mail-in rebate when you pick up a new set of 4 Pirelli Scorpion or winter tires. This one only lasts until December 1st.

Goodyear

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until December 31. You can increase your rebate by a whopping $140 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.