Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 air compressor deals already available

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Early Access will be here next week and although the big days are still to come, plenty of sales have already started. If you missed out on a new jump starter during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the Prime Early Access event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.

Keep in mind, this sale is only for Amazon Prime members. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right here.

The Hychika portable compressor is more of a handheld multi-tool. It has a built-in rechargeable battery, on-board power for charging your devices in a pinch, an LED flashlight with SOS mode, and oh yea, it can inflate things too. Max power is 160 PSI meaning it can easily tackle smaller jobs like bike and car tires, pool toys, etc. And you can currently snag it for $25.99. It’s small, light, and compact a great travel accessory or addition to your car’s trunk or glove box.

Portable air is a lot like portable power, better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. This option from AstroAI is about $30 and has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1,700 users. It comes with several attachment nozzles so you can inflate things like bike and car tires, pool toys, balls, etc. There are two downsides to consider before buying this unit. First, it is not cordless so you’ll need to plug it into a 12v outlet, like your car’s cigarette lighter, to use it. And second, it’s not compatible with high pressure or large flow inflatables. Neither are deal-breakers in our book. Regardless of which unit you buy, a portable air compressor is a great tool to have in your car or garage.

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability, allowing it to turn off once it hits your preset psi level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with 3 additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option, but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you'd like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

The FORTEM air compressor stores its 14-foot long power cable within itself, making it super portable. The cable itself plugs right into your car's cigarette lighter port for power. This inflator comes with multiple attachments for car and bike tires, inflatable toys and more, and has a built-in LED flashlight. Like many others, the FORTEM has automatic shut off functionality and allows you to set your desired PSI before starting your inflation. It even comes with a 1-year warranty! Learn more about the FORTEM right here.

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.