Best 4th of July deals on grills, griddles, lawn equipment and more - up to 55% off

The 4th of July, more than anything, is a time for celebrating the independence of the United States of America, but it has also become a time for enjoying the summer weather outside, ideally with some BBQ. It's the perfect excuse for getting together with friends or family and eating some delicious grub. If you don't already have a grill, griddle or the like that you're happy with, you might find that the amount of options available out there can be a bit overwhelming. Because of that, we've gathered dozens of great options from Amazon, Home Depot, REI, Wayfair and Walmart, all on sale for Independence Day.

The best 4th of July deals on grills

Believe it or not, there are thousands of grill options out there to choose from. Small countertop grills are great if you're a camper or just beginning your outdoor cooking journey, but there are larger, more equipped professional units, too, for season BBQers. When choosing a grill, you'll need to decide between charcoal grills, propane grills, wood pellet grills, or natural gas-powered grills, but whatever your flavor, there's sure to be a 4th of July grill deal right for you.

The best 4th of July deals on griddles and skillets

If you don't need a full grill for the holiday, griddles are another great option because they make it easy to cook more than BBQ burgers, hot dogs, ribs, etc. Of course, griddles are still good for cooking these BBQ favorites as well, but they can also help you whip up eggs, pancakes, and other dishes better suited for the griddle cooking surface. If you'd like the best of both worlds, you could consider a grill-griddle combo, or, a flat-top griddle that you place on top of your existing BBQ. Here are some of the best deals on griddles now live for 4th of July.

The best 4th of July deals on pizza ovens

Outdoor pizza ovens are an essential cooking appliance for the pizza lovers out there. As the name implies, one of these ovens can help you cook restaurant-style pizza from the comfort of your own patio, but you can use pizza ovens for other dishes as well. There are even pizza ovens designed to cook indoors, if you've got the space for it. Both options are valid choices and which type you should buy just depends upon your available cooking space, and your preference of location - inside or al fresco. If you've ever wanted to try tossing the dough, these pizza oven deals will have you chefs kissing your creations in no time.

The best 4th of July deals on air fryers

Air fryers have been having a moment for a while now and the reason why is obvious: They're great! These countertop appliances are easy to use and they provide great fried flavor without the need for scalding hot cooking oil. Some air fryers have larger cooking capacities than others, with features like dual-zone cooking temperatures and times that allow you to air fry one dish while you roast another, at the same time. If you have the available counter space, consider one of these solid air fryer deals.

The best 4th of July deals on lawn equipment

Sure, the food component of a 4th of July cookout is important, but if you can't show off your impeccable yard while you're feeding your guests, what is even the point? If you're in the market for some new lawn tools, there are tons of great deals available right now on mowers, weed whippers, leaf blowers, chainsaws and more thanks to these great Independence Day deals.

