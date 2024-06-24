Best 4th of July deals on grills, griddles, lawn equipment and more - up to 55% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The 4th of July, more than anything, is a time for celebrating the independence of the United States of America, but it has also become a time for enjoying the summer weather outside, ideally with some BBQ. It's the perfect excuse for getting together with friends or family and eating some delicious grub. If you don't already have a grill, griddle or the like that you're happy with, you might find that the amount of options available out there can be a bit overwhelming. Because of that, we've gathered dozens of great options from Amazon, Home Depot, REI, Wayfair and Walmart, all on sale for Independence Day.
The best 4th of July deals on grills
Believe it or not, there are thousands of grill options out there to choose from. Small countertop grills are great if you're a camper or just beginning your outdoor cooking journey, but there are larger, more equipped professional units, too, for season BBQers. When choosing a grill, you'll need to decide between charcoal grills, propane grills, wood pellet grills, or natural gas-powered grills, but whatever your flavor, there's sure to be a 4th of July grill deal right for you.
Amazon Grill Deals
- Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill - $139.00 (10% off)
- 18 Inch Portable Outdoor Charcoal Kettle Grill with Wheels - $49.15 (17% off)
- Ninja OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker, 7-in-1 Master Grill, BBQ Smoker, Outdoor Air Fryer - $399.99 (11% off)
- Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, 48 x 26 x 57 inches, Black - $399.00 (28% off)
- Royal Gourmet CC1830 30 Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Table, 627 Square Inches - $99.99 (23% off)
Home Depot Grill Deals
- Nexgrill 4-burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid - $199.99 (20% off)
- Royal Gourmet 6-burner BBQ Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Sear Burner and Side Burner in Red - $369.99 (15% off)
- Char-Griller Akorn Auto-Kamado 20-inch Digital WiFi Charcoal Grill in Gray - $299.00 (25% off)
- Royal Gourmet 30 in. Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker - $109.00 (16% off)
REI Grill Deals
Wayfair Grill Deals
- Blackstone 3 - Burner Free Standing Liquid Propane 48000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet - $1,199.00 (20% off)
- Cuisinart 1-Burner Foldable Propane Gas Grill - $316.00 (17% off)
- Portable Blackstone Griddle Grill - $289.66 (23% off)
- Blackstone griddle and grill box combo - $389.99 (22% off)
- Weber Q Series Q 1200 - $259.00 (16% off)
- Weber 22" Original Kettle, black - $139 (7% off) at Wayfair
Walmart Grill Deals
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo - $197.00 (save $32)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22" Propane Griddle with Hard Cover in Black - $124.00 (save $23)
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 Standup Propane Gas Grill, Green - $199.00 (save $120)
The best 4th of July deals on griddles and skillets
If you don't need a full grill for the holiday, griddles are another great option because they make it easy to cook more than BBQ burgers, hot dogs, ribs, etc. Of course, griddles are still good for cooking these BBQ favorites as well, but they can also help you whip up eggs, pancakes, and other dishes better suited for the griddle cooking surface. If you'd like the best of both worlds, you could consider a grill-griddle combo, or, a flat-top griddle that you place on top of your existing BBQ. Here are some of the best deals on griddles now live for 4th of July.
Amazon Griddle Deals
- Weber 36" Gas Griddle, 4 Burner, Black - $579.00 (15% off)
- Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable Outdoor 24-Inch 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle with Cover, 25,500 BTUs - $99.99 (23% off)
- Lodge LDP3 Cast Iron Rectangular Reversible Grill/Griddle, 9.5-inch x 16.75-inch, Black - $34.90 (41% off)
Home Depot Griddle Deals
- Royal Gourmet 36 in. 4-Burner Propane Gas Griddle Flat Top Grill with Cover in Steel - $259.99 (36% off)
- Vevor Stainless Steel Griddle 36 in. x 22 in. Universal Flat Top Rectangular Plate BBQ Charcoal Non-Stick Grill for Camping - $88.00 (20% off)
REI Griddle Deals
Wayfair Griddle Deals
- Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover - $249.99 (17% off)
- Blackstone 22" Griddle w/ Hood and Flexfold Legs - $289.66 (23% off)
- Blackstone On the Go 17" Tabletop Griddle - $129.99 (48% off)
- Blackstone 17" On-the-go Tailgater Grill & Griddle Combo - $389.99 (22% off)
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Grill/Griddle - $69.99 (13% off)
Walmart Griddle Deals
- Alpha Joy 3-Burner Propane Gas Griddle Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill Can Be Detached Table Top Griddle for Camping - $299.99 (save $60)
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill/Griddle, 180 Sq. in. Nonstick Cooking Surface, Adjustable Temperature Up to 425°F - $69.99 (save $9)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22" Propane Griddle with Hard Cover in Black - $124 (save $23)
- Presto Cool-Touch Electric Griddle - $33.46 (save $15)
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo - $177.00 (save $52)
The best 4th of July deals on pizza ovens
Outdoor pizza ovens are an essential cooking appliance for the pizza lovers out there. As the name implies, one of these ovens can help you cook restaurant-style pizza from the comfort of your own patio, but you can use pizza ovens for other dishes as well. There are even pizza ovens designed to cook indoors, if you've got the space for it. Both options are valid choices and which type you should buy just depends upon your available cooking space, and your preference of location - inside or al fresco. If you've ever wanted to try tossing the dough, these pizza oven deals will have you chefs kissing your creations in no time.
Amazon Pizza Oven Deals
- Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven, 8-in-1 outdoor oven, 5 Pizza Settings, 700°F high heat, BBQ smoker, wood pellets, pizza stone, electric heat - $299.99 (25% off)
- PIEZANO Crispy Crust Pizza Oven by Granitestone – Electric 12 Inch Countertop Pizza Oven Indoor - $115 (21% off)
- BIG HORN OUTDOORS Pizza Ovens Wood Pellet 12” Pizza Oven Portable Stainless Steel - $119.99 (40% off)
- Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, Griddle, and Grill - $169.00 (44% off)
- Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven, Black - $74.99 (17% off)
- Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker, 1440-Watt Pizza Maker Machine for Home - $47.99 (11% off)
Home Depot Pizza Oven Deals
REI Pizza Oven Deals
Wayfair Pizza Oven Deals
- Blackstone Leggero Portable Pizza Oven - $299.95 (40% off)
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven, Grill & Griddle - $226.00 (10% off)
Walmart Pizza Oven Deals
- Nexgrill 12” Pizza Oven – Propane Pizza Oven with Smoker Box, 15,000BTUs, Stainless Steel Portable Outdoor Pizza Grilling Oven - $194.97 (save $104)
- Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven Wood Fire Pizza Maker Grill w/ Pizza Stone & Waterproof Cover - $189.99 (save $99)
- Goplus Kitchen Commercial Pizza Stainless Steel Counter Top Snack Pan Oven Bake - $79.99 (save $99)
The best 4th of July deals on air fryers
Air fryers have been having a moment for a while now and the reason why is obvious: They're great! These countertop appliances are easy to use and they provide great fried flavor without the need for scalding hot cooking oil. Some air fryers have larger cooking capacities than others, with features like dual-zone cooking temperatures and times that allow you to air fry one dish while you roast another, at the same time. If you have the available counter space, consider one of these solid air fryer deals.
Amazon Air Fryer Deals
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick, Easy Meals, 4 Quart Capacity - $89.95 (31% off)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity, Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Air Crisp in just minutes, Nonstick Basket & Crisper - $89.99 (25% off)
Home Depot Air Fryer Deals
- Aria All-in-1 Premium 30 Qt. Stainless Steel Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Recipe Book - $109.99 (29% off)
Wayfair Air Fryer Deals
- Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven - $103.36 (14% off)
- Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill - $229.95 (46% off)
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven - $199.99 (9% off)
- Aria 9.4 Qt. Dual Basket Air Fryer with Smart Sync Cooking Mode and Generous Cooking Capacity - $129.99 (7% off)
- Hamilton Beach 3.2 Qt./3 Qt. Digital Air Fryer 3.2 Qt./3 Qt. - $89.99 (10% off)
- Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven 4 Slice Capacity Stainless Steel Exterior - $59.99 (14% off)
- Hamilton Beach 3.5 Qt. Air Fryer - $59.99 (14% off)
Walmart Air Fryer Deals
- Ninja 4QT Air Fryer, Black, AF100WM - $69.00 (save $20)
- Bluebow Air Fryer 7.5QT, Large 8-in-1 Digital Touchscreen, Visible Window, 1700W, New, Black - $58.89 (save $141)
- TaoTronics Air Fryer | 1700W 14.8 Quart | 5-in-1 Toaster Oven Countertop | Oil-Less Cooking, Stainless Steel - $89.99 (save $20)
The best 4th of July deals on lawn equipment
Sure, the food component of a 4th of July cookout is important, but if you can't show off your impeccable yard while you're feeding your guests, what is even the point? If you're in the market for some new lawn tools, there are tons of great deals available right now on mowers, weed whippers, leaf blowers, chainsaws and more thanks to these great Independence Day deals.
Amazon Lawn Equipment Deals
- Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Backpack Blower, 5.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included - $279.99 (30% off)
- Greenworks 80V 16" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw, 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included - $263.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 24V 13-Inch Brushless String Trimmer (Gen 2), 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included - $152.99 (15% off)
- Greenworks 40V 20" Twin Blade Mower, 4.0Ah + 2.0Ah Battery - $284.99 (25% off)
- BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Corded Lawn Mower, String Trimmer & Edger, 12-Inch - $89.99 (10% off)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Hedge Trimmer Kit, 18-Inch - $79.99 (39% off)
- CRAFTSMAN 20V Edger Lawn Tool, Cordless Trencher, Bare Tool Only - $123.99 (11% off)
Wayfair Tool Shed Deals
- Keter Store It Out Prime Resin Outdoor Storage Shed for Patio Furniture and Tools - $193.99 (16% off)
- 6' x 4' Resin Outdoor Storage Shed with Lockable Door & Air Vent, Garden/Backyard/Pool Tool Shed - $360.27 (28% off)
- Outsunny 11 ft. W x 13 ft. D Stainless Steel Tool Shed - $217.79 (9% off)
- Veikous Metal Storage Shed - $439.60 (6% off)
REI Lawn Chair Deals
- REI Co-Op Outward Low Padded Lawn Chair - $62.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-Op Outward Classic Lawn Chair - $62.89 (30% off)
- REI Co-Op Camp Low Chair - $34.89 (30% off)
- Mountain Summit Gear Cooler Chair - $48.89 (30% off)
Walmart Lawn Equipment Deals
- Yard Machines 46" Zero-Turn Riding Mower 724cc/22HP Briggs & Stratton - $2,794 ($355 off)
- Greenworks 24V 8" Cordless Pole Saw with 2Ah Battery and Charger - $124 ($25.99 off)
- Greenworks 60V 20" Pole Hedge Trimmer with 2.0 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger - $218 ($30 off)
- Costway 12 Amp 14-Inch Electric Push Lawn Corded Mower With Grass Bag Green - $159.99 ($49.01 off)
- HART 40-Volt 20-inch Cordless Brushless Push Mower Kit, (1) 6.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery - $294 ($35.99 off)
- Hyper Tough 2 Cycle 53cc Backpack Blower for Lawn Care - $168 ($21 off)
- Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Push Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery & Quick Charger - $249 ($130.99 off)
