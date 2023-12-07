Armor All car care products are on sale for up to 41% off on Amazon right now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We know it's not as fun to wash your car in the winter as it is during the summer, but that doesn't mean it's any less important. In fact, even though the flurries have started falling, now is a great time to stock up on car cleaning gear thanks to an Amazon sale on Armor All car cleaning products! There's a whole slate of helpful products that are on sale right here, with deals up to 41% off, but we've curated some of our favorite Armor All car cleaning deals for you just below.

The best deal of the bunch, this 3-pack will get you Protectant Wipes to "preserve your vehicle’s rich look by protecting the interior of your vehicle from harmful elements, including UV rays and oxidation," Cleaning Wipes to "lift away dirt and debris to reveal your car’s rich, natural beauty without harming delicate automotive surfaces," and Glass Wipes to "remove filmy residue, road grime, bugs and fingerprints to leave a crystal clear, streak-free shine on your car’s glass surfaces."

This 9-piece Ultimate Car Detailing Kit will get you a wash mitt, 3 towels, Protectant Spray, glass, wheel and tire cleaner, and snow foam car wash. This is the top bundle in our list and should provide everything you need to keep your ride clean inside and out.

This 8-piece kit is a small step down from the Ultimate Detailing Kit above, but at just under $33 it might be an even better deal. This kit comes with protectant spray, multi-purpose cleaner, wheel & tire cleaner, tire shine, glass cleaner, wash & wax, a wash pad and even an air freshener.

If you're mostly looking for interior cleaning supplies (with a few extras) then this is the bundle you should consider. This car interior cleaner kit comes with multi-purpose auto cleaner spray, glass cleaner spray, protectant spray, a cleaning sponge, a microfiber towel and somewhat strangely, tire foam. We're not totally sure how the tire protectant fits the theme, but hey, for under $20 we'll take all the extras we can get.

There's not much to say about this one. If you're looking for a quick and easy way to spruce up your car interior, what could be easier than these pre-treated cleaning wipes? This container holds 90 and it's on sale for 37% off.

Last but not least, if you can't stand looking at your milky headlights, why not give these restorative wipes a try? Ultimately, we recommend putting a bit more effort in to really get your headlights shining like new, and you can see how to do that step-by-step right here, but if you're in a pinch these wipes are a decent backup plan. There are 6 in the package and you can grab them for 22% off right now.