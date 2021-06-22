No interest in Prime Day? Check out these great deals from anyone but Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Are you anti-Prime Day? We get it. We're not sure if the guy who just decided to schedule a casual trip to space on a total whim really needs any more money at this point either. Unfortunately, though, regardless of your feelings toward Amazon, Prime Day still offers some undeniably great savings. It can be tempting to break with your ideals to pick up a TV for that seemingly unbeatable price, but if you're here, that probably means that you stayed strong. If you're feeling some FOMO because of the Prime Day sales, though, here are some items you can pick up at similarly great discounts, and not a single one is from Amazon.

Car Cup Holder Phone Mount - $13.28 (30% off) at Walmart

This universal cell phone holder fits most cell phones from 4.5" to 6.5" wide. There's no need to fiddle with suction mounts or air vent clamps, just slide it into your car’s cup holder and you’re done. The expandable base fits most car, truck, and SUV cup holders from 2.1" to 3.5" and the flexible neck has a 360-degree rotatable mount that allows you to find the perfect position for your needs.

ViviLink Discovery T20X Dash Cam - $49.99 ($30 off) at Walmart

In the market for a dash cam? This one is less than $50 right now at Walmart. The advanced chip, six-lens elements, and WDR technology contribute to crisp 2.5K video at 30fps. The 3" IPS high-definition screen is great for menu navigation and video playback. Night Vision with the F1.8 large aperture and WDR technology make the T20X dash cam an option for capturing night time video. Other basic functions include loop recording and auto on/off that links to your vehicle’s engine starts and stops and the energy-saving parking mode minimizes unnecessary recording time, but keeps the dash cam in stand-by incase there is an accident.

Up to $100 back on select tire purchases at Tire Rack

If you're in the market for some new tires, Tire Rack has some great deals going on not only through Prime Day, but even for a bit afterward. You can save on Goodyear tires, Firestone, Pirelli and more. Click through to see all the available tire deals.

Lego Creator Sunset Track Racer 3-in1 - $11.47 (30% off) at Target

This Lego Creator Sunset Track Racer is a 221 piece set designed for builders ages 7 and up. It’s a 3-in-1 set so you can build and rebuild 3 models. There is the Sunset Track Racer, an open-top Classic Race Car, or a powerful Lego Speed Boat!

Lego City Great Vehicles Diving Yacht - $11.19 (30% off) at Target

The Lego City Great Vehicles Diving Yacht is a 148-piece set designed for builders ages 5 and up. It comes with 2 Lego City diver minifigures, plus sawfish and crab figures. The diving yacht (3” x 1” x 1”) has a removable roof, turning searchlight, buoy, opening treasure chest and a sea floor scene.

Apple TV 4K 32GB - $99 (41% off) at Walmart

This previous-gen Apple TV boasts 4K playback and at 41% off it’s a no-brainer for those of you who have their media library inside the Apple ecosystem.

Segway Ninebot E12 Electric Scooter - $199.99 (20% off) at Target

The Segway Ninebot E12 is designed for big kids ages 8-years-old and up. It is a lightweight and foldable scooter, which makes it easy to transport and store. It's perfect for cruising around the neighborhood or commuting to school. It also has a top speed of 11.2 mph and up to 4 hours of battery life per charge.

Sony 75" Class KD75X750H 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV HDR BRAVIA 750H Series - $798 (39% off) at Walmart

A 75-inch TV for under $1000 is a tough deal to ignore. If you’re in the market for an absolutely giant TV this Sony Bravia from Walmart is worth taking a look at.

Huffy 12V Green Machine Vortex Powered Ride-On - $152.99 (15% off) at Target

This 12-volt battery powered ride-on is sure to be tons of fun with its 360-degree spinning abilities. It’s designed for kids ages 8 and up and can accommodate up to 150 pounds. The Green Machine Vortex has a top speed of 8 mph and a fully charged battery is good for 30 minutes of continuous ride time.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser's Castle Trackset - $27.99 (30% off) at Target

If you love Mario Kart and Hot Wheels then this is the track for you. It’s a set with twin loops for side-by-side racing and there is even a Bowser figure strategically placed to stop racers in their tracks. This set comes with a die-cast Yoshi kart racer but other Hot Wheels Mario Kart racers are sold separately.

Sharper Image Remote Control RC Flip Stunt Vehicle - $6.49 (35% off) at Target

This stunt RC car can do 360-degree flips, spins, and tricks with it’s compact size and oversized tires. It's great for indoor or outdoor use and the bright LED lights mean you can drive it at night or in the dark. The durable design makes it great for kids ages 6 years old and up. It's operated with a wireless remote control that uses four AAA batteries and one 9-volt battery, none of which are included with the RC car.

World Tech Toys Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Police Pursuit RTR Electric RC Monster Truck - 1:24 Scale - 2pack - $12.00 (35% off) at Target

This set of 2 RC cars is great for kids ages 6 or older. These monster RC trucks have a top speed of 5 miles per hour and a total run time of 15 minutes. To operate, you need 3 AA batteries for each RC truck and 2 AA batteries for each transmitter. The batteries are, unfortunately, not included.

Hercules Unbreakable 3.5CH RC Helicopter - $44.19 (35% off) at Target

This chopper is advertised as “unbreakable,” but we bet someone could find its limits. The RC helicopter is made of plastic and metal and weighs in at just 2 pounds. It’s 7.5 inches tall, 13 inches wide and has a depth of 15 inches. It's designed for kids ages 14 and up and you’ll need 6 AAA batteries (not included) and 1 non-universal lithium-ion battery (included) to fly.

Win a 1988 BMW E30 M3 - Enter at Omaze

The car that started a dynasty: the first-gen BMW M3. Made from 1985-1991, this car is iconic. This specific example, a 1988 model with only 27,000 miles on the odometer, is about as close to buying a "new" first-gen M3 as you can get. Thankfully you won't have to worry about a price tag, because this M3, worth around $100,000, is being given away.