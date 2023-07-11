Save up to 42% on Anker charging accessories for Prime Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

What good is a gadget if it's not charged? These Anker charging accessories can help you make sure your phone, tablet, laptop and more all stay juiced up and ready to go when you need them. Thanks to Prime Day, you can snag any one of these phone chargers right now from 30% - 42% off.

First up, we've got the car charger. Unless you've got a magical phone with an infinite battery, you're probably charging it nearly every time you hop behind the wheel. This car charger offers up 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port to make that easier than ever. It even comes with a 3.2-foot USB-C to USB-C cable.

This power bank bundle stars the traditional-style 25,600mAh-capacity Anker power bank with 2 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, all of which can be used simultaneously. It also comes with a 65W wall charger, which will top off your power bank to 100% in just 2.5 hours. That's 14.5 hours faster than a traditional 5W wall charger. Last but not least, this bundle also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and an 18-month warranty.

This 2-in-1 power bank and charger does just what it says, charges your devices and banks power. You can use it to charge 3 devices at once with 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port. When you unplug the charger from the wall, it'll bank 10,000mAh of power for you to keep the party rolling.

There's not too much to say about this deal. Need some USB-C cables? Pretty much everything uses them nowadays. This 3-pack of nylon cables will get you a 3.3-foot, 6-foot and 10-foot long cable for just $17.99.

Last but not least we've got a good, old-fashioned wall-charger and cable combo. The 30W charger is super compact and easy to take with you anywhere and the cable is a 6-foot long USB-C to Lightning cable, great for iPhone users. A very solid find for under 25 bucks.

Your Amazon Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.