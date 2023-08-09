Amazon shoppers' favorite gel seat cushion is on sale for 41% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether on a couch, at a desk or in your car, most people do a whole lot of sitting. An excessive amount of sitting can be devastating for your back, but luckily, finding a good car seat cushion to help relieve some of that potential back pain doesn't have to be difficult. One of our favorites, and the best-selling option on Amazon by a mile, is this ComfiLife cushion.

This cushion is made with gel memory foam and features a nonslip rubber bottom, a handle, and a removable machine-washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. It's made to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things no one should have to deal with.

One of the best parts about the ComfiLife cushion is how portable it is. Its built-in handle let's you easily bring the cushion with you on a drive, to the office, on a long flight, or anywhere you happen to be lounging around. It comes in both gray and black, and while both are currently on sale, the gray option is 41% off right now. If you ask us, the color of something you'll be sitting on probably doesn't matter much, so we recommend going gray and saving the extra cash. One reviewer even called it "the butt cushion to end all butt cushions."

If you're really looking to save money and you're not worried about a brand name, you can also check out this WAOAW cushion, another best-seller, for only $33.99. The design is extremely similar and it offers many of the same benefits as the ComfiLife (though the WAOAW isn't gel-enhanced). Otherwise, to take control of your back pain, check out the ComfiLife below, available at a discount for a limited time.

Key Features

Made with gel memory foam

Features a non-slip rubber bottom

Built-in handle for easy transportation

Removable, machine-washable velour cover

$35.16 at Amazon

