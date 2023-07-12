Best Amazon Prime Day patio furniture deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

From outdoor patio sets to hot tubs, there's enough here to build a backyard oasis. With summer here it's time to spend as much time as possible outdoors, and getting your patio up to snuff with these patio furniture sets is a great way to make sure your outdoor living space is as comfortable and functional as possible. Here are the best Prime Day patio furniture deals.

Everyone needs at least one good garden hose. This one is 75 feet long, abrasion and crush resistant and coils easily but, according to the manufacturer, "won't kink under pressure." It's also a bit lighter than traditional garden hoses making it easier to lug around the yard when you need to. It also claims to be "drinking water safe," but we still recommend sticking to your indoor sinks for that.

Lounging outside in the heat is great, but lounging outside with the sun's harmful UV rays beating down onto your skin can be terrible. A good old fashioned umbrella is a great solution to this problem and this one is as good as any. It's got a 9 foot diameter and is made of 100% polyester which means it's waterproof, easy to clean and of course it's UV resistant. It utilizes a crank opening system and also features a push button for tilting. Need a base for it too? Check this one out.

This is a great choice for a hammock that isn't going to move around very much. If you're looking for something a little more mobile, we have that just below, but while you're sacrificing some mobility with this option, you're gaining stability and comfort. The Vivere hammock is made of cotton, designed for 2, is easily adjustable and even comes with its own premium carry bag.

If you'd rather hang from trees than a metal stand, then this is the hammock you should go for. You'll even save some serious cash over the stationary version. This camping hammock is made of nylon which means it's super lightweight, coming in at only 24 oz. It's 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide and using its two 9 foot long tree straps and carabiners can hold up to 400 lbs.

A classic 4-piece furniture set that would look at home on any patio, this deal comes with 2 single chairs, 1 double sofa, 3 cushions and a tempered glass top coffee table. The pieces are made of sturdy but light wicker with a metal frame and the cushions "use a high-density rebound sponge" for extra comfort.

More Top Picks

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.