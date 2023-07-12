Best Amazon Prime Day Generator Deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A power generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a short time, can cause some headaches. Keeping a whole-house generator or portable power station ready to go can turn a night that may have been a genuine emergency into just a mild inconvenience. Outside of emergency use, a portable generator can also be used for camping, tailgating, and more. Whether you're running a fridge or charging a phone, we've got a portable generator for you. Here is the list of the best Prime Day power generator deals for 2023.

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there. You can use it by itself or link it with another to double the power output, built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurately track voltage, and it also features an "EZ Start Dial" preventing the need for a pull cord. There's even a quiet operation mode that makes it great for camping or tailgating. Last but not least, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

A portable generator is a great compromise if you don't want or need to keep a full-sized generator around. Unlike many portable home generators, this one is powered by either gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and it only weighs 39 lbs. Much like the Champion generator above, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output, and it also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

This portable electric generator is a lot like the option above, but it provides a few less starting and running watts. It runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and like the one above, it only weighs 39 lbs. Also like the other Champions in this list, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output and it comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

This power station is a great value for homeowners if you're not looking for full-fledged gas generators. It charges quickly, offers tons of ports and weighs less than 10 lbs. It can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more.

Whether you’re looking for a portable power solution for camping and roadtrips or backup power for your home during blackouts the Anker PowerHouse 757 has you covered. It was designed to power your devices everyday for 10 years and comes with a 5-year full device warranty for added peace of mind. It takes just 1 hour to charge this Anker to 80% capacity. With a solar recharge you can get it to 80% in just 3.6 hours. With its 1,229Wh capacity and 1,500 wattage, all your essential devices and appliances (phone, computer, tablet, fridge, electric grill, coffee maker, etc) during a trip will have power.

We can’t get enough of portable power. This 12,000-watt DuroMax generator for a house is larger than some others on our list, so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has an electric start, and it's rated for 9,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high-amperage power tools.

Portable generators are great for camping or helping out in a pinch if your power goes out, and Generac is a big name in residential and industrial generators alike. The GP3300i model is a 2500-watt gas-powered unit that features multiple outlets and USB ports for charging things like a small fridge or freezer, tablets and mobile devices. It’s only 59 lbs, so transport and storage is easier than larger units and it features quiet inverter tech that aims to help reduce noise pollution when the unit is running.

For those who don’t like the noise and exhaust of a normal generator, portable power stations may be for you. This one from Jackery can be charged from 0% to 80% in just 3.5 hours when plugged into a wall outlet (3.6 hours when plugged into a car) and has enough of a charge to power your phone 31x, a camera 15x and a drone 6x, making it perfect for camping and longer road trips. If you’re going to be outside for a while you can also pair it with a solar panel for charging off the road and off the grid. It may not power your entire house, but it's extremely handy in a pinch. If the Explorer 300 isn’t exactly what suits your needs the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 and Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 are also great picks, worth a look.

This 5,500-watt DuroMax generator is an RV and home power backup generator that runs on either gas or propane. It has an electric start so you won't have to break your back pulling a ripcord to start it, a fully loaded power panel with USB outlets, two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet and "an RV-ready MX2 Switch for double the 120V power," and it has CO alert tech that can automatically shut the whole thing down if an unsafe level of Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air. Maybe the best part about this deal is that it comes with a 5 year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

