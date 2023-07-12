Best Amazon Prime Day electric bike deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Got places to be and want something cheaper than a car? Check out the biggest Prime Day deals on e-bikes, scooters, and one wheels.

The Heybike Mars Electric Bike is an electric dirt bike that comes with 20-inch fat tires that are 4 inches wide. These thick tires are made to handle more rugged surfaces and are puncture-resistant. Rear tail lights flash upon braking for extra safety. The battery is portable and can be removed and charged in any electrical outlet. It has 3 driving modes which include pedal-assist, pure electric and manual. The cargo rack on the back allows you to store bags and gear you need to carry along.

The HITTROAD Electric Bike has a 468w motor and up to 46 miles of range. The mechanical disc brakes in the front and rear provide added braking support. It has front and rear fenders to limit the amount of rain reaching the tires. The fast-charger can charge this electric bike form 0% to 100% in less than 3 hours.

FREESKY makes high-end and expensive electric bikes, but they are worth the hefty prices. This electric bike can reach up to 50 miles of pure electric range and can reach up to 80 miles in pedal-assist mode. This massive motor supplies 750w and has a peak output of 1,300w. This bike has a top speed of 32 mph which is creeping into electric scooter territory. It has a lower center of gravity compared to some other electric bikes, increasing overall stability and ride safety.

This Yadea electric scooter is made for adults and is packed with features. It has a range of up to 25 miles, can hit up to 18.6 mph and can climb a hill grade of 16%. It's foldable and only weighs 41 lbs, making it easy to carry around when you're not riding it. The manufacturer claims that it can be folded up in as little as 1 second. Like many others, the Yadea has shock absorbers for a smoother ride and it also features a triple braking system. The accompanying app lets riders monitor their battery level, riding record, energy recovery, and even smart lock. Last but not least, Yadea offers a 1-year or 180-day warranty on certain parts.

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap, but nearly $200 off makes this Segway a much more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, or F40. We’re currently looking at the F25 because it’s got the bigger discount ($170 off), a solid power output (300W), a great top speed (15.5 mph), and an impressive range (212.4 miles).

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders, and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is also compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit!

Featuring dual 400W motors the S-Plus e-scooter has a top speed of 25 mph and up to 22 miles of range when fully charged. The Segway app is where you can control features like anti-theft, speed limit and adjustments, vehicle diagnostics, adjustable ambient lighting, install firmware updates, monitor battery status, and even remotely control your Segway. And when you’re not riding you can turn on follow mode to have the S-Plus follow you home, hands free.

This e-bike by TotGuard is a great pick for many reasons, not the least of which is the price! The bike has 3 riding modes: e-bike, assisted bike and normal bike and the battery is even totally removable if you want to go old school and get some exercise while it charges. The battery only takes 5 hours to completely charge and provides riders with 25-30 miles in full electric mode or 50-60 miles in assisted mode. The bike is made of an aluminum alloy and features 21-speed gears to give riders a ton of options. Last but not least, the company promises to provide "lifelong free exchange and return services of the electric bicycle."

This Hiboy S2 scooter could be the last scooter you'll ever need. It has a 500W electric brushless hub motor, can hit speeds of up to 19 mph and has a max travel range of up to 25.6 miles. The max load is 220 lbs, so this is a good option for older kids and adults alike. It's also rocking 10-inch solid tires with rear dual shock absorbers to make travel over rough terrain and speed bumps a whole lot more comfortable as well as "ultra-bright headlights with a range up to 15 meters." Don't worry about braking, the Hiboy comes equipped with a double braking system with disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock tech. Like many scooters, it also comes with an app that allows you to fine tune your ride and last but not least it's even collapsible for easier storage.

More Top Picks

