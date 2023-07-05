Best Early Prime Day Deals 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be here before you know it (July 11 and 12) and we'll be sharing all the best deals with you as they become available right here on Autoblog, so be sure to check back! In preparation for the two-day main event, we wanted to highlight some early Prime Day deals for car lovers and deal hunters in general, just in case you want to lock in some savings right now. Keep in mind, while many of these products may be on sale whether you have a Prime membership or not, to get the best deals you'll need to be a Prime member. If you're interested, sign up for a 30 day free trial right here.

Dash Cams

CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $42.48 (w/ 15% off digital coupon) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD resolution, 170° FoV front cam w/ 130° FoV rear cam



REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $119.99 (30% off + $20 off digital coupon) Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam



DKK Mini Dash Cam - $38.98 (25% off + additional 10% digital coupon) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam



OBD2 Scanners

MOTOPOWER Car OBD2 Scanner - $20 (26% off) DTC lookup library, reads and erases codes, works with most post-1996 US vehicles and post-2000 EU and Asian vehicles



BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $99.95 (17% off) Free updates (no subscription required), real-time data viewing, connects to smartphone via Bluetooth



FOXWELL NT 310 Diagnostic OBD2 Scanner - $55 (39% off) Reads and erases codes, 2.8-inch color screen, live data graphing and logging, no charger or battery required



Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $29.99 (30% off) Easy-to-use, works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles, reads DTCs, displays live data and more



Portable Car Jump Starters

AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $46.99 (6% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports



AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $59.99 (33% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices



NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter - $79.99 (20% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine, up to 20 jumps on a single charge, also charges USB devices



Portable Air Compressors

Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $32.97 (28% off) Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi



AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $23.99 (47% off) Comes with 3 nozzles, 100 psi, great for cars, bikes, balls and more



AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $59.39 (34% off) Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function



Radar Detectors

Uniden R3 Extreme Long Range Laser/Radar Detector - $296.99 (26% off) Long-range detection, advanced false alert and K/KA band filtering, GPS functionality, red light/speed camera alerts



Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - $52.47 (13% off) Long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1), includes suction cup window mount



TV deals

INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV - $64.99 (46% off) Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, compatible with Apple Airplay



INSIGNIA 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $149.99 (50% off) Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, DTS studio sound



Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - 259.99 (30% off) Alexa voice control, 4 HDMI inputs, 4K Ultra HD



Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $599.99 (25 % off) #1 new release in QLED TVs on Amazon, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, compatible with Alexa



Sony 32 Inch 720p HD LED HDR TV - $298 (19% off) 720p HD image, HDR contrast, X-Reality PRO clarity, compatible with Alexa



More Top Picks

