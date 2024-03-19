Amazon Big Spring Sale early deals are here: Here's everything you need to know before tomorrow

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We're just one day away from the hot new Amazon sale event on the block: The Amazon Big Spring Sale. If you haven't heard yet, it's starting tomorrow, March 20, and going all the way until March 25. The sale is a bit like a Prime Day, but less exclusive, meaning that most of the deals won't rely on shoppers needing a Prime membership to take advantage of the savings. You can expect to find deals of up to 50% off or more on things like home and kitchen appliances, fitness accessories, spring cleaning tools, outdoor and gardening tools, and much more. As you might expect, Autoblog will be curating all of the best deals throughout the spring sale, so be sure to check back often. In the meantime, though, there are tons of great early Big Spring Sale deals to be had right now! We've gathered some of our favorites just below.
Amazon spring cleaning deals
- BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum with HEPA Filter Sealed System - $169.89 (28% off)
- Electric Cordless Shower Spin Scrubber w/ 9 Replacement Brush Heads - $32.97 (55% off + $17 off digital coupon)
- MORENTO Smart Air Purifier for Large Rooms up to 1076 ft², Wi-Fi and Alexa compatible - $129.99 (19% off)
- HONITURE Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 4000pa Strong Suction - $134.18 (27% off + $55 off digital coupon)
- Eureka FloorRover Bagless Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner - $124.99 (24% off)
- JADENS Bluetooth Thermal 4" x 6" Label Printer - $75.99 (w/ $24 off digital coupon)
- Simplehuman 9 oz. Touch-Free Rechargeable Sensor Liquid Soap Pump Dispenser, Matte Black - $59.89 (25% off)
Amazon sports & fitness deals
- Mangrove Pickleball Bag, Men's & Women's Pickleball Backpack - $19.99 (33% off)
- FLYBIRD Weight Bench Adjustable Strength Weight Training Bench - $111.99 (53% off)
- AIRHOT Walking Pad Treadmill, 2.5HP Under Desk Treadmill with Remote Control & LED Display - $183.99 (16% off)
- Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with IPX5 Waterproof, Stereo Sound, 24H Playtime - $23.99 (7% off + $4 off digital coupon)
- Uteeqe Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 - Graphite Surface with High Grit & Spin, USAPA Approved - $55.98 (44% off)
- Calvin Klein Men's Socks - Athletic Cushioned Quarter Cut Ankle Socks (12 Pack) - $25 (34% off)
- Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights for Women and Men 1 Pair of 2 3 4 6 7 lbs - $19.31 (31% off)
Amazon spring fashion deals
- SOJOS Sunglasses Womens Trendy 2023 - $15.99 (36% off)
- Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set for Women (6 pairs) 14K Gold-Plated, Hypoallergenic - $13.40 (55% off)
- Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants with Tummy Control, High-Waisted and Wide Leg, Medium - $19.59 (32% off)
- Yaserra Vintage Round Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Classic Retro - $10.04 (33% off)
- LILLUSORY Women's Crew Neck Gold Buttons Cardigan - $42.99 (28% off)
- Chantomoo Women's Slippers Memory Foam House Bedroom Slippers - $29.99 (25% off)
- Calvin Klein Men's Socks - Lightweight No Show Socks (12 Pack) - $28 (38% off)
- BOSS Men's Paddy Polo Shirt, Classic White, Large US - $52.85 (30% off)
- Callaway Men's Essential Long Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt with Swing Tech, Opti-Dri Technology & Sun Protection - $57.98 (17% off)
Amazon home and kitchen deals
Home
- Keebofly Hanging Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer with Rustic Wood - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gritin LED Rechargeable Book Light for Reading in Bed - $8.79 (63% off)
- CHAMBERLAIN Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - $25.99 (13% off)
- AmazerBath Plastic Shower Curtain Clear Premium PEVA - $14.97 (17% off)
- Coraje Bathroom Shelf Organizer [5-Pack] - $17.98 (10% off)
- MECHEER Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack - $15.29 (17% off)
- DROVAN Mattress Topper Queen Size - Extra Thick Mattress Pad Cover - $33.27 (38% off)
- Lint Rollers, 500 Sheets - $15.99 (20% off)
Kitchen
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper - $29.99 (40% off)
- LOVE MOMENT Electric Mason Jar Vacuum Sealer Kit - $27.54 (5% off)
- HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 8pcs - $18.99 (34% off)
- Femuar Reusable Lunch Box - $11.19 (44% off)
- Freshware Meal Prep Containers [50 Pack] - $12.46 (44% off)
- Cesun Small Bathroom Trash Can with Soft Close Lid - $25.47 (36% off)
- Milk Frother, Handheld Foam Maker - $6.99 (30% off)
- Pot and Pan Protectors, Set of 12, 3 Different Sizes - $14.28 (16% off)
- GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine, Automatic Food Sealer, Starter Kit - $34.99 (30% off)
Amazon tool, gardening and outdoor deals
- BeneathYourFeet Door Mat (30" x 17.5", Black) - $9.59 (52% off)
- Spectracide Bug Stop Home Barrier Spray (1 Gallon) - $6.74 (46% off)
- Juhefa Grow Light for Indoor Plants Growing, 6000K Full Spectrum Gooseneck Plant Lamp - $8.99 (10% off)
- Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set, Outdoor Wicker Furniture - $95.99 (36% off)
- Clear Window Bird Feeder with 5 Extra Strong Suction Cups - $16.89 (23% off)
- Bonsai Starter Kit - Gardening Gift - $17.99 (45% off)
- DR.ÖTEK Metal Detector for Adults - $147.99 (41% off)
- EzzDoo Electric Chainsaw Sharpener Kit with TITANIUM-PLATED Diamond Bits - $39.99 (33% off)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel, Portable Power Station for Home Backup Power - $999 (w/ $650 off digital coupon)
- SUNER POWER Waterproof 12W 12V Solar Battery Charger & Maintainer Pro - $59.95 (25% off)
Amazon Big Spring Sale Q&A
What is the Amazon spring sale?
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a brand new sales event hosted by Amazon. It's less exclusive than Prime Day, offering all kinds of deals to Amazon shoppers whether they're Prime members or not. While the event will certainly have deals on just about any product category you can imagine, you can expect to find the most discounts on things related to spring cleaning, spring fashion and all other things "spring."
When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is happening from March 20 to March 25 this year.
What are the best Amazon deals right now?
This post features 50 great deals available right now! As the sale progresses, Autoblog will continue to bring you the best deals available on things like tools, lawn equipment, spring cleaning gear, car seats, dash cams, tires and much, much more.
