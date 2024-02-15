Here are all the 2024 Formula 1 car liveries

The 2024 Formula 1 season is coming in hot. Teams revealed their cars over the past couple weeks, and now that Red Bull took the wraps off its car, the entire field is out. We’ve been following along with all the individual car reveals, and now we have the whole list compiled for you below. It won’t be long before on-track images of all the cars are available, too, as pre-season testing is just around the corner running February 21-23. And just as though it was perfectly scripted, the next season of Netflix’s "Drive To Survive" comes out on February 23 to keep you fed with constant F1 content ahead of the 2024 season’s first official race weekend in Bahrain which runs February 29-March 2. So, without further ado, scroll on down to see all of the cars taking to the grid this year. Haas VF-24

Drivers: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg Haas’ new car is an evolution of the upgraded car it fielded last year, with more sculpted side pods and a new chassis with some repositioned radiator components and a revised impact protection bar. The changes put the car closer in line with the updated cars seen from McLaren and others last year. New team principal Ayao Komatsu tempered expectations of the VF-24, saying, “We’re realistic about our expectations for the VF-24 to start, but it’s still an exciting moment in any Formula 1 season to showcase the car. There’s a lot of work ahead of us to make progress and increase our performance, but everyone here is highly motivated and eager to get on track with the VF-24.”

Williams FW46

Drivers: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant Ex-Mercedes man James Vowles took over as Williams team principal at the end of 2022, this will be the first car created under his oversight. As for the colors, they're mostly the same shade of dark blue as last year, offset by carbon fiber and Duracell's gold branding. The red and white pinstripes from front to back, as with the Komatsu deal, look back to historic Williams cars like the FW10 that Nigel Mansell drove in 1997 and the FW19 that Jacques Villeneuve drove to the Driver's Championship in 1997. “I don’t think we will be quite the straight-line car we were, but time will tell,” Alex Albon said at the car’s unveiling. “I think we’ve got a bit more of an all-round car, which is something that we have been working on from last year. We had peaks, like Canada, Silverstone, Monza – these high-speed tracks. Hopefully we’ll be a bit more competitive this year.”

Kick Sauber C44

Drivers: Valterri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu The new Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber branding takes over where Alfa Romeo left off with the C44. That new branding means new colors are in order, and the team went with a bright green and black theme to match its sponsor Kick’s theme colors. “The C44 is virtually a completely new car, with a few carry-over areas at the rear of the car,” James Key, the team’s technical director says. “The team had to take an ambitious direction well before I joined: there are many mechanical changes, some of which you can't see at all, but some are very visible.”

Alpine A524

Drivers: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly From a color/theme perspective, the Alpine car follows a similar path as the season before. However, this year there’s a far greater emphasis on exposed carbon fiber parts with no livery over top of them. This makes for a less pink and blue car, instead preferring black carbon fiber as the main colorway. “The A524 approach has been aggressive but deliberate in the fact we are creating a wider scope to add performance to the car,” says Matt Harman, Alpine technical director. “We have really focused on learning and reacting to what we have learned rather than on results. The project has been bold where we have focused on realizing concepts, which we aim to add to the car. We’ve built ourselves a strong platform to add performance when we can and we have set ourselves targets to deliver those.” VCARB-01

Drivers: Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri is gone and replacing it is Visa CashApp Red Bull Formula 1. That's a mouthful, but appearance-wise, we're looking at a totally new color scheme. Everyone has noted its visual similarities to Red Bull's championship-winning RB19 from last year, especially in the sidepods. We'll just need to wait see if that appearance translates to performance out on the track. “There are a lot of new personnel, some big partners coming onboard,” Ricciardo told Formula1.com. “The team has always taken itself seriously, but I feel like this is another step up. It’s no longer just a platform for Red Bull Racing, it’s a time for us to fight at the front of the midfield.

Aston Martin AMR24

Drivers: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll Aston is keeping the status quo with its livery this year and sticking with the gorgeous British Racing Green it’s been using as of late. There’s certainly a fair bit of exposed carbon fiber visible throughout, but it’s not as livery deficient as some other cars on the grid this year. “We have managed to make a step on last year’s car,” Team Principal Mike Krack said. “We’re very pleased with what we’ve been able to achieve. Really, it’s the first step, and this season we want to make sure we’ve got a good platform for development. That’s what we’ve been really focusing on and I think we’ve managed to achieve that.” Ferrari SF-24

Drivers: Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz Ferrari is subtly working into their livery colors that refer to other teams and triumphs from Ferrari race cars. The Rosso Corsa main color is accented with white and yellow stripes taken to be a nod to the Ferrari 499P that won Le Mans last year after 50 years out of the top class. More substantial revisions include new extensions on the underside of the sidepod intakes, a smaller engine cover fin, a new rake and profile to the "inwash bathtub" aero concept atop the sidepods, and redesigned vertical vanes beside the cockpit at the halo attachment points. "With the SF-24 we wanted to create a completely new platform, and in fact, every area of the car has been redesigned, even if our starting point was the development direction we adopted last year and which saw us take a leap forward in terms of competitiveness in the final part of the season," Team Principal Frederic Vasseur said. Mercedes-AMG W15 E Performance

Drivers: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell The Silver Arrows is back — literally. Mercedes-AMG F1 launched "the next phase" of its hopeful return to the front of the grid, a silver and black missile called the W15 E Performance. Mercedes is using this year to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Silver Arrows nickname, encouraging a layer of bright paint on the nosecone despite the weight penalty, and a three-pointed-star pattern on the engine cover. The team said it reduced its sponsor portfolio, allowing the contrasting colors of Ineos' "Toto Rosso" red and Petronas' bright green a clearer background to shine on. "A big focus has been on improving the previous car’s unpredictable rear axle. We have worked hard to ensure that both axles, but particularly the rear axle, retain better control of the tire than on the W14," said Technical director James Allison. "There’s also been some housekeeping on areas in which we had room for improvement, including the DRS effect, and pit stop performance." McLaren MCL38

Drivers: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri The MCL38 is the first creation of the rearranged technical department; after the MCL60 fared poorly in its first two races of 2023, executive technical director James Key left the team, McLaren men Peter Prodromou and Neil Houldey promoted into new positions to replace him along with ex-Ferrari man David Sanchez. The livery sheds the aqua blue highlights from last year, sticking with historic and "fan-favorite elements" of papaya orange, anthracite and "a touch of chrome." "There are a number of innovations on the car, but not all the areas we want to address have been completed for our launch-spec car," said Team Principal Andrea Stella. "Those areas now become the focus of our in-season development, which is already in progress.” Red Bull Racing RB20

