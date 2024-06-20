Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Maintaining your vehicle requires the right tools, and we found a unique one with solid user reviews that is priced too good to ignore. The Varsk 4-in-1 car vacuum will help you clean your car's interior, inflate your tires, check tire pressure, and more. The versatile multitool is available for just $35.99 after a limited-time discount at Amazon. You can purchase one now by clicking here or continue reading below to learn more.

$35.99 at Amazon

The four tools of the HEPA filter 4-in-1 vacuum cleaner and tire inflator from Varsk are, as the name suggests, a vacuum, a tire inflator, a tire pressure gauge with LCD display, and an LED light for working in low light situations.

The powerful tire inflator can inflate 195/65R15 tires from 0 to 35psi in 6 minutes and automatically stops when it reaches preset pressure. It can provide a maximum pressure of up to 150psi and can be used to inflate balls, bicycle tires, and much more. The vacuum function provides strong cyclone suction that picks up dust, debris, and even coins. Aside from the HEPA filter in the vacuum, Varsk will include a second HEPA filter, and they’re washable. One note, Varsk says their air compressor is designed for normal-size cars and not suitable for RVs, ATVs, trucks, and other large vehicles with high-pressure tires.

The Varsk 4-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner and Tire Inflator has a limited-time deal of $35.99 and has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating from nearly 10,000 raters. Some raters have complained that the suction power is not strong enough, Varsk recommends that users clean their HEPA filter often to maintain suction power. Another complaint is that this vacuum is corded and uses the vehicle's 12V DC power in order to operate.

Key specs

Included Components: Three vacuum nozzles and HEPA filter

Power source: Corded electric

Capacity: 35 Liters

Noise level: 75 dB

Controller type: Push-button

Item weight: 4.09 lbs

Cable length: 15 feet

