A good portable waterproof speaker for just $19.99 at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're looking for an inexpensive portable speaker for summer travel and outdoor adventures, then consider this sub-$20 option at Amazon. Music can make almost any activity feel like a party, so being able to bring your tunes with you is invaluable but, you don't have to spend a fortune to do so — the BolaButty Bluetooth speaker is portable, waterproof, and just $19.99 after a limited-time deal. Purchase now by clicking here, or continue reading to learn more. If you're looking for a higher-end sound, we also have a link to a great JBL portable speaker with comparable specs.

$19.99 at Amazon

BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker is at its lowest price ever on Amazon, and the savings provide users with a reliable portable speaker that has a waterproof rating of IPX5. It is equipped with two drivers that deliver powerful well-balanced sound quality great for gaming, music, and more. The rugged design allows the portable speaker to experience rough use without damaging your wallet. A single charge can provide 24 hours of playtime, with a 100 feet of range from the device. It also features a multi-color light show that syncs to the beat of the music and it’s easily customizable. BolaButty Bluetooth Speaker limited-time deal of $19.99 after a 67% discount won’t last forever and the icing on the cake is that it has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 8,000 raters.

Key specs

Speaker type: Portable and outdoor

Compatible devices: Smartphone

Battery life: 24 hours

Item weight: 1.28 lbs

Number of batteries: 1 rechargeable Lithium-ion battery

$139.95 at Amazon

If you’re an audiophile and want to get something with more power and sound then check out the JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker. The powerful speaker features an optimized long-excursion driver, and dual JBL bass radiators giving audio lovers a “big room sound even when outdoors.” 20 hours of playtime will let you jam to music while grilling, at the pool, in the office, and much more. JBL Charge 5 has a rating of IP67 waterproof and dustproof so you can bring your speaker virtually anywhere. The PartyBoost features allow you to connect PartyBoost-compatible speakers for a more immersive sound. JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker is currently $139.95 after 22% off and currently has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating from more than 26,000 raters.

Key specs

Special features: Waterproof, smartphone charging, stereo pairing, built-in microphone

Battery life: 20 hours

Surround sound channel configuration: 5.1

Item weight: 2.1 lbs

Charge time: 4 hours

Signal-to-noise ratio: 80 db