A $1,000 robot vacuum is now $599.97 at Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Spring cleaning can be a hassle, there is a lot that needs to be done on top of the daily cleaning needed to run a tidy household. And it's a specific daily chore, vacuuming, where robot helpers like the iRobot Roomba s9+ can lend a robotic hand. If you've ever considered getting a smart vac now is a good time, considering that it's currently 40% off at Amazon.

$599.97 at Amazon

Key features:

Self-emptying robot vacuum

Detects and cleans around objects

Equipped with a 3-stage cleaning system

Able to create an internal map of the home automatically

Can be operated using an app as well

The iRobot Roomba s9+ robotic vacuum is designed to help maintain a consistently clean floor freeing you up to focus on other things. Roomba utilizes a 3 stage cleaning system that lifts, loosens, and eliminates debris and pet hair in seconds. The Roomba s9+ is even equipped with a corner brush to dig deep into those hard-to-reach spaces. Thanks to the vSLAM navigation, Roomba can learn your home's layout and build a “Smart Map” for it, for easier maneuvering and more efficient cleaning. When cleaning is complete the smart bot can navigate itself back to its base station and automatically recharge. It will also dispose of the dirt in its base for up to 60 days.